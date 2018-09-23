Inovalon Got It All To Show

Not even the transition to SaaS has done the trick, but we don't exclude it will in the future.

Despite continuously increasing these datasets and the functionality of the platform, the company isn't thriving financially.

Given the opportunities for profits for entrenched players in the US healthcare system, we expected a SaaS player with incredible datasets to be one of these.

If there is one area of the US economy that could benefit from a wholesale reorganization and the application of ICT solutions, it's the healthcare sector.

We'll leave the reorganization theme for another day. Here we concentrate on the ICT potential in the form of a SaaS platform, our beloved business model which is thriving in other sectors and achieving great valuation metrics for investors.

With respect to the latter, the valuation metrics for the company under consideration in this article are fairly modest in comparison to some of the more well-known SaaS names, and we wonder whether there are reasons that difference will diminish.

The company we'll be analyzing here is Inovalon (INOV), a SaaS-based data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector. It really provides a host of solutions for a host of parties. We refer you to the nice little brochure where it describes these. Here is a general overview from the earnings deck:

At the heart is its Inovalon ONE platform. To get an idea (from company PR):

The Inovalon ONE® Platform is an integrated cloud-based platform of more than 80 individual proprietary technology toolsets and deep data assets able to be rapidly configured to empower the operationalization of large-scale, data-driven healthcare initiatives. Each proprietary technology toolset is referred to as a Component, which are grouped into Modules, and informed by the data of billions of medical events within Inovalon's proprietary datasets. Combinations of Components and Modules are configured to empower highly differentiated solutions for client needs quickly and in a highly scalable fashion. The flexibility of the modular design of the Platform enables clients to integrate the capabilities of the Platform with their own internal capabilities or other third-party solutions. The Platform brings to the marketplace a highly extensible, national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem on a massive scale, aggregate and analyze data in petabyte volumes, arrive at sophisticated insights in real-time, and drive meaningful impact wherever it is analytically identified best to intervene and intuitively visualize data and information to inform business strategy and execution.

EHRs (electronic health records) are of course a substantial part of this, and here is how Inovalon facilitates their use (company website):

Inovalon's Interoperability solution facilitates the two-way exchange of clinical data leveraging a variety of national standards supporting data transmission from both cloud and non-cloud based EHR and HIE systems, connecting thousands of physicians in an effective, efficient, secure, and scalable fashion to support regulatory requirements and improvements in quality outcomes and risk score accuracy.

Below you can see how the EHR connection is growing at 70% a year. Here is a five-year overview of the company's performance:

INOV Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

You immediately see why there is a valuation gap with more well-known SaaS names. Revenue growth is mainly coming from acquisitions, and operationally things seem to have gone south.

However, the above are GAAP numbers, and these contain purchasing accounting with stuff like:

$9.5M restructuring cost.

Increased intangible amortization from the ABILITY acquisition (which went up from $12.4M a year ago to $26.9M in Q2).

Contingent consideration ($8.7M) was higher as the acquired businesses performed better than expected.

Q2 Results

The company is moving to a SaaS business, but you actually see that its legacy license business is still growing in dollar terms ($9.2M in Q2). Most of the increase in revenues came from the ABILITY acquisition ($37.5M).

Adjusted EBITDA was $52.8M, up 90% from a year ago.

Growth

There are a few metrics that are growing very rapidly; for instance, the connected physicians...

...and its primary source database:

This general expansion looks like the background for economies of scale and scope. The company has a wide variety of datasets and a wide set of constituents whom it services with these. One would expect economies of scale and scope to set in at some stage.

The company is constantly introducing (or acquiring) new services. For Q2, a few stand out:

ScriptMed Cloud

Clinical Data Extraction as a Service

ECT, or elastic container technology

Integration of ABILITY (acquired April 2 of this year)

ScriptMed Cloud is a platform that Inovalon acquired when it took over Creehan & Company, the leading specialty pharmacy enterprise software provider with 30% of the market, in late 2016, and management has leveraged that software with its own solutions and datasets.

