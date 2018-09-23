Dividend Champion Spotlight: McGrath RentCorp

This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

The company is capital intensive, having to invest in new assets to rent. This kills free cash flow.

One of the oldest business models is the practice of letting someone borrow something in exchange for a fee. Today, that is known as renting, and today's dividend champion spotlight engages in just that. McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) manages businesses that rent various types of equipment to other businesses. The company has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years, making it a recent addition to the list of dividend champions. However, the business consumes much of its cash flow, which has strained dividend growth. We dive into the business to find out whether McGrath RentCorp's stay on the dividend champions list will be a short one.

McGrath RentCorp and its subsidiaries rent various types of equipment and structures to other businesses. These include modular storage and building units, tanks, and communications equipment. In total, the company rents out more than 90,000 structures and pieces of equipment. The company generates more than $460 million in revenues annually. It is headquartered in Livermore, CA.

The company generates its revenues a couple of different ways. First, the company rents its products and structures to other businesses. Each rented unit has a life cycle. At the end of the life cycle, the company sells the product off to capture its remaining residual value, and to invest in new assets to rent.

Source: McGrath RentCorp

Financial Performance

MGRC Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

The business has seen pretty consistent growth throughout the past decade. The revenue curve has been steady in its upward movement, growing at a CAGR of 5.12%. However, earnings per share have been virtually flat. The company saw a huge spike in earnings due to a special item related to the passing of the tax reform laws that drastically lowered the company's tax rate.

As we review the financials, there are a few main areas of focus. The first being profitability and cash flow generation. It's important for a company to maintain consistent (or expanding) margins, so that earnings are stable and can grow over time. Meanwhile, it's important for a company to generate a lot of cash flow, so that it can grow its dividend and stockpile cash for acquisitions, etc.

MGRC Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

We can see that over the past 10 years, operating margins have slightly compressed, although I wouldn't be overly concerned at this point. The company's margin performance is pretty consistent and has started to rebound over the past year or two. I am much more concerned with McGrath RentCorp's conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. I typically set a benchmark conversion rate of 10%, and McGrath RentCorp falls quite short of that.

The reason for this is that the business is consistently purchasing new assets to rent to its customers. This means that the company needs to reinvest a lot of its cash back into the business to sustain itself. It's an ongoing cycle as rented assets age and need to be replaced with new assets.

MGRC Cash from Operations (Annual) data by YCharts

With so much cash required to go back into operations for new rental assets, the company isn't left with very much free cash flow. The company must be extra diligent with the free cash flow it does have. The dividend must be carefully managed to avoid overburdening cash flow, and the balance sheet cannot get too levered so that (again) the company doesn't face a cash crunch that starves the business from the cash it needs to continue cycling its rented assets.

The next metric we will look at is the company's cash return on capital invested. This measures a couple aspects of a business. First, it measures how effective management is at generating cash with the resources it deploys. It is also a general indicator of a company's strength of "moat". A company with a high CROCI is typically profitable and non-capital intensive.

MGRC Cash Return on Capital Invested (CROCI) (TTM) data by YCharts

I typically look for the CROCI to come in at the low teens, or higher. We can see that McGrath RentCorp's CROCI rate fails to approach this benchmark. This shouldn't be a huge surprise given our discussion about the company's cash needs. This is a strike against the company in my analysis, as I tend to favor companies with high margins and asset light operating structures.

The last area we review before moving on is the balance sheet. This is extremely important, because the company lacks the cash to service a high debt load.

MGRC Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The company currently carries just under $315 million in total long-term debt on the balance sheet, against $4.48 million in cash and equivalents. This puts leverage at 1.7X EBITDA. This is a positive, as leverage is below my "warning sign" threshold of 2.5X. As I mentioned above, it's really important that a company such as McGrath RentCorp maintains financial discipline. The company would possibly face a cash crunch under a significant debt load.

Dividend Outlook

McGrath RentCorp is a newly listed dividend champion with 26 years of consecutive raises. The dividend is paid quarterly, totaling an annual payout of $1.36 per share. The dividend yields 2.53% on the current stock price, making it a solid option for income focused investors. Though US 10-year treasuries offer a slightly higher yield at 3%, the capital gains upside of the stock may be enough to entice income investors.

