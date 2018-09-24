The Downside In Silver - A Head Fake Or An Omen?

Silver is a volatile precious metal that often leads the gold market. Both silver and gold have long histories as commodities or metals, and as financial assets. It was not that long ago in history that paper currencies printed by governments had the backing of either gold or silver. One of the main bones of contention in the 1896 Presidential election in the United States was that William McKinley supported a gold standard for the dollar while his opponent, William Jennings Bryan, favored silver. McKinley won as he accumulated 51% of the popular ballot or 271 electoral votes to Bryan’s 47% and 176 votes in the electoral college. Gold triumphed over silver in the election.



The prominence of gold and silver as hard money assets goes reach much further back into history as the old testament of the bible mentions the monetary roles and flakes of gold dating back to 40,000 BC in Paleolithic caves are evidence of its purpose and significance for humans. In modern times, gold and silver have become both commodities with applications because of their physical characteristics, but they continue to be financial tools and hard assets. When it comes to silver, the fact that the metal is less expensive on a per ounce basis has contributed to the speculative lure of the metal. Silver tends to move more than gold, and many other commodities, on a percentage basis on both the up and the downside.

Silver has already broken down

The price of silver traded to a high of $17.35 per ounce in mid-June, and then the price action was all downhill for the precious metal.

As the weekly chart highlights, while price momentum and relative strength have declined into oversold territory and historical volatility at under 11 percent is uncharacteristically low for the silver market, the price dropped to a low at $13.91 per ounce recently, 19.8 percent below its mid-June peak. Over the past 15 weeks, silver posted a loss on a weekly basis 12 times and was unchanged once.

Silver fell through the $17 level in June, $16 in July, and $15 in August. In August and September, the price has probed below the $14 level and was trading at around $14.31 on the active month December futures contract on Friday, September 21. Silver broke down over the summer months, and it continues to it near its most recent low.

The lowest level since early 2016 and critical support close by

The last time the price of silver traded below $14 per ounce was in January 2016. Many commodities prices fell to significant bottoms in late 2015 and early 2016. The price of lumber traded at $214.40 in September 2015, and gold hit its low at $1046.20 in December 2015. Copper hit bottom at $1.9355 per pound in January 2016, and crude oil found its low at $26.05 per barrel in February 2016. Even natural gas fell to its low in March 2016 when the price traded to $1.611 per MMBtu.

The price of silver also fell to a low in late 2015 when the price of nearby COMEX futures hits $13.635 per ounce. By July 2016, the price of the volatile precious metal had recovered to over the $21 level. At the recent low of $13.91, silver was just 27.5 cents above its 2015 bottom. While many other commodities prices have declined over recent months under the weight of the stronger dollar, the prospects for higher interest rates and a trade dispute that threatens to thrust the world into a recession, only silver is close to its significant bottom. Copper had declined to $2.552 at its most recent low, 31.8 percent above its early 2016 bottom. After rising to a new record peak, the price of lumber fell to its most recent bottom at $334.00, over 49 percent above its 2015 low. Crude oil is trading at over $70 per barrel, more than two- and one-half times higher than its 2016 bottom, with natural gas at just under the $3 per MMBtu level almost double the low seen in 2016. The price of gold at $1200 per ounce remains 14.7 percent above its low from late 2015. Meanwhile, the volatile silver market at $14.31 per ounce is only five percent above its 2015 bottom and one ugly day of trading away from a challenge of that level at $13.635 per ounce.

Trend-following dominates investment demand

Precious metals like gold and silver rely on investment demand each year which are critical factors when it comes to the path of least resistance of the prices of the rare commodities. In the world of silver, the absence of demand often leads to speculative selling from trend-following traders who look to profit from soft market conditions. With a long history of significant moves on a percentage basis, a price trend in silver offers markets participants the opportunity to ride a bullish or bearish wave. The trading range in the silver futures market since 1980 has been from $3.505 to $50.36 per ounce. While other commodities offer market participants lots of volatility, the silver market can double, triple, halve, or more when it comes to the price action at times. It appears that the trend-following traders have been pushing the price lower since June as an absence of investment buying presented few roadblocks to lower prices. The price relationship between silver and gold is a sign of just how weak the silver market has been over the past three months.

The silver-gold ratio gives a warning

The silver-gold ratio dates back to 3000 BC when the first Egyptian Pharaoh Menes declared that one-part gold equals two-and-one-half parts silver. In modern times, the median value for the relationship between gold and silver prices stands at around the 55:1 level or 55 ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value. When the ratio moved below the median value, silver is historically expensive compared to the price of gold. When it moves above, either gold is expensive or silver cheap, on a historical basis. At the same time, a move lower in the ratio tends to signal a bullish scenario for precious metals, and a move to the upside tends to occur during bear market periods.

As the quarterly chart of the price of gold divided by the price of silver illustrates, the last time the relationship was below the 55:1 level was in 2011 and 2012 when the price of silver made a move to challenge the all-time high at over $50 per ounce. The ratio has moved steadily higher since 2012 and recently reached the 85:1 level which is the highest since 1993. During that year, the price of gold peaked at $409 per ounce, and silver’s high was at $5.47.

The silver-gold ratio is at a level that could be a very bearish warning for gold and all commodities prices over the coming weeks and months.

Head fake or omen we may find out on September 26

As a highly speculative metal, the silver market can surprise and even shock market participants at times. When the price looks its best, it tends to reverse and move lower, and lows often occur at levels where the silver market looks like it is going to melt into a bearish abyss of selling. Therefore, if silver can hold above the December 2015 low at $13.635 or fail at a marginal new low that leads to a price recovery, the market could be ripe for a significant price rally from its current level. However, if the silver-gold ratio, rising interest rates, a stronger dollar, and other factors all add up to a bear market for commodities, the price of silver could be heading appreciably lower from its current level. In the silver market, fundamental analysis can be useless because the metal is a byproduct of copper, lead, and zinc production. Thus, the production cost can be a riddle as it is wrapped up in the other output economics of the base metals. Therefore, technical indicators in the silver market offer some of the best clues about the path of least resistance for the metal that can be a leader in the commodities asset class.

The September 26 Fed meeting could trigger buying or selling in the silver market depending upon what the central bank says about trade and short-term interest rate policy, particularly at their December meeting. We may not have long to wait before we get the next clue about if silver intends to hold its December 2015 low or a price recovery is in the cards for the coming weeks.

I will be trading futures and the triple-leveraged USLV and DSLV bullish and bearish ETN products that offer market participants who do not trade in the futures arena the opportunity to participate in the silver market with leverage. I will be looking to hop onto a trend on the up or downside in the silver market on a short-term basis. While the potential for the silver market to chop me up and hand me a fist full of losses is high, catching a significant trend would erase that red ink and turn it to profits if the price breaks to the up or downside.

We will find out if the recent price action in the silver-gold ratio which moved from the 77 to 85:1 level since June is an omen for the price of the precious metal or another in a long series of head fakes that lead the trend-followers down a painful path of losses. So far, anyone who was short silver in June and July has lots of gains, and it is likely that they will continue to push the price of silver lower if it breaks through the December 2015 low which is only 4.5 percent away from the current price of the volatile metal.

