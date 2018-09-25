AeroVironment's Valuation Looks Simply Unsustainable

And with management insisting that results will weaken as the year goes on, there is an intriguing, if seemingly dangerous, short opportunity here.

Back in late August 2016, AeroVironment (AVAV) released results for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 (ending April 30). On a headline basis, AeroVironment missed expectations badly. But AVAV's management reiterated full-year guidance, and insisted that the results from the quarter were just a timing problem. The company even released another press release the next day (something I don't recall seeing before or since) to insist that the results were in line with its own projections and its expected revenue cadence for the full year.

Investors didn't care. AVAV stock had been rangebound for years at that point, with the company seemingly unable to drive consistent margin expansion and profit growth. Even with a new CEO, the market simply didn't trust AeroVironment enough to believe the reiterated guidance. AVAV shares fell 17% on the news, and would continue to drift down over the next several weeks.

Earlier this month, AeroVironment released Q1 results for fiscal 2019. The numbers were impressive and swamped Street consensus. This time, too, management reiterated full-year guidance, pointing out that the quarter's strength (including a 127% increase in revenue y/y and a huge expansion in gross margin) was in line with the company's expectations, with deliveries shifting into Q1 instead of being recognized later in the year. And this time, too, the market chose not to believe management:

Source: Finviz.com

AVAV jumped 14% on the report, and even with 4%+ pullbacks Wednesday and Thursday has nearly doubled from late June levels.

But it's worth remembering that the market got it wrong two years ago. AeroVironment did hit its full-year guidance (albeit on the low end), and the stock wound up rallying nicely (it's up 300% from those levels). This time around, once again the market seems to be ignoring management - and once again looks like it's wrong. And at huge multiples, that seems potentially dangerous - and a misunderstanding that opens an intriguing short case for AVAV, particularly with the stock looking like it's starting to crack.

The 'Blowout' Quarter

From a headline standpoint, Q1 was simply spectacular. As noted, revenue rose 127% year-over-year. (Note that the company has sold its electric charging business, so comparisons apply only to the drone business, formerly called the UAS segment). Gross profit dollars rose a stunning 275%, with margin percentage rising to 42% from 25% the year before. EPS from continuing operations came in at $0.85, against a loss of $0.19 the year before.

That said, there were some moving parts. EPS included a $0.26 benefit from a legal settlement, and the effective tax rate was lower than usual at just under 11%. Per the 10-Q, the HAPSMobile joint venture with Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) contributed about 15% of revenue, and added about 26 points to the consolidated y/y growth rate. Given that the contract with the JV is cost plus fixed fee - and lower-margin - and ending in the near future (the initial order is simply to set up demonstration capabilities), those sales simply aren't as valuable as the rest of AeroVironment's business.

Still, it's an impressive quarter, even excluding the one-time issues:

* - HAPS growth

** - Legal settlement

Even adjusted EPS of $0.59 would seem to put the company on a path to crush full-year guidance of $0.84-1.14 (that range backs out the settlement from AVAV's range of $1.10-1.40, which includes the benefit), even with a nickel or so in incremental tax benefit in the quarter. Gross margin performance seems perhaps more impressive in the context of the HAPSMobile sales, which are lower margin. Revenue excluding the JV still pretty much doubled. It looks like a monster quarter.

But the problem with the market's reaction appears to be the same problem that dogged AVAV stock coming out of Q1 earnings two years ago. The performance in Q1 year-over-year is not indicative of the underlying business, even backing out the settlement and HAPS. Rather, a good chunk of the strength in the quarter simply came from the timing of deliveries, as management made clear repeatedly on the Q1 call. Those product deliveries benefited both revenue and gross margin, as product sales are higher-margin than service revenues. (Product gross margin was almost 43% in FY18, against 33.7% for service, per figures from the 10-K). The quarter does not show some enormous jump in underlying demand and/or sustainable, mid- to long-term margin-accretive change in mix. In FY17, about 15% of full-year revenue hit in Q1. This year, according to AeroVironment itself, the figure probably is closer to 25%.

Indeed, the sense from the Q1 conference call was of a management team trying to tamp down expectations that Q1's relative strength suggested a blowout FY19 was on the way. Again, full-year guidance was maintained on both lines. Nawabi pointed out in his prepared remarks that the company would have "a more normalized quarterly run rate than in previous years". And he said exactly the same thing on the Q4 call, projecting that half of full-year revenue would come in the first half - and "about half" of that would be generated in Q1. At the midpoint of full-year guidance of $290-$310 million, that suggested first quarter revenue of ~$75 million. Q1 sales were $78 million. (For what it's worth, the Street expected $73 million-plus.)