Late June this year, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime and Inovalon entered into a five-year engagement to implement ScriptMed Cloud to support all of AllianceRx Walgreens Prime's specialty pharmacy operations. Here is Joel Wright, CEO of AllianceRx Walgreens Prime (AIS Health):

"To maximize the benefit from specialty medications people are taking," a comprehensive health care portrait is needed. But within the health care system today, says Wright, "most information comes directly from the patient or prescriber." Today, "we get only what's shared in the prescription transaction and through talking with the patient.…You almost have to extract that data," and it may not be comprehensive. But ScriptMed Cloud will allow AllianceRx Walgreens Prime the ability to "access primary source data," which will help plug those gaps. Combined with real-time data sharing, this "helps maintain optimal therapy for patients," he says.

Clinical Data Extraction As a Service is a service which (Q2CC)...

...identifies and extracts patient clinical data within the health care ecosystem and aggregates it autonomously into a digital format that's both CMS and NCQA-compliant in real time. Clinical Data Extraction As a Service speeds access to clinical data, improves data aggregation accuracy and consistency and reduces costs.

Elastic Container Technology (or ECT) is a backend technological innovation that (Q2CC)...

...enables a significant expansion in computational speed, elasticity, resiliency and scalability within the platform while also materially reducing related technology operating costs by up to 80%.

Inovalon isn't the only one using ECT, companies like Amazon (AMZN) offer it, and Docker seems to have developed the technology. It's basically a technology that speeds things up on their platform for customers and is less taxing to resources.

ABILITY was acquired for $1.2B early April this year. From the PR:

ABILITY is a leading cloud-based provider of real-time connectivity and analytics, helping providers and payers simplify the complexities of healthcare at more than 44,000 acute, post-acute, and ambulatory provider sites. The combination of Inovalon and ABILITY creates the market's largest vertically integrated cloud-based platform empowering the achievement of real-time, value-based care from payers, pharmaceutical companies, device manufacturers, and diagnostic companies all the way to the patient's point of care.

The acquisition is bringing an unsubstantiated amount of synergies and cross-selling opportunities, but perhaps its main benefit lies in strengthening the platform itself.

The company doesn't break down revenues for different services, so it's difficult to assess which of these is more important.

Guidance

Reaffirming 2018 revenue guidance and increasing adjusted EBITDA guidance:

INOV Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

There was an impressive jump in gross margins to 74.5% in Q2 (up from 66.4% a year ago); although without the ABILITY acquisition (effective from April 2), this would have been 70.2%.

There was a considerable increase in operating expenses of $24.3M to $60.2M in Q2, but there was a large one-off factor (Q2CC):

Q2 2018 G&A includes $11.2 million of non-comparable expenses, including $8.5 million of contingent consideration accretion expense and $2.2 million of legal fees related to the ongoing IPO litigation. The expansion in contingent consideration expense reflects a number of business engagement successes achieved during the quarter. Adjusting for these factors, normalized second quarter G&A was much lower, reflecting material overhead efficiency gains at $49 million.

That $49M came in at the bottom of guidance ($49-53M) for the quarter. The company has multiple cost reduction programs going on simultaneously, and these are starting to deliver, even if they also resulted in a one-off restructuring expense of $9.5M.

And despite the $1.2B acquisition of ABILITY, CapEx will actually be considerably lower this year:

Cash

INOV Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

The company still managed to produce operational cash flow ($20.1M), but it's pretty meager. Despite the decline shown above as a result of acquisition expenses, the guidance for 2018 actually involves an increase in operating cash flow:

The company had to substantially increase its amount of debt for the ABILITY acquisition; debt went up from $191M at the end of December to $940M at the end of June. It has $83M in cash and short-term investments.

There hasn't been much dilution lately. The large ABILITY acquisition was paid with cash and (mostly) debt.

INOV Stock-Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

Valuation

A considerable increase, due to the decline in the stock price, and the acquisition:

Analysts expect an EPS of $0.35 this year, rising to $0.43 the next, which would give the stock a forward P/E of 25. That isn't actually exuberant.

Conclusion

The company is adding features to its platform which could lead to it becoming, perhaps not quite indispensable, at the minimum a very useful tool for a host of players in the healthcare sector.

Having healthcare data of well over half the US population itself is a pretty valuable proposition, apart from the ways clients can slice and dice it or import it into their operational procedures.

We're actually somewhat surprised the company isn't doing better. Healthcare is the US sector par excellence where entrenched positions tend to produce big rewards.

With the share price hovering just above the all-time lows, the company has it all to show.

