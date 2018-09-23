Ulta Beauty: Good Recovery, Limited Upside

The stock might be a good investment over the long term. However, the stock is likely to only see a limited appreciation over the mid-to-short term.

Ulta Beauty's Share Price About-Turn Following Its Q2 2018 Results

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) reported Q2 2018 revenue of $1.49 billion that was in line with consensus analyst estimates, but it managed to achieve a $0.05 beat in its non-GAAP EPS which came in at $2.46. Despite that, its share price declined by 6 percent in after-hours trading as the management issued softer profit guidance for the third quarter than what analysts were expecting. Another source of disappointment could also be due to the lowering of gross profit margin by around 100 basis points (excluding the benefit from the new revenue recognition accounting standard).

Fortunately for shareholders, the stock came roaring back to the positive territory after Ulta Beauty confirmed during its earnings conference call that the company has partnered with Kylie Jenner to launch her branded products in all its stores as well as online later this year. The stock jumped 9 percent in the morning trade, although some steam was let off later in the day. Kylie Jenner is the 21-year-old founder and owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics. According to Forbes, she is the youngest person on the fourth annual ranking of America’s Richest Self-Made Women. One of the stars of the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she has a broad social media appeal with over 110 million followers on Instagram and "millions more" on Snapchat and Twitter.

Guidance Might Be Conservative

While the revised EPS guidance was $0.175 lower than the consensus forecast, there is a possibility that Ulta Beauty does a repeat of Q1 and eventually report an EPS beat. Forecasted comparable sales of 6-8 percent for the fiscal year 2018 sounds achievable given that Q3 guidance itself is already for comparable sales increasing 7-8 percent. E-commerce sales growth of 40 percent seems high, but it has already grown by 38 percent in Q2. It’s important to note that the cosmetics company is aiming to achieve all this despite a lowering of capital expenditures to $375 million for the year of 2018, representing 85 percent of the amount from last year.

ULTA data by YCharts

Furthermore, it is likely that Ulta Beauty has included a conservative contribution from its newly revealed Kylie Jenner partnership given the uncertainty in the exact timing of the launch in the year. Mary Dillon, the CEO of Ulta Beauty, was only willing to reveal that Kylie Cosmetics would be at “all stores and online by holiday”. It could also have factored in the potential of cannibalization of its other offerings which might prove to be unfounded as Kylie Jenner could be attracting new customers to Ulta Beauty.

Tangible Indications Of A Positive Outlook

There are tangible signs of a positive outlook. Ulta Beauty’s Ultamate Rewards loyalty program has grown 15.5 percent y-o-y to 29.5 million active members at the end of the second quarter. While the expansion rate of the membership has moderated over the past few quarters, it’s comforting to note this is still ahead of the growth in square footage. The benefits of having a strong rewards program are clear - there is a higher propensity for Ultamate Rewards members to spend more than non-members. The strong growth in the sales of gift cards at over 40 percent also reflects the confidence among the purchasers that the cards would be utilized eventually, or in other words, I believe the cards are in demand because of the belief that the recipients of the cards would have no issue finding something to buy at Ulta Beauty and use up the cash value.

Investor Takeaway

The share price of Ulta Beauty has appreciated 34 percent since my initiation article titled, Time To Get Back With This Beauty, surpassing the 19 percent gain in the benchmark S&P 1500 Consumer Discretionary index. The stock had dipped as low as $187.96 in March after lackluster Q4 2017 results and a disappointing guidance. Nevertheless, the management displayed finesse in its strategy execution, enabling market confidence to return in the next two quarters led by favorable traffic trends and subsequently validated by the reported financial numbers.

ULTA data by YCharts

Ulta Beauty would need to continue to seek major breakthroughs to move the needle, like it is doing with Kylie Cosmetics this year and MAC last year. The company acknowledges this in its investor presentation, stating that "newness drives the business".

Source: Ulta Beauty

While the PEG ratio is low at 0.76x on a TTM basis, the ratio rises to 1.2x on a forward basis. The stock might be a good investment over the long term. However, the easy gains are over and the stock is likely to only see a limited appreciation over the short to mid term.

ULTA PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

What's your take? Are you bullish or bearish? Please freely share your thoughts, let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section. For further reading, my recent write-up Alibaba: 4 Factors Suppressing The Share Price might be of interest to you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.