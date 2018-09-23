Is The Great Rotation Into Equities After A 37-Year Run In Bonds Finally Upon Us?

I would add exposure to US financials beyond JPM and Berkshire now. I like GS and MS for the long-term too.

I would continue to not currency-hedge European equity exposure, but see no reason NOT to buy US blue chips for the long term, as they become the new safe haven.

US dollar rally appears to have halted, and euro is again approaching my fundamental fair value estimate of $1.20/€.

German and Japanese sovereign bond yields haven’t kept pace. While continuing QE over there (some would call market manipulation) plays a role, liquid markets do indeed point to divergent trends.

Arguably, everyone who follows the markets "knows" that they discount ahead. Thus, equity analysts and strategists are always trying to predict what the next trend is likely to be, more often than not jumping the gun. I have by now lost count of how many pundits are calling the top in the U.S. stock bull market. If it's not here yet, then it's imminent in 2019 or '20 at the latest, they confidently prognosticate.

In my decades of experience in the markets, one of the key lessons I have learned is to distrust the conventional wisdom and accepted broad consensus. When all market participants agree, the trend has already played out, as all of those who espouse that position have already taken action. Right now many are calling for a correction, and they have already raised cash.

I am no less guilty than most of trying to predict what the market may be about to do. Like many others, I called an imminent beginning of the "great rotation" out of bonds and into stocks many times too early. I may be repeating the same mistake yet again, but interestingly enough, I do not currently hear a chorus of pundits saying that rotation is clearly upon us.

In fact, the consensus is (again) fretting over whether an inverted yield curve may be about to herald an imminent recession; not a call to equities, but rather to de-risk. Exactly 10 months ago (November 20, 2017), I published initially on LinkedIn the next few paragraphs as part of my initial global asset allocation thoughts for 2018. Please do skip the quoted portion if you want to go straight to the new material.

"Concerns regarding the flattening U.S. yield curve

There has been much recent discussion in financial circles surrounding the flattening yield curve in U.S. interest rates. Is an inverted yield curve next? An inverted yield curve (where short-term interest rates exceed long-term yields) has often presaged economic recessions.

First of all, I'd like to emphasize we're not there, at least not yet. The yield curve has indeed flattened as the U.S. Fed has started to remove excess accommodation in monetary policy, and short-term rates have risen. On the other hand, the long end of the yield curve has tended to remain stubbornly low, resulting in a flatter yield curve.

The Fed, even as we go into 2018 and a new chair will take the helm, is very unlikely to actually tighten into an inverted yield curve. The U.S. central bank is ultimately the main 'culprit' for yield curve inversions, but this time it would have to play an even more important role, if it were to happen, in my view.

The repeat of the Greenspan 'conundrum'?

Under the prior chair of the Fed, Ben Bernanke, we had the 'taper tantrum'. Towards the end of his long tenure, his predecessor, Alan Greenspan, faced the 'conundrum', whereby the long end of the yield curve actually declined even as the Fed attempted to tighten monetary policy by lifting short-term rates.

Under current chair Janet Yellen, the Fed has started to remove excess accommodation, but even as short-term rates have increased, U.S., let alone global, long-term yields have remained extraordinarily low (and in some cases even negative).

True, the European Central Bank (ECB) and arguably the Bