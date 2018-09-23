The U.S. Is Ignoring The Progress China Has Made

Denying this progress and trying to isolate China risks halting, and even undoing this progress, apart from the economic damage trade wars tend to bring.

While these things were all true in the recent past, today much of this doesn't hold much water anymore and in other fields there have been real improvements.

China has a reputation for being a currency manipulator, having mercantilist trade practices, glaring disrespect for IP and depending on exports for growth.

China is often portrayed as a free rider in international economic affairs, benefiting from rogue practices, giving limited access to its markets, manipulating its currency to gain unfair advantages in the global economy, stealing IP (intellectual property), stealing American jobs, providing cheap capital and subsidies to support its own industries, etc.

All of this it has done, to a lesser or greater extent (although on many of these dimensions it's certainly not the only violator in the international arena).

However, certainly now when the US government has unleashed a trade war on China, purportedly to make it change its evil ways, these things get parroted endlessly without concern for the actual facts on the ground.

And the facts on the ground are that China has actually been improving its act on most of these dimensions, often in a significant way.

Currency manipulator

When the President was a candidate (first for the Republican nomination, then for the Presidency), he used to routinely portray China as a currency manipulator, supposedly keeping the yuan low to make Chinese exports gain an unfair competitive advantage (and protect the domestic market).

There once was a considerable amount of truth to this, but even then the situation was a little more complex than is often realized. The Chinese accumulated dollars and invested these in US Treasuries, keeping the yuan low, which boosted the Chinese trade balance.

But it also kept US bond yields and import prices low, which is the part you normally don't hear in these stories. So the effect on the US economy was mixed.

As you can see, the yuan has steadily appreciated until it started to wobble in 2015, with the surprise little devaluation in August of that year causing a great deal of panic on global markets.

Add to that the rapid increase in Chinese wages, which have been growing at double-digit rate, and Chinese competitiveness was steadily eroding. China itself started to lose industries dependent on cheap labor like textiles to countries with cheaper labor, like Vietnam and Bangladesh.

For reasons that are still not well understood (and don't really matter for the purpose of this article), the relentless appreciation of the yuan started to decline and then reverse, as Chinese capital started looking for higher returns abroad.

Here you see the effects of these capital outflows in more recent years. The PBoC, the Chinese central bank, tried to contain the effects on the external value of the yuan, that is, they were indeed 'manipulating' its currency.

But not in the way the accusers of currency manipulation claimed; in fact, exactly the opposite. The PBoC was selling dollars (hence the decline in its reserves from late 2014 onwards) in order to keep the yuan high, not to devalue it in order to gain any unfair advantage.

In fact, without the PBoC's intervention, on which they spent more than $1T, or a quarter of their forex reserves, the yuan would certainly have fallen much more (and unleashed a wave of global deflation, hence the scare on global markets in 2015 and early 2016).

Chinese trade balance

China is trying to rebalance its economic growth and become less dependent on exports and investments, and more on domestic consumption, services, and high-tech.

It isn't often appreciated how successful this shift has already been. For starters, it's difficult to argue that China today is a mercantilist economy as its trade deficit has all but disappeared:

In fact, in the first six months of this year, China actually ran a trade deficit. And here is what is perhaps the most surprising figure of all:

In fact, this even surprised us, we knew that trade/GDP was declining, but didn't realize the rather impressive extent by which this has been happening in a fairly short period of time.

In fact, that also makes the surprising downward pressure on the yuan the economy experienced in 2015-2017 more understandable; the current account was delivering less and less dollars.

This decline also makes China less susceptible to the US tariffs, and for that you also have to realize something else which we can't stress enough. The US bilateral deficit with China isn't all that it's cranked up to be, from CNBC:

The current $370 billion deficit estimate does not account for value-added. When looking at the value-added content of Chinese exports, the U.S. deficit with China is actually only half of what it seems. And if we then add back the U.S. surplus in "invisibles" and how much money the United States brings back from investments in China, the U.S.–China deficit shrinks from 2 percent of U.S. GDP to 0.8 percent, a report from Oxford Economics revealed.

While the full value of an iPhone shows up as an American import from China, only $15-$30 of the value is added in China, with $150 going to Korea and much of the rest to the US, according to the same article.

Market access

We might also point out the following, from Reuters:

China plans to reduce the average tariff rate on imports from most of its trading partners as early as October, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. In July, China had cut import tariffs on almost 1,500 consumer products as part of efforts to open up its economy.

That is, China is opening up its economy even despite the escalation in the trade war with the US. Actions like these could actually be the start of a more wider rearrangement of international trade in which the US actually becomes more isolated, especially as it has embarked on trade wars on multiple fronts.

One of the first things the new US government did was to pull out of the TPP, the Trans-Atlantic Trade deal which was supposed to isolate China, which must have been rejoicing at the let-off and has now been given a renewed opportunity to integrate with many neighbor economies (also through its Belt and Road initiative).

Intellectual property

China has been painted as the big bogeyman with respect to intellectual property, and there is some justification for that. But it's hardly the only country with a less than stellar record on IP protection, most developing countries are found wanting in that respect and corporate espionage is an activity that also takes place in (and between) many developed economies.

However, as so often these issues start to get a life of their own when they become politically expedient in one or another way and the facts on the ground are invariably offered on that altar.

Missing from this story, what you don't hear all that often, is:

China was making a considerable effort in clearing up its act.

Isolating China isn't likely to improve the situation; in fact, it might very well produce the opposite.

While headlines scream IP violator, specialists in the field have noted considerable progress on the ground with respect to protecting IP in China, here is the FT:

Holly White of global IP consultancy Rouse said China had made strides towards reform on combating intellectual property theft by individual companies. “There have been several high-profile cases of Chinese IP theft in the past, and as a result, the Chinese government is rapidly developing a first-class system to deal with IP infringements and to improve its international reputation,” she said... International property rights lawyers agree that US trade policy ignores big changes in favour of IP protection. Foreign companies win 80-90 per cent of cases in local courts, according to Erick Robinson of law firm Beijing East IP. In 2016, one judge in Beijing said foreign companies had won 65 cases and lost none in his court. Based on this alone, said Mr. Robinson, “it is clear that the government of China supports advertising its patent courts to foreign plaintiffs”. Mr. Robinson said China was once the ‘laughing stock’ in the world of intellectual property. But he said it “has created an effective, efficient, and remarkably fair patent enforcement system.”

This isn't some opinion of one, here is The Diplomat:

Foreign firms have long complained that enforcing their intellectual property rights in China is difficult due to local judicial protectionism, challenges in obtaining evidence, small damage awards, and a perceived bias against foreign firms. However, over the past decade, China has become increasingly innovative and has demonstrated a serious resolve to enforce an effective IPR regime. Indeed, as Chinese firms focus on global expansion abroad and high-tech innovation at home, they have increasingly demanded effective IP protections from the government. In fact, many of the concerns raised by foreign companies operating in China have been addressed by legal reforms and new enforcement mechanisms.

The article goes on to discuss a host of improvements. The reason is also quite simple (from the SCMP):

China led the world in the number of patents filed last year, holding 42.8 percent of total filings, up 4.8 percentage points from the previous year.

Conclusion

Images and reputations have long shadows. But in China stuff happens very fast. Not so long ago:

China was a currency manipulator.

Chinese growth was export led.

China was a mercantilist, having a large trade surplus.

China restricted access to its market.

China had glaring disrespect for foreign IP.

But before you know, and crucially, before public perceptions have been allowed to change, China has made considerable progress on all of this.

It's no longer the exporter of commodity industrial goods, manipulating its currency to maintain an enormous trade surplus at the cost of other nations, its dependence on exports has diminished with amazing speed, access is a little easier and its respect for IP has risen now that it produces a lot of IP of itself.

Is it perfect? For sure no. But is isolating and punishing China likely to produce more progress, or is it risking that the undeniable progress China has been making will stop, or even reverse (apart from all the other risks attached to starting a large trade war)?

