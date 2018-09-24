Will The Fed Listen To Data Or A Political Agenda On September 26?

The U.S. Federal Reserve is an apolitical institution that manages the economy based on its projections of economic growth, inflationary pressures, and the potential of recessions or other conditions that will expand or contract the economy. The Fed controls short-term interest rates via the Fed Funds rate which it adjusts each month at meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee.

Economic cycles tend to run for years at a time as the world’s leading economy is like a giant ocean liner. Turning from accommodative monetary policy to tightening credit is an art and a science at the same time. Short-term economic data are the ocean waves that can cause turbulence, but the direction of the journey is often a combination of longer-term trends in the economy. Therefore, dovish and hawkish periods are cyclical periods that can last for years. The Fed adopted an accommodative stance from 2008 through 2015 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. The central bank pulled out all their tools and lowered the Fed Funds rate to zero and instituted a program of quantitative easing to lower rates to encourage spending and borrowing and inhibit saving. In 2015, the Fed shifted towards tightening credit as data pointed to economic expansion. As the Fed gets together on September 26, all of the data points to a continuation of their tightening cycle which is not welcome news for the President and his administration. The central bank now finds itself in a position where politics and economics are at odds which creates an environment where volatility is likely to increase. The VIX was trading at lows on Friday which could mean a long position in theProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY) makes a lot of sense.

Economic data points to higher rates

At their June meeting, the FOMC upgraded their view of economic growth in the United States from “solid” to “strong” setting the stage for a more hawkish approach to monetary policy. The central bank added an additional rate hike to their agenda for 2018 at the June meeting.

Since then, GDP growth, unemployment data, CPI and PPI figures that indicate that inflation has increased to the Fed’s 2 percent target rate, and the general environment of optimism which stocks reaching record highs all add up to a validation of the Fed’s plans to boost interest rates twice more before the end of 2018. The first move will come this Wednesday, September 26. The statement and press conference that follows the meeting will tell the markets if the Fed is likely to hike rates by another 25 basis points at their December meeting. Additionally, we could see some adjustments to plans for 2019 which up until now indicated another three 25 basis point hikes next year.

The Fed has shifted their stance on monetary policy to a hawkish position. While the short-term Fed Funds rate continues to rise, the program of quantitative tightening or allowing the legacy of QE to roll off the central bank’s balance sheet continues to put upward pressure on interest rates further out on the yield curve. When it comes to rising rates, all systems continue to be a go because of economic data pointing to expansion.

The Administration wants the dollar lower and a dovish Fed

President Trump has not been shy about his desire for the Fed to exercise more restraint in exercising monetary policy. The President believes that his administration’s initiatives of tax and regulatory reforms are just taking hold and a more hawkish Fed would work counter to the fiscal stimulus. Higher interest rates in the United States would widen the gap between U.S. and European short-term rates which provides support for the value of the dollar. On the campaign trail and over the first year and one-half of his term in office, the President has repeatedly advocated for a weaker dollar to increase the competitive nature of U.S. goods in global markets. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has echoed the President’s desires when it comes to a weak dollar policy which is a departure from previous administrations. Ironically, Republican appointments to the Federal Reserve tend to be more hawkish than dovish, but the current Republican commander-in-chief marches to the beat of a different drummer than many others in his party.

Chairman Powell could be in a no-win position

When President Trump appointed Jerome Powell as Chairman of the Federal Reserve in 2017, he characterized former-Chair Janet Yellen’s performance as “excellent.” There were many rumors that the President wanted to appoint Yellen to another term, but that Republicans in the Senate and House of Representatives along with members of his cabinet and staff urged him to replace her with Powell to put a more conservative stamp on the central bank.

