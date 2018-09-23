Gold And Commodities Are Still Bottoming As The Dollar Tops Out

Here are the weekly charts for the gold, commodities and dollar exchange-traded funds.
The gold trust ETF tracks the spot price of gold and is said to be backed by gold bars in vaults in London.
SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD)
The Gold ETF ($113.49 on Sept. 21) is down 8.2% year to date, and its weekly chart remains negative but oversold with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average at $114.40 and below its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $117.67. This average was last tested during the week of July 13 when it was $117.76. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 18.94, up from 16.69 on Sept. 14 with both levels below the oversold threshold of 20.00. A close this week above $114.40 will pull the stochastic reading above 20.00, shifting the weekly chart to positive.
Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my weekly and semiannual value levels of $111.21 and $103.62, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $118.08. My quarterly pivot remains at $113.60.
The commodity ETF is heavily weighted to energy by about 60%.
iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GSG)
The Commodities ETF ($17.63 on Sept. 21) is up 8.3% year to date with a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $17.32 and above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $16.43. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 51.67 last week, up from 46.77 on Sept. 14.
Investor Strategy: Buy GSG on weakness to my quarterly and annual pivots of $16.25 and $16.20, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $18.16.
The US Dollar ETF is a basket of currencies that includes the dollar vs. Euro, Japanese Yen, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Swedish Krona and Swiss Franc.
PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP)
The Dollar ETF ($24.99 on Sept. 21) is up 4% year to date and has a negative weekly chart with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $25.13, but weakness has held its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" of $24.93. This ETF had been climbing this average since the week of May 25 when the average was $24.72. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipped to 57.02 last week, down from 64.10 on Sept. 14.
Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my quarterly and annual value levels of $24.84 and $24.18, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual risky level of $28.65.
