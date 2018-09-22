Is It Really Time To Be 'Un-American' With Your Stock Allocation? That Depends

Rather, some people are just "more bullish" on downtrodden ex-U.S. equities, which on some measures look ripe for a bounce.

This week, market chatter centered around the relative merits of shifting to an ex-U.S. tilt in your asset allocation strategy.

It's a lazy Saturday here on the island where I've chosen to live a life of blissful isolation.

Tourist season is over, which means that for the next six months, reality here will approximate a state of suspended animation. Residents will float around aimlessly, seasonal businesses will close and put up their "see you in March" signs, and the local haunts (family-owned restaurants, quaint beaches and dive bars) will be the only places where signs of life are evident.

In keeping with the easygoing atmosphere I'm currently observing off the back deck, I thought I'd pen something for this platform that's straightforward and perhaps more accessible to the "average" (and regular readers know I don't use "average" in the pejorative sense) investor.

If you like, you can think of this as a kind of addendum to "The 'Convergence Trade' Cometh", a characteristically in-depth piece that documents this week's market action in the context of the prevailing cross-asset narrative.

In that linked post, I used a series of charts to illustrate how recent dollar (UUP) weakness and signs of life for the global reflation story (e.g., a sharp commodities rally) helped downtrodden emerging market (hereafter "EM") assets and European equities (FEZ) outperform their U.S. counterparts by a wide margin, pretty much across the board.

Key to the convergence trade is the notion that outperformance by ex-U.S. assets is not only not bearish for U.S. stocks (SPY), but in fact the best possible outcome for U.S. equity bulls who believe the performance disparity between their positions and foreign assets is no longer sustainable.

If you think the divergence between U.S. stocks and the rest of the world is untenable, but you want to remain bullish on the former, well then you want the convergence trade to play out with ex-U.S. assets rallying to close the gap, rather than the alternative, which is U.S. stocks selling off and "catching down" (if you will), to what would in retrospect be seen as the international "reality".

In the simplest possible terms, the idea is that if the rest of the world rallies, it will reduce spillover risk for the U.S. market. Because the fundamentals in the U.S. have rarely (if ever) been better, the only impediment to new highs is the possibility that international turmoil will boomerang back to Wall Street. If you remove that impediment (i.e., if international assets rally), U.S. stocks will be free to make new record highs, even if the pace of the gains lags that seen in ex-U.S. stocks.

That is precisely what happened this week.

The path of least resistance when it comes to ex-U.S. assets outperforming their U.S. counterparts is a weaker dollar, which takes some of the pressure off. A stronger dollar means tighter financial conditions and liquidity shortages, so a weaker greenback is a welcome reprieve for assets that are sensitive to a hawkish Fed - assets like EM stocks, FX and debt.

More than a few analysts (including JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic, easily the most recognizable name on the Street) have suggested that now is the time to overweight EM. In the same vein, some analysts think it's time to overweight stocks in Europe and other developed markets given the performance disparity mentioned above. This week's price action would appear to support those assessments.

There are all manner of places where sophisticated investors can look for bargains in EM and other ex-U.S. assets right now and I could blow a whole day expounding on that topic. But in the interest of keeping this post as accessible as possible, I wanted to just take a quick look at valuations outside of the U.S. and then provide a bit of quick color on the risks going forward.

First, here's a simple chart from BofAML's Savita Subramanian (another reasonably high profile name on the Street) that shows the S&P now trades at a record premium to the MSCI ACWI ex-U.S.:

(BofAML)

To be sure, there's some justification for that premium. As Subramanian writes in her note, the U.S. "is the only region with more positive earnings revisions than cuts." So that's not nothin' (as it were).

Here's a comprehensive analysis of the S&P on 20 valuation metrics compared to history. I'm going to present this without further comment as it's about as straightforward as it could possibly be:

(BofAML)

So, how does the U.S. compare to other markets? Well, unfavorably when it comes to forward P/Es. Here's another simple chart, this one from Goldman:

(Goldman)

And here, for reference, is the 6-month rolling price performance of the MSCI EM equities index versus the S&P:

(Goldman)

Over the past six months, EM equities have underperformed their U.S. counterparts by some 20%, nearly the worst such stretch since 2010.

