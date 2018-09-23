Looking Closer At The Deficit And Growing Interest Expenses

While there are no clear signs of a recession pending, once the next one arrives, the effects on the deficit will accelerate the strained balance sheet.

Overview

In a recent article, The Fed Dilemma, I highlighted the overall market leverage and the sensitivity to increasing interest rates. In this article, I will take a closer look at interest rate expenses and the budget deficit. We have seen long-term rates go up recently, and there is a debate whether that is related to the strong economy, inflation, or a concern over the overall debt and deficit. While it might be a combination of factors, given the below data points, I think we are close to a point when the debt and deficit start to matter.

Debt

Total government debt stands at $21.5T as of August 2018, of which around $15.8T is held by the public. Overall government debt to GDP was 105.4% as of the end of 2017.

Figure 1 - Source: Tradingeconomics.com

The below graph is taken from the 2016/2017 annual report where we can see the short-term weight in the maturity profile. One question worth asking is why hasn't the government used the low interest rates to extend the maturity profile of the debt? The short answer is that it was deemed too costly at the time and also concerns over competing and consequently pushing up long-term rates for corporations and mortgages.

Figure 2 - Source: Treasurydirect.gov

Over the last two years, the issuance of new debt has primarily been in short-term bills (up to 52 weeks).

Figure 3 - Source: Sifma.org

Given the significant overweight in shorter-term maturities and that the yield curve has gone up significantly over the last two years, the average yield of the debt and interest expenses will continue to increase.

Figure 4 & 5 - Source: Treasury.gov

The average yield on the debt over the last 12 months is around 2%. The current one-year yield is already at 2.6% and the two-year yield is at 2.8%. If the discussed four rate hikes during 2018 and 2019 were to pass, we will likely be looking at 3% on any new issuance. The average yield on the debt might take a couple of additional years to reach 3%.

Figure 6 - Source: Yardeni.com

Deficit and Interest Expense

While the trade policies being pursued by President Trump might decrease the current account deficit, the budget deficit is a completely different matter. For the fiscal year 2018, we are looking at a budget deficit around $900B with interest expenses of $535B. What is notable is how quickly the interest expense figure grows.

In the projection below, we will use the following assumptions:

The Fed will raise four more times up until the end of 2019.

It takes about four years given the debt maturity profile for the average yield to reach 3%, and it will remain there.

The budget deficit will remain static at $1T every year, which is rather generous as it assumes the increasing interest rate expenses will not by themselves grow the budget deficit.

There are off balance sheet items not included, which likely makes the estimates conservative.

Figure 7 - Source: Treasurydirect.gov & projections

Recession Impact

The below chart illustrates government revenues and outlays over the last three decades. The concern over running a deficit in a period of economic growth is because a recession would likely grow the deficit even further.

Figure 8 - Source: Cbo.gov

During the 1990-1991 recession, the effect on revenues and outlays was relatively mute. Revenues continued to grow throughout the period, even though the 1991 growth rate was slightly lower and outlays were higher in 1990.

The great recession from 2007 to 2009 was naturally extreme. Revenues dropped from the peak in 2007 and did not go above the 2007 figures until six years later. The effect was larger on the outlays, which is why the U.S. increased the total amount of debt significantly as shown in figure 1.

The recession that followed the IT crash also had significant effects on the deficit. Revenues peaked in 2000, dropped about 12%, and climbed above the 2000 figure in 2005 first. Outlays also grew from low single digits to high single digits during this period. From 1998 to 2001, the U.S. had a budget surplus. The U.S. went from surplus of over $200B in the year 2000 to a deficit over $400B in 2004.

It is very difficult to estimate the precise effect of a recession in the U.S. Given the amount of leverage in the system, high stock market valuations, I would expect the deficit to grow by at least $500B, which would further compound the problem of the less-than-pristine U.S. balance sheet. Therefore, I doubt the U.S. dollar will be the normal safety trade which we have seen before.

Conclusion

The high level of U.S. government debt, the growing deficit and higher interest rates will put a lot of strain on the government balance sheet. While we are a few years until this really starts to take effect, it is important to remember that markets are forward-looking.

The U.S. government can't in my view afford higher interest rates. I expect the effects will force the Fed to reverse course by either pausing the interest rate hikes, stopping the unwinding of its balance sheet, or potentially both. I expect this decision will not be positive for the U.S. dollar. At least in comparison to gold (GLD, IAU, PHYS), silver (SLV, PSLV, SIVR) and other non-cyclical commodities.

Figure 9 - Source: Bloomberg.com

We have recently seen a divergence in the dollar euro exchange rate against the 10y spread. Whether this is a temporary divergence or a long-term trend has started to take effect is still unclear. I also think non-cyclical commodities are a better way to play this, as the euro area has debt and political concerns as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, PSLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.