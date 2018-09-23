Trading Treasury Bonds, Junk Bonds And Utilities As The FOMC Raises Rates On Wednesday

The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF remains below its 200-day simple moving average of $36.03 and below its 200-week SMA at $36.56.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has not been able to hold gains above my annual pivot of $54.46, as the dividend yield rises to 3.41%.

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has been below its "reversion to the mean" since mid-January as the Federal Reserve has been raising rates.

Today I will show weekly charts and discuss key value levels, pivots and risky levels.

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)

The U.S. Treasury 30-Year Bond ETF trades like a stock and is a basket of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20+ years to 30 years. As a stock-type investment, it never matures, and interest income is converted to periodic dividend payments.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Treasury Bond ETF ($117.10 on Sept. 21) is down 7.7% year to date with a negative weekly chart with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $119.55. The ETF is also below its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $125.09. It's been below this average since the week of Jan. 19. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 39.74 last week, down from 52.07 on Sept. 14.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly and quarterly value levels of $114.72 and $109.86, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my weekly risky level of $119.43.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)





Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Utility Stock ETF ($53.06 on Sept. 21) is up 0.7% year to date and has its weekly chart ended last week neutral. This chart will be negative given a close this week below its five-week modified moving average of $53.37. XLU is above its 200-week simple moving average of $48.90. This "reversion to the mean" was last tested during the week of Feb. 9 when the average was $47.56. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 81.49, down from 85.05 on Sept. 14. Given a close this week below $54.37, the reading will fall below the overbought threshold of 80.00. Investors should continue to hold a core long position given its 3.41% dividend yield.

Investor Strategy: Investors should buy weakness to my monthly and quarterly value levels of $50.62 and $49.98, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual and annual pivots of $53.86 and $54.46, respectively.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Junk Bond ETF ($35.98 on Sept. 21) is down 2% year to date with a positive but overbought weekly chart. The ETF is above its five-week modified moving average of $35.90, but is below its 200-week simple moving average of $36.56. JNK has been below this "reversion to the mean" since the week of Nov. 14, 2014, when the average was $40.08. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 86.58 versus 82.26 on Sept. 14 with both readings above the overbought threshold of 80.00 this week.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly and semiannual value levels of $35.21 and $31.15, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual and quarterly risky levels of $37.15 and $37.23, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.