For those of the cross-asset persuasion, here are two additional charts from Goldman that give you some context for the performance disparity between U.S. risk assets (note the S&P and USD high yield) versus global equities, bonds, credit and also commodities:

(Goldman)

Note that that there's a lot of information in there. The top pane is local currency returns and the bottom pane is USD returns and in addition to that, returns are also vol.-adjusted, which gives you some context in terms of relative risk.

Again, there are any number of ways to break this down or otherwise parse the numbers, but that discussion gets us into the weeds pretty quickly. What I'm trying to do here is give "regular" investors some highly accessible reference points when it comes to evaluating the suddenly popular "convergence" trade narrative.

Remember, when it comes to ex-U.S. assets in the remainder of the year, there are myriad risks you should take into consideration when you assess whether something is really a "bargain".

EM, for instance, is still under fire from all angles, whether it's Fed tightening or idiosyncratic, country-specific risks in certain locales (e.g., central bank independence concerns in Turkey, the flagging economy in South Africa, electoral risk in Brazil, IMF uncertainty in Argentina, the sanctions overhang in Russia and the prospect that broad-based EM angst will continue to weigh on assets in places like Indonesia, where the rupiah hit a multi-decade low earlier this month).

For what it's worth, here's a bit of quick color from Goldman:

Whether now is a buying opportunity in EM likely depends on an investor’s holding period. We expect EM stabilization in the medium-term, but our markets team thinks the outlook is muddy until year-end for EM and risk assets, with trade tensions, growth questions and Italian debt at play amid gradually rising US rates. Given valuations, if an investor genuinely has a longer holding period it could make sense to add risk in EM, which our EM strategist would advise doing in equity over credit and FX. But for those investors with short time horizons, now may not be the optimal entry point due to the risk factors above.

There you go. That's about as simple as it gets in terms of capturing the bull case and the potential pitfalls of catching falling knives.

When it comes to Europe, I would just make a few general comments.

First of all, this week's ebullience in reflation-sensitive sectors (e.g., the nearly 8% rally in the the Stoxx 600 Basic Resources index) and the sharp outperformance of trade-sensitive stocks (e.g., a big week for the Stoxx 600 Autos and Parts index) could reverse in a heartbeat should, for instance, the dollar resume its rally, weighing on commodities, or the Trump administration move ahead with auto tariffs, reigniting trade concerns.

Second, European financials are a mess. Evaluating the investment thesis there entails taking a view on Deutsche Bank's future, trying to game out the likely rate path for the ECB and pondering spillover risk from Italy and Turkey (with the latter having ramifications for at least four major European banks).

Finally, the future of the eurozone economy is highly uncertain. The ECB is walking a fine line between trying to normalize policy by ending QE and adopting rates guidance that's dovish enough to guard against "too much" euro (FXE) strength which could potentially undermine the inflation targeting effort. It's entirely possible that the central bank bumps up against the next downturn still mired in NIRP and sitting on a bloated balance sheet. That would constitute "quantitative failure", presaging a further plunge down the extraordinary monetary policy rabbit hole.

As far as the U.S. is concerned, everything hangs on when the effects of fiscal stimulus wane and whether the Fed will create restrictive policy by mid-2019, undercutting the economy. On that latter point, I would encourage you to watch the curve, because as Nomura’s Charlie McElligott reminds you, it's not the inversion that spells imminent trouble, but the subsequent steepening.

(Nomura, Bloomberg)

You can take all of the above for what it's worth, but coming full circle, what I wanted to do here was offer a simple, concise reference guide when it comes to evaluating the relative merits of shifting to a slightly "un-American" (if you will) tilt in your asset allocation.

As ever, there are risks involved regardless of what you do, but I think everything said above should at least help regular investors navigate those risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.