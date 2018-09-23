Commodities Recap For The Week Of September 21, 2018

NYMEX crude oil futures roll from October to November and the new active month contract posts a new and higher high while natural gas rises to the top end of.

The story of this week is tariffs, but next week is all about the Fed

This past week, President Trump upped the ante on tariffs on China with a 10% duty on $200 billion in Chinese imports into the United States. The President gave China four months to come to the negotiating table at which point the tariff will rise to 25%. He also warned against retaliation saying that he is prepared to put the protectionist measures on another $257 billion in Chinese goods swiftly. Both sides appear to be digging in their heels, but the escalation of the trade dispute that is heading towards a trade, and even a currency war, has not stopped the ascent of the stock market. The U.S. market made new highs over recent sessions. Even Chinese large-cap stocks posted gains over the past week. Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the China Large-Cap iShares ETF (FXI) rose from lows of $39.82 on September 11 to close the week at the $43.40 level, an increase of nine percent from the recent low. Optimism over the global economy continues to trump the trade dispute, but China and the United States moved further from a potential trade deal over the past week. The old saying goes that it is always darkest before the dawn. The managing director of the IMF told markets that “dark clouds” are gathering over the trade issue when it comes to economic conditions around the globe. Time will tell if China and the United States can eventually find common ground on trade.

Next week, the market will focus on both the Fed meeting and the end of the third quarter of 2018. The FOMC will convene and issue their decision, statement, and Chairman Powell will conduct a press conference following the announcement on Wednesday, September 26. All of the economic data when it comes to GDP growth, unemployment, inflation, and optimism point to two more 25 basis point hikes in the Fed Funds rate. The first will occur on Wednesday, and the second at the December meeting. The Fed Funds rate could stand at 2.25-2.50 percent by the end of this year if the Fed follows through on their guidance from the June meeting. The Trump administration has advocated for a more cautious approach to rate hikes as the President believes they work counter to his initiatives for economic growth via tax and regulatory reforms. At the same time, higher rates would push up the value of the dollar versus the euro and other world currencies which works contrary to the current attempt to level the playing field in international trade. A stronger dollar makes U.S. products less competitive in global markets. We will find out whether the central bank plans to conduct monetary policy via economic data, which favors two rate hikes, or politics and the wishes of the administration, which advocates a more gradual approach. In either case, markets are likely to move going into and in the aftermath of the September 26 meeting.

The end of next week marks the end of the third quarter of this year, and we are likely to see window dressing in markets across all asset classes as the final day of trading of Q3 approaches next Friday.

The GSG commodities ETF product posted a gain on the week as many raw materials moved higher as the dollar index sank.

Highlights in commodities:

Gold posts a 0.02% gain on the week as $1200 remains the pivot point for December futures

Silver moves 1.53% higher since the last report

Platinum posts a 3.88% gain for the week, and was trading at a $367 per ounce discount to gold on their respective October futures contracts

Palladium explodes 7.67% higher on the week and closes at over $1040 per ounce on Friday

Copper moved 7.99% higher on the week and closed at the $2.8575 per pound level on the December futures contract on the back of falling inventories

Iron ore moved 0.48% higher on the week

The BDI gains 1.01% since the last report

Rotterdam coal rises 2.34% on the week

Lumber down another 8.03% on the week and closes at the $340 on the November futures contract as the price carnage continues

November NYMEX crude oil moved 2.95% higher on a weaker dollar and inventory declines as November futures make a new contract high

November Brent crude oil moves 0.82% higher as Iran remains in the background

The premium for Brent over WTI in November closes the week at the $7.97 down $1.39 on the week as OPEC prepared for their unofficial meeting this weekend in Algeria

Gasoline moves 2.05% higher, and heating oil gains 0.83% since last week on the November futures contracts

The gasoline crack spread falls 3.59% while the heating oil crack declines by 6.19% on November futures

Natural gas moves to the top end of its trading range gaining 7.59% on the October futures contract. The EIA reports an injection of 86 bcf into storage on Thursday for the week ending on September 14

Ethanol moves 0.47% lower on the week

November soybeans move 2.02% higher for the week

December corn gains 1.56% on the week

CBOT wheat gains 2.00% on the week. December KCBT wheat trading at a 3.50 cents premium over CBOT wheat down 1.25 cents from last week

October rolls to March in the ICE sugar futures market and moves 1.60% lower on the week

December coffee up just 0.20% since last week’s report and closed just below the $1 per pound level

Cocoa moves 2.34% lower on the week on the December futures contract

Cotton down 3.30% on the week in a delayed reaction to the bearish WASDE report on September 12

FCOJ futures down 4.07% on the week

Live cattle gain just 0.40% since last week as October futures roll to December

August feeder cattle down 0.50% since the previous report

Hog futures move 1.23% higher on the week as October futures roll to December

The December dollar index futures contract moves 0.75% lower and closes at just under the 94 level

December Long-Bond futures trading at around 140-13 down 1-07 for the week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 26,744 on Friday, September 21, up 589 points on the week. The VIX moves 0.39 lower and was trading at 11.68 on Friday

Bitcoin closes at $6,6,757.96 Friday up $240.48 or 3.69% since last week

Ethereum moved higher to $248.06 up 13.18% since the last report

Price Changes for the week:

GSG closes the week at $17.63 per share, up 35 cents since last week’s report

GSG is the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust which represents a diversified basket of commodities futures contracts, has net assets of $1.37 billion and trades an average daily volume of 327,712 shares.

