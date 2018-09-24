Boeing Shapes Itself For The Future

Every month, AeroAnalysis covers the orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus ([[OTCPK:EADSY]], [[OTCPK:EADSF]]). Now, there's a lot more than just orders and deliveries. Some subjects are worthy of more detailed analysis and some are not. The subjects that are not are not necessarily unimportant. Therefore, AeroAnalysis has been running a monthly series that bundles some of the most interesting news items that do not justify a separate article or deserve to be mentioned again. You can read the July report here. In this report, some news items from August will be highlighted.

Share prices in August

BA data by YCharts.

In July, Boeing's shares gained 2.8% compared to a 6.2% gain a month earlier. Boeing shares underperformed the Dow Jones, which gained 2.66%.

During the month Boeing shares headed lower due to supply chain issues casting doubts on Boeing’s ability to hit its delivery target and more importantly its ability to increase single aisle production rates smoothly next year. For Boeing investors that scalability is important since single most of aircraft demand is for single aisle aircraft. Not being able to lift production means not being able to benefit from strong demand from the single aisle segment.

The decline in Boeing share prices was not so much related to trade tensions. If that would be the case we would likely have seen a reaction on the broader markets as well.

A look at some price target announcements in August:

Robert W. Baird reiterated its Buy rating with a $450 price target.

UBS raises its price target from $357 per share to $515.

There wasn’t a lot of analyst action during the month of August, but we continue seeing price targets far above today’s share prices. Important to note is that we haven’t seen analyst lowering their price targets for Boeing even with supply chain challenges being more visible than ever.

Commercial Airplanes News

Source: CNN Money.

The eye catcher of the month most certainly are the supply chain challenges Boeing is facing. We believe it is going to be challenging but possible for Boeing to push out enough aircraft in the final few months of the year. Q3 deliveries will most certainly come in lower than you’d except under normal circumstances, but Boeing expects the delivery profile to be fully recovered by year-end.

During the month, Brasilian GOL took delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8. The airline is set to become the biggest operator of the Boeing 737 MAX in South America having ordered 135 aircraft including the biggest MAX variant, the MAX 10. More good news for the MAX 10 came as Boeing and Virgin Australia announced that the airline had converted 10 orders for the MAX 8 to orders for the MAX 10.

As for future shaping of the commercial aircraft industry, the tie-up between Embraer and Boeing via a join-venture will be greenlighted by the Brazilian government after the October elections. AeroAnalysis views the delay in approving the tie-up an unnecessary one.

In other news, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) has asked to confirm that all illegal subsidies it received have been removed. Though an important step, we think this certainly is not the last time these aerospace giants will face each other at the WTO.

Services And Investments News

Source: The Boeing Company

August was a pretty busy month for Boeing when it comes to investment news. In 2020, Boeing will open a new aerospace & autonomy center in Cambridge targeting the accelerating of future mobility solutions. In the area of autonomous vehicles there was more news as Boeing successfully completed the first suite of synchronised unmanned aerial vehicle flight tests using new on-board autonomous command and control technology developed by Boeing in Australia. Conducted at a regional Queensland airfield, the test flights saw five UAV test beds equipped with Boeing’s new on-board system safely complete in-air programmed missions as a team without input from a human pilot. The milestone comes six months after establishing the company’s largest international autonomous systems development program in Queensland.

During the month, Boeing announced it would be acquiring Millennium Space Systems bolstering it satellite portfolio. MSS is known for its small satellite solution. With this acquisition Boeing is positioning itself to benefit from the trend of satellite miniaturization.

Boeing also remains committed to investing in the 3D manufacturing space as it invested in Digital Alloys Inc. to further stimulate multi-metal additive manufacturing at high speed and low costs including shorter design times.

Focusing on extracting more value from the after-sales services market, Boeing named Brendan Curran president of Boeing AvionX, an organization formed last year to pursue the development and production of avionics and electronics systems. Curran, who has more than 20 years of aerospace industry leadership, joins Boeing from Crane Co., where he served as president of the Aerospace & Electronics Group.

In this newly-created position, Curran will work across Boeing's commercial, defense and services businesses to further mature the company's aftermarket strategy. He will help advance overall capabilities of the Boeing AvionX organization to provide greater value to customers while driving long-term services growth.

What we are really seeing is that Boeing is making meaningful investments in the 3D manufacturing space, small and micro-satellite space and autonomous vehicle space. Those are areas with a big future potential and Boeing is actively positioning itself to benefit from developments and trends in these key areas. Also when it comes to strengthening its after-market presence Boeing is not sitting still as it appointed an aerospace veteran to lead Boeing AvionX and shareholders of KLX (KLXI) approved the merger with Boeing’s services unit.

Defense News

Source: The Boeing Company

For Boeing’s defense business there was very little news during the month. The only noteworthy news item we could find came on the last day of the month.

Boeing was awarded an engineering and manufacturing development contract $805 million contract to build the U.S. Navy’s first operational carrier-based unmanned aircraft, the MQ-25 aerial refueler.

MQ-25 is designed to provide the U.S. Navy with a much-needed refueling capability. According to the U.S. Navy, the MQ-25 Stingray will allow for better use of combat strike fighters by extending the range of deployed Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet, Boeing EA-18G Growler, and Lockheed Martin F-35C aircraft. MQ-25 will also seamlessly integrate with a carrier’s catapult and launch and recovery systems. The project could bring $13B in revenues via deliveries and support services.

Conclusion

Boeing share prices fell in August, underperforming the Dow Jones Index primarily due concerns about the Boeing 737 supply chain issues. Overall, we are seeing the company booking good earnings, so we are not worried about earnings at the moment and the company is enjoying some positive coverage by analysts. However, the trade dispute between the US and China as well as the EU is not something that would have any positive impact on Boeing as a company or the company’s share prices. So as the trade war takes shape and makes headlines, Boeing’s share prices are a bit more volatile.

Boeing continues to expand its customer base for MRO capabilities and data analytics and going forward, that is going to add up as more and more aircraft are being delivered with an analytics solution. On Defense, there wasn’t a lot of news but the EMD contract it received is an important one.

Overall, we continue to see positives in all parts of Boeing's business and the company continues to invest in start-ups that can provide cost-saving technologies or enablers in the future. We view any pressure on Boeing’s share prices arising from trade concerns as an opportunity to add to existing positions.