MGRC Dividend Growth (Annual) data by YCharts

The dividend ends up as the place where McGrath RentCorp's poor free cash flow makes its mark. The dividend has a 10-year CAGR of 4.0%, which barely outpaces historical inflation rates.

MGRC Total Dividends Paid (TTM) data by YCharts

We can also see that the dividend expenditures routinely exceed free cash flow, meaning that the company has to fund the dividend with debt. This is not a wise long-term strategy. The company saw a large windfall from the tax reform act, which pushed its effective tax rate dramatically lower. Management took the opportunity to issue a huge 30.8% increase to the dividend. Again, I question the long-term viability of these decisions. These decisions, combined with the capital intensive nature of the business, gives me worry about the dividend's long-term sustainability. Should the business see a downturn, I see the dividend as being vulnerable to a cut.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

The company's largest revenue contributor is its mobile modular rental business. At 57%, the company has successfully diversified over the past 14 years. In 2003, this segment represented 84% of revenues.

Source: McGrath RentCorp

This diversification not only reduces risk to the revenue stream, but it exposes McGrath RentCorp to more avenues of growth. Despite being the largest business segment, the mobile modular business only operates in eight US states. Of these states, 43% of the segment's revenues are generated in California alone. There is a lot of expansion opportunity for McGrath RentCorp to grow its modular business within the US markets.

The tank rental business covers the entire US mainland. Although the tanks are rented to businesses in many different markets, about a fifth of rental revenues are oil and gas related.

Source: McGrath RentCorp

The company should benefit as oil and gas exploration picks up in the United States to record breaking levels. On the other hand, a downturn in oil and gas would have a negative impact on the business as well.

Finally, the telecommunications rental business may be the best growth engine moving forward for the company. It's a profitable unit, generating 35% of adjusted EBITDA for the company - despite accounting for only 23% of revenues.

This segment also represents the best path to additional cash flow moving forward. The business will see increased demand as communications technology advances, and more businesses venture to upgrade data connections, install fiber optics, etc. Additionally, there is value add opportunity for McGrath RentCorp as customers often need expertise and training in using the rented assets. This is in contrast to the other business units where the rented assets are more straight forward (storage tanks and building structures).

There are also some risks to consider. While the company isn't completely dependent on industrial activity, McGrath RentCorp is vulnerable to recessionary environments. The company's customer base must have access to sufficient credit to rent equipment, and a tightening of credit markets would have a negative impact on McGrath RentCorp's business.

Lastly, the company must continue to remain financially disciplined. Should the business see a downturn, or a large uptick in debt, the company could be vulnerable to a cash crunch that could threaten the dividend's safety.

Valuation

The stock currently trades near the mid-point of its 52-week range at just under $55 per share. Analysts are projecting full-year earnings to come in near $2.86 per share. This results in an earnings multiple of 19.2X full-year earnings. This is a 16% premium to the stock's decade median earnings multiple.

We also look at free cash flow yield to gauge value in the stock. Free cash flow yield is important because cash ultimately drives a company. When we maximize the amount of free cash flow we receive per dollar invested, we are setting ourselves up for strong investment returns. When charting this metric, I look for the yield to come in at the high single digits to indicate value.

MGRC Free Cash Flow Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

We see that the free cash flow yield is tiny, and doesn't come close to our benchmark. This means that from a cash flow standpoint, the stock is an extremely poor value at the current share price. When we combine this with the premium on earnings, I have to conclude that the stock is drastically overvalued.

Wrapping Up

But is McGrath RentCorp worth owning at any price? That is for each individual to decide, but my personal answer at this time is no. While the company is a dividend champion, there are a lot of grey clouds hanging over the stock. The company's capital intensive nature doesn't leave much cash flow left over for dividend raises, stock buybacks, or acquisitions.

The dividend has exhibited a low growth trend, and management often can't pay the dividend without borrowing money to do so. The tax reform law was a huge boon to the company, but a massive 30% dividend raise may come back to bite them in the long term if cash flows stumble and pinch the payout.

McGrath RentCorp (being a poor FCF generator and capital intensive) just isn't the type of company that I gravitate towards in my investing style. When you throw in the above yellow flags with an overheated valuation? This becomes an even easier pass.

