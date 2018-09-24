Wheat Bucks The Trend In Grains

In the aftermath of the release of the USDA’s September World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, the price of active month CBOT December wheat futures declined below the $5 level for the first time since July. During the growing season, the first round of $50 billion in U.S. tariffs on China and a proportionate response by the Chinese caused the three primary grain markets that trade on the CBOT to move to the downside.

However, the price of wheat quickly recovered from the mid-July bottom at $4.90 per bushel. On August 2, the December contract traded to a high of $6.13, over 25 percent higher than the July low. The continuous CBOT wheat futures contract made a low of $3.5950 in August 2016, and since then the primary ingredient in flour and break has been making a series of higher lows and higher highs. While December futures hit $6.13 per bushel, the continuous contract high was at $5.93 as the September futures contract was the active month in early August.

Wheat makes a higher low

The CBOT wheat futures contract has been trading in a bullish pattern since the 2016 low at just under the $3.60 per bushel level which was the lowest price in a decade since 2006.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of wheat has been moving higher since the 2016 low reaching its latest high in early August of this year. Technical metrics are in neutral territory on the weekly chart with the nearby contract now trading at just over the $5.20 per bushel level after the most recent low on the continuous contract at $4.73 per bushel that came in the aftermath of the September WASDE report.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of December futures illustrates that after falling to a low of $4.90 in July, active month wheat futures bounced. The September WASDE report disappointed the market, but global stocks in 2018 will still be below the 2017 level leading to a firm market for the grain. Price momentum crossed to the upside in oversold territory following the move to the lows which could be telling us that there is more upside in the wheat futures market in the coming days and weeks.

Wheat is not in the crosshairs of the trade issues between the U.S. and China

In 2018, the wheat futures market marched to the beat of a different drummer when compared to soybeans and corn. The United States is the world’s leading producer and exporter of the oilseed and corn. As China has the world’s largest population at over 1.4 billion people, the Asian nation is the world’s leading consumer of most commodities and soybeans and corn are no exception. Each year, the Chinese purchase around one-quarter of the U.S. annual soybean crop. However, trade issues caused the Chinese to cancel all purchases for 2018 and 2019 causing the price of soybean futures to plunge to a decade low in July at $8.1050 on the nearby CBOT futures contract. In post-September WASDE trading, bean futures fell to just one penny above that level, and active month November futures were trading at the $8.47 per bushel level last Friday. The trade issues weighed on the price of beans and corn followed the oilseed to the downside.

In July, the trade dispute sent the price of corn to lows of $3.2975 per bushel, and in the wake of the September WASDE report, the price of corn fell to a higher low at $3.37. The July low stands as the bottom in the corn market in 2018, so far. December corn futures were trading at the $3.57 level last Friday. While soybeans and corn were directly in the crosshairs of the U.S.-China trade dispute, the price action in the wheat market reflects supply and demand fundamentals. The U.S. is one of many-wheat producing and exporting countries, and China has lots of options when it comes to purchasing their wheat requirements. While Chinese tariffs on U.S. agricultural products have weighed on soybean and corn prices, they have not had the same impact on the price of wheat.

Demographics continue to favor gains in wheat and other agricultural commodities

Each year is a new adventure in the agricultural commodities markets as the weather and crop issues tend to dictate the path of least resistance of prices. Therefore, supplies tend to be as fickle as the weather. When it comes to the demand side of the fundamental equation, the ever-growing global population and wealth increases around our planet mean that each day, more people, with more money, compete for finite food supplies. Demand continues to underpin grain prices even in years of bumper crops.

At the turn of the century in 2000, there were six billion mouths to feed in the world.

Source: World Population Clock: 7.7 Billion People (2018) - Worldometers

As the chart shows, as of Thursday, September 20, there were over 7.651 billion people in the world, and the number of people around the globe had increased by just under 60 million this year. By the time you read this piece. The number will be even higher. Agricultural products feed the world, and wheat is the primary ingredient in bread which is a staple for billions of people. The world has become addicted to bumper crops and ever-increasing production of wheat and other grains. While the trade dispute has distorted prices for corn and beans in 2018, it cannot change the fact that global requirements for all grains continue to rise. Wheat may be the only primary grain market reflecting fundamentals over recent weeks and months.

KCBT-CBOT wheat spread remains depressed

The KCBT hard red winter wheat versus CBOT soft red winter wheat spread was trading at a 3.50 cent premium for KCBT wheat as of last Friday. The long-term norm for this spread is between a 20-30 cents premium for the KCBT wheat. Bread manufacturers in the United States tend to price their requirements off the KCBT price. The CBOT contract tends to represent the price of world wheat. The low premium over the past months and even years have been the result of two factors. First, a bear market in wheat after six consecutive years of bumper crops caused consumers to purchase requirements on a hand-to-mouth basis. Therefore, hedging activity had declined. More significant is the fact that wheat supplies from the European Union and Russia fell in 2018 compared to 2017 because of dry growing conditions.

The price of wheat tends to move higher when the KCBT premium over CBOT increase. Last year, KCBT traded to a discount because global stocks rose to an all-time high. This year, the premium returned to the KCBT wheat, but it remains below the long-term average level. I always keep an eye on the KCBT-CBOT spread as it can offer clues about the path of least resistance for the price of both types of wheat.

Levels to watch in the CBOT wheat market

The short-term support level for CBOT wheat futures is now at the recent low at $4.90 per bushel, with some technical resistance at the $5.30, $5.50, $5.80, and $6.13 per bushel levels on the upside. On the continuous contract, support is at $4.73 per bushel with resistance at $5.93.

I continue to be bullish on the prospects for the price of wheat based on the ever-increasing demand for the primary ingredient in bread and the fickle nature of supplies because of the weather. The most direct route for investment or speculation in the global wheat market is via the futures contracts offered by the CBOT division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. For those who do not venture into the highly-leveraged and volatile world of the futures arena, the Teucrium Wheat ETF product (WEAT) does an excellent job replicating the price action in the CBOT wheat futures market because it holds those futures contracts.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, WEAT was trading at the $6.41 level on Friday, September 21. The ETF has net assets of $64.82 million and trades an average of 189,335 shares each day.

The price of wheat has bucked the trend in the grain sector of the commodities market over recent months because it is not in the crosshairs of the trade dispute between the United States and China. Wheat is reflecting the rising demand from a world where the number of hungry mouths to feed grows each day.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.