Given the hawkish approach of the central bank over recent months, the President may be thinking that he should have gone with his original thoughts on the appointment and kept the more dovish Yellen in the driver’s seat at the central bank. Aside from concerns that rising rates will thwart economic growth and the ascent of the stock market, the President expressed concern that a rising dollar could work against his current initiative to bring “fairness and reciprocity” back to international trade. The ongoing trade dispute with China reached a new level this week as the administration slapped a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion in Chinese exports to the U.S. that will increase to 25 percent in four months. President Trump warned China that any retaliation could result in another $257 billion in protectionist measures. China retaliated with $60 billion in duties on U.S. exports to the world’s most populous nation. While the U.S. continues to up the ante on tariffs, China has been devaluing their currency as a tool in the dispute. Rising short-term rates in the U.S. would help the Chinese with their currency initiative. Therefore, the President is likely to view a hawkish Fed that hikes rates twice more this year with a lot more to come on 2019 as working against him and unpatriotic. With the midterm elections in November, an aggressive approach to monetary policy could cause a correction in the stock market which is currently at an all-time high. Therefore, a hawkish Fed on September 26 is likely to feel the wrath of President Trump who has a habit of unleashing a Twitter storm on those members of his administration and his appointees who are not in lock-step with his desires. Chairman Jerome Powell is currently in a no-win situation when it comes to monetary policy. If the Fed pays attention to economic data rates will rise twice more this year and may increase more than three times in 2019 by 25 basis points. If he slows the pace of hikes, the risk of inflationary pressures on the economy will rise. The current dilemma that faces the Fed is a formula for volatility and a rise in the VIX and the VIXY short-term trading product.

Rates will rise by 25 basis points this week

The Fed Funds rate will increase by 25 basis points on Wednesday and markets have already priced-in the rate hike. If the Fed did not tighten credit at the September meeting, it would shock the market at this point. In their most recent minutes, the FOMC expressed concern that the trade dispute will increase inflationary pressures over the coming months. Therefore, while the President believes that higher rates and a stronger dollar will work against his strategy of protectionism to improve the balance of trade for the United States, that policy move could spur the Fed towards even more tightening that works against the initiative.

While market expectations are for a one-quarter of a one-percent hike this week, the devil is always in the details at FOMC meeting. The markets will be listening to the statement and press conference that follows the move which will determine the path of least resistance for markets across all asset classes. A hawkish message would push bonds lower, the dollar higher, and could send stocks and commodities prices to lower levels. An accommodative signal would do the opposite.

December will show if the Fed buckles to political pressure

I believe that the Fed will leave some room to keep the markets guessing about what they will do in December. The statement and press conference could tell us that the Fed will be watching economic data over the coming weeks and months, and the impact of the trade dispute before they make a final decision on a fourth rate hike in 2018. A statement that leaves the window open for flexibility when it comes to the hawkish stance would achieve two goals for the FOMC. First, it would give the central bank time to review the latest GDP, employment, and inflation data in light of the trade issues facing the U.S. and global economy. Second, and more significantly, it may take the political pressure from the Oval office off the Fed, at least temporarily. However, economic growth and optimism favor two more rate hikes and the markets are likely to interpret any retreat from a hike in December as buckling to the wishes of the Trump administration.

With uncertainty facing the central bank, the odds favor increasing volatility in markets across all asset classes as we head into the final quarter of 2018. With stocks at record levels, the VIX index fell to the 11.23 level on Friday, September 21. I continue to favor buying VIX-related short-term instruments on dips and taking profits on rallies over the coming days and weeks. There are so many issues facing markets including trade, new sanctions on Iran, U.S. midterm elections, and a host of other U.S. domestic and international events over the coming weeks and months that have the potential to increase price variance dramatically from current levels.

Source: Barchart

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY) was trading at under $22 on Friday, September 21 which is the lowest level since before the February 2018 stock market correction. With net assets of $146.04 million and an average of over 1.8 million shares trading each day, this highly liquid instrument will move higher and lower with the VIX. VIXY is only appropriate for short-term positions in the market, but at under the $22 level, it is in the buy zone once again.

My guess is that the Fed will remain apolitical and follow the economic data rather than succumb to the President’s political agenda. However, they are likely to kick the can down the road for as long as possible when it comes to a December rate hike rather than feel the wrath of the President on Twitter and via statements to the press over the coming days and weeks.