The quarter, at least from a top-line perspective, played out largely as planned, with revenue $3 million above directional guidance. Meanwhile, AVAV has added over $1 billion in market value since the Q4 report, and there was no sign on the Q1 call that the outlook for the rest of the year had changed. Again, guidance was reiterated on both the top and bottom line. And Nawabi directly addressed the rest of the year on the call:

In contrast to first quarter revenue mix, we expect lower margin revenue mix for the balance of the year. We also expect increased operating expenditures, including R&D and SG&A investments along with a higher effective tax rate through our fourth quarter. While revenue in our second, third and fourth quarters will be close to that of our first quarter, the effects of lower margin revenue mix, higher operating expenditures and a higher effective tax rate imply lower quarterly earnings producing the annual earnings guidance I just mentioned a moment ago.

In the Q&A, Nawabi reiterated those points, margin compression in the fiscal year's last three quarters, emphasizing higher percentage of lower-margin service revenues and higher opex. The commentary toward the quarterly revenue run rate here and in his prepared remarks suggests, perhaps, a better shot at the high end of a $290-$310 million guided range. But it also projects a noted slowdown in y/y growth the next couple of quarters - and actually a rather large decline in Q4, when the company will be comparing against a period in which it generated $117 million in revenue (excluding the divested EES business), or ~43% of the full-year fiscal 2018 total.

Fundamentally, Q1 does not really change the story here. There is some good news out of the quarter (more on that in a moment). It probably increases the possibility of a guidance hike in coming quarters - but modestly so. More important is the fact that the growth numbers here are not a sign of some huge spike in demand in the underlying business. Nearly all of it - based on management's own commentary and its expectations heading into, and out of, the quarter - is based on timing of product deliveries. Full-year expectations, in fact, are still pretty modest. At the high end of guidance, revenue is rising 14% and adjusted EBIT appears to be declining year-over-year (with AVAV's underlying EPS basically flat and its tax rate coming down).

Yet the parabolic move in the stock over the same period - again, AVAV has nearly doubled in less than three months - suggests that some buyers might not completely understand that fact, and may be seriously disappointed when AeroVironment posts earnings declines over the rest of the year. For Q2-Q4, revenue is guided down y/y. Gross margins are guided to compress. And implied EPS is guided to $0.25-$0.55 - against profit from continuing operations of a $1.14 in Q2-Q4 in FY18.

The Bull Case

The simple case, then, seems to be short AVAV. The market appears to be overreacting to a single quarter. Backing out net cash of $13+ per share and the $0.26 legal settlement, even the high end of guidance ($1.14) suggests a whopping 84x P/E multiple - while that same high end suggests minimal underlying earnings growth for the full year. (FY18 EPS was $0.95, but that included a $0.15 hit from tax reform and a $0.03 non-cash impairment of a JV in Turkey.)

I lean toward that case purely from a valuation standpoint, but there is a bit more to the optimism here. First, there was some good news in Q1 even looking past the headline beat. The big quarter and a stronger funded backlog give the company increased visibility toward full-year revenue. Per the Q1 call, visibility is at 74% coming out of the quarter - compared to 53% last year and 51% the year before. Those numbers were low from a multi-year standpoint, admittedly, with the company citing 70-80% figures from FY13-FY15, for instance. But the loss of the EES business and greater international sales (which likely have more variability, given the additional requirements in securing those orders, which need to be approved by the US government) make a return to prior-level years at worst modestly positive.

Meanwhile, the current budget suggests funding of $170 million combined from US military branches - including the first-ever order from the Marine Corps for LMAMS (lethal miniature aerial missile systems - AeroVironment's Switchblade model). That's a stronger figure than in the past, and potentially signals a bottom in US demand which actually has fallen steadily in recent years before flattening out (+1% last year after Army sales, in particular, fell by more than half between FY11 and FY16).

It's been international demand that has kept AeroVironment afloat (and growing last year) despite fewer "boots on the ground" in the Middle East. Revenue from non-U.S. government customers, per the Q, rose 267% year-over-year, a strong performance even considering the timing help. International revenue has risen by 80%+ over just the past two years, and Q1 performance seems to suggest that trend can continue. Combine that with stabilization - and maybe even growth - under a more military spending-friendly Trump Administration, and there's some evidence that AVAV's organic revenue growth acceleration can continue in FY19 - and beyond.

AeroVironment also has several key new opportunities. The company owns 5% of the HAPSMobile joint venture, and can move that figure to 19% (a decision seems likely to be made this fiscal year). That JV hopes to use AeroVironment's ultra-high-altitude drones (a product for which the company has struggled to find a consistent market) to provide Internet connectivity worldwide:

Source: AeroVironment presentation, September 2018

There's the commercial opportunity for drones, too, with initial applications in agriculture - and I wouldn't be terribly surprised if some investors see AVAV as a backdoor play on marijuana growth given the huge gains at stocks like Tilray (TLRY) and Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC). The use of drones for large-scale marijuana farms seems a particularly compelling use case given security concerns and the cultivation of different strains which can then be monitored from above.

Both opportunities appear rather large. The HAPSMobile project is one of many looking to attract the billions of dollars in coming capex for 5G. The above-linked presentation cites two estimates of the potential addressable market for commercial drones at $21 billion and $32.4 billion. It's possible - if not likely - that the current military-focused UAS business isn't enough to support a $2.6 billion market cap. But there's a lot of growth on the way if AVAV can get a win or two with its newer opportunities.

Meanwhile, though the post-Q1 run may seem a bit unjustified, the same thing happened a year ago. A Q1 that benefited from similar, if less dramatic, timing help led AVAV stock higher. Investors who bought the run a year ago and stuck around are sitting on 100%+ profits.

The Bear Case

I do understand the bull case here. I'd note too in the interest of disclosure I've already missed out on it: I was quite happy to sell last year at $39 (ugh) only to see the stock triple.

But, honestly, I simply can't see any way to support a $109 handle, and a ~$2.2 billion enterprise value. The HAPSMobile effort is intriguing, to be sure. But AeroVironment's funding for HAPS is coming in at a $100 million valuation, both for its initial 5% and its incremental 14% stake (should it choose to exercise that option). Simply from an order of magnitude standpoint, it's difficult at his point to assign a material portion of that EV to the high-altitude effort. Multiple companies are looking to provide 5G in myriad ways, from legacy cell providers like Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) to other entrants like Facebook (FB), SpaceX, and OneWeb. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) even reportedly tested a venture similar to HAPSMobile back in 2016.

As for the commercial drone opportunity, it, too, is intriguing. But so far AeroVironment really hasn't made much in the way of progress despite launching its Commercial Information Solutions business almost two years ago. Figures from the 10-K appear to suggest that revenue was basically zero; the company cited 46% of revenue coming from foreign, commercial, and consumer customers - and the same percentage coming from outside the U.S.:

Nawabi said on the Q1 call that the business would not "contribute meaningfully" this year, either. AeroVironment simply was late to market in commercial, and still has no consumer presence, and without some progress in CIS it's too to get too excited just yet.

At the moment, however, and at this price, those opportunities seem to be valued very dearly by the market - because the legacy business simply can't support the current multiple. There's some room for margin expansion in the core business going forward, with EBIT margins probably coming in around ~11% this year. But it's not as if there's some massive opportunity in terms of either gross margin (which actually continues to decline over time) or SG&A.

International growth has been impressive, as noted above; after the strong Q1, foreign sales almost certainly will more than double between FY16 and FY19. The driver there has been solid execution of a strategy to sell to more U.S. allies. The number of countries who are AVAV customers has increased from 30+ in FY16 to 40+ at the moment. But at a certain point, there simply aren't any allied nations left with significant defense budgets; Ukraine, for instance, is 40th worldwide in defense spending at ~$5 billion, roughly one-tenth that of the UK and Germany (and less than 1% that of the U.S.). (It's also worth pointing out that Ukraine was a very unhappy AeroVironment customer.) The strategy to expand internationally is going to see diminishing returns, Q1 results aside.

In addition, there was little to no reason for the rise in the AVAV stock price heading into the Q1 report, let alone out of it. FY19 guidance given with Q4 results actually was relatively disappointing against consensus, and suggests both top-line deceleration and EBIT margin compression. There's been no material change in the prospects for the newer opportunities which I argued would drive the share price coming out of the Q4 release.

