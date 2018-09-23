Vonage: An Attractive Buy At These Levels

Vonage continues to be valued at a large discount to their peer group, which should converge as Vonage continues to show leadership potential and the market expands.

Their acquisition of NewVoiceMedia gives the company a solid footing in the EMEA CCaaS market, one ripe for disruption.

Vonage (VG) recently entered the CCaaS market with the acquisition of NewVoiceMedia, giving them a distinct advantage for a one-stop shop regarding an enterprise's communication needs. Their valuation remains largely pegged to their historical hardware revenue and is not taking into account their new, valuable software revenue.

VG has been down ~5% over the past week and currently presents a great entry point opportunity. VG is transforming their revenue stream to more software focus, which comes with perks such as more recurring and highly visible, as well as significantly better margins.

Despite the solid year-to-date performance of ~35%, VG remains undervalued based on the other competitors in the CPaaS, UCaaS, and CCaaS market. VG's transformation into all three markets gives them the opportunity to expand the market base and potential revenue streams.

Where Vonage Competitively Stands

VG competes in three key communication markets: Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS). These three markets are transforming the way businesses communicate with each other and their customers. VG is in a unique spot competing in all three areas, whereas other key plays typically focus on one.

The CPaaS industry continues to remain impressive due to the significant opportunity to disrupt traditional communication methods between companies and their customers. The classic example of what CPaaS is, is the relationship between market leader Twilio (TWLO) and Uber. When you order a ride from Uber, you will get a notification via text message that your ride is close to arriving or has arrived. Rather than building out their own communications platform or relying on the driver to directly text your cell phone number, Uber turns to TWLO for the communications infrastructure. TWLO handles the driver/customer communication via in-application calling, texting, etc. all while masking the phone numbers, which adds a layer of privacy.

Legacy enterprises are still heavily reliant on traditional forms of communications such as manually calling customers or sending notifications via text message. The new version of communication is all done via CPaaS companies which operate within the cloud.

The three main competitors, in magnitude of size, are TWLO, Bandwidth (BAND) and VG. For demonstration, TWLO's F18E revenue is ~$550 million (growing nearly 50%), BAND's F18E revenue is ~$200 million (growing nearly 25%) and VG's F18E revenue is ~$220 million (growing nearly 50%). It should be noted VG's revenue estimate only relates to their CPaaS offerings.

The UCaaS market focuses on the transformation of enterprise communication as it evolves from traditional land lines to newer forms of communication. The thee main players in this market are RingCentral (RNG), 8x8 (EGHT) and VG.

Enterprises have rapidly moved away from traditional land lines and moved towards newer forms of communication, including online meetings, team collaboration, telephony and video conferencing. The UCaaS market looks to assist with delivering the newer forms of communication and their cloud-based offerings enable them to deliver more transparent revenue streams.

For demonstration, RNG's F18E revenue is ~$600 million (growing nearly 30%), EGHT's F18E revenue is ~$325 million (growing nearly 20%), and VG's F18E revenue is ~$320 million (growing nearly 15%). It should be noted VG's revenue estimate only relates to their UCaaS offerings.

The CCaaS market focuses on disrupting the contact center market. This traditional market utilizes call centers filled with employees manually dialing and answering phone calls all day to provide services. CCaaS aims to make this manual process more digital by implementing new technologies to assist with customer care (such as digital platforms, automatic voice controls, etc.).

Just recently, VG acquired NewVoiceMedia, a large player in the CCaaS market operating primarily in the EMEA market (Source: Company Presentation). This complements VG's existing portfolio of CPaaS and UCaaS offerings and expands their communication platform and gives VG the ability to transform the contact center market by utilizing cloud capabilities. The acquisition was announced at $350 million purchase price.

The main competitor in this market is Five9 (FIVN), which has F18E revenue of ~$250 million (growing at nearly 25%). To put this in context for valuation, I assume VG's acquisition of NewVoiceMedia was purchased at a ~5x revenue multiple, implying F18E revenue of ~$70 million.

Valuation

VG remains undervalued because of their traditional consumer segment continuing their steady decline. For my analysis, I will completely take out this portion of their revenue and solely focus on their CPaaS, UCaaS, and CCaaS offerings.

First, for CPaaS, the main competitors are TWLO, BAND and VG. The chart below shows there remains a large disconnect between the valuation of the companies based on the revenue multiple.

TWLO is by far the market leader with a larger revenue base than both BAND and VG combined. TWLO also grows at a faster rate, thus their superior premium valuation is likely plausible for the time being. However, VG's CPaaS revenue of ~$220 million is slightly larger than BAND's ~$200 million; and VG is growing at a faster rate. In this case, VG's multiple is lower than BAND's likely due to their other declining segments.

For UCaaS, the main players are RNG and EGHT, both of which grow at a faster rate than VG. RNG's ~$600 million revenue base is nearly the same size as EGHT's ~$325 million and VG's ~$300 million.

Again, we see VG's revenue multiple two turns below their closest competitor. This time, VG's revenue base is on ~$25 million lower (though less than 10% difference) and grows at a slightly lower pace (~15% compared to EGHT's ~20%). However, does a two turn discount really make sense here given RNG's far superior premium valuation? RNG does have a significantly larger revenue base and is growing much faster, but their valuation is double EGHT and 3x VG. I think valuation around these names will converge as the market begins to mature and these three names take clear leadership.

FIVN is the clear leader in the CCaaS market as they are the only pure-play competitor. However, VG's recent acquisition gives them a strong footing in this market, which is still ripe for disruption.

Again, we see another very large disconnect between the valuation of the two companies. I agree that FIVN should be valued at a premium, but does a 3x premium make complete sense? I would argue not. VG's acquisition gives them a strong presence in the EMEA market, one that hosts many contact centers and gives VG the ability to further penetrate the market.

Today, investors are discounting VG's presence in the CPaaS, UCaaS and CCaaS markets and are focusing more on VG's traditional revenue streams. VG's valuation discount makes sense and I am not here to argue that. However, over the long run, VG's multiple should converge closer to the respective peer groups.

VG's combined revenue base for CPaaS, UCaaS, and CCaaS is likely to be more than $600 million in F18E. VG does not have the healthiest balance sheet, with ~$170 million of net debt at the end of the last quarter. With a current market cap of ~$3.25 billion, this gives them an enterprise value just under. $3.45 billion. Using just the $600 million estimated revenue for the communications platforms, they currently trade at ~5.7x multiple. This is several turns below their overall peer group.

A one turn convergence in VG's multiple would boost their enterprise value by ~20%, not bad for a company competing in highly disruptive markets.