In terms of what has changed since late June, the answer seems to be mostly a big Q1 'beat' that was due almost solely to delivery timing, and simply does not materially change mid- to long-term growth expectations. And while the same thing happened last year, and AVAV stock has gained since then, the stock actually did give back those post-Q1 gains, and then some. A repeat, in which AeroVironment again dips below its pre-Q1 trading price, would push AVAV down toward $85, still 20%+ downside. Combine that with the apparent overvaluation, and that makes a short at least tempting at the moment.

To Short or Not To Short

For what it's worth, others in the market have drawn similar conclusions about AVAV. Four analyst targets, according to Yahoo Finance, range from $70 to $80, with an average of $75.25. And shorts have taken aim of late:

AVAV Percent of Shares Outstanding Short data by YCharts

Fundamentally, the short case does make some sense. But there are some concerns here. Most notably, it's always disconcerting to short a stock where the catalyst behind the gains isn't certain - and thus disprovable. It seems most likely that investors misread the quarter, given that a similar phenomenon has happened in each of the last two years. But there may also be secondary drivers of the demand for AVAV, whether optimism toward the U.S. federal budget or some bleed-over from the pot stock craze. It feels potentially aggressive to attribute all of the gains to an assumption that the market simply isn't understanding the quarter, particularly two weeks-plus after the report.

Secondly, AVAV still has an enterprise value just above $2 billion, as noted, which makes it a possible acquisition target and doesn't sound that big in the context of the commercial and HAPS opportunities. To be sure, M&A speculation has surrounded AeroVironment for pretty much the entire 11 years it's been on the public markets, and no doubt before. And AVAV has disappointed in the past (it was in fact a serial disappointer, pretty much, until about two years ago). But the company still may have some levers to pull: Nawabi, in response to an analyst question, even countenanced the possibility of using the higher stock price to be an acquirer (though it's not clear who the company might go after).

And there's a potential catalyst problem here. If investors indeed are misreading Q1 as a trajectory-changing report, then Q2 numbers in early December very likely will be a disappointment. Even hitting expectations will suggest a notable deceleration, with the Street forecasting 1% revenue growth and a ~40% decline in EPS. But, again, it's not certain that's actually the cause of the recent gains, and the company's 'ugliest' quarter (at least based on current guidance for relatively evenly distributed sales this year) won't come until Q4 FY19 numbers next June.

Still, the valuation here looks close to unsustainable - and there similarly is the likely absence of a positive catalyst over the next couple of quarters. Fundamentally, there's a case for AVAV to plunge even if the year plays out according to management's expectations (or even slightly better), and a possible near-term pullback into and out of the fiscal Q2 report.

Again, the stock traded below $60 coming out of the Q4 report - and very little has changed. Even that valuation suggested a 40x+ multiple to FY19 'adjusted' EPS, and as such no doubt included several hundred million dollars of value in HAPS and commercial. EPS multiples can compress quite a bit from current levels, and so can EV/revenue even if bulls are looking for margin expansion or believe an acquirer will be able to cut costs:

AVAV EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

Put premiums are a bit high at the moment: the March 100 put costs right around $10 as of this writing, for instance. With the short case built on overvaluation, and a catalyst not definitive, a straight short looks like the easier play and removes the need to get timing right. (At these levels, I'm happy to wait out the longs.) Borrow is plentiful (Interactive Brokers has $70 million available) and for those shorts who would rather come in after, rather than before, a top, the Wednesday/Thursday chart looks like it may have signaled peak valuation here.

However a trader chooses to play it, AVAV still looks like a $70 stock - aggressively. Even that suggests a 40x+ P/E (and 30x+ EBITDA) multiple on the base business, while fellow drone play Kratos (KTOS) is trading at ~25x EBITDA and a similar forward multiple (and looks overvalued itself). It also includes value from HAPS that is multiples of the JV's implied valuation, and success in commercial despite minimal strength in the early going and literally zero history of sales outside of military customers.

And if whatever optimism is driving AVAV - whether it's 5G, pot, or a misreading of Q1 - is starting to recede, AVAV has a real chance of hitting those levels relatively soon. AeroVironment is not the growth stock Q1 made it look like - or anything close to that. Yet at 80x+ earnings, the market is pricing it as such. That seems unsustainable - and I expect investors will figure that out eventually, if they're not already doing so.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AVAV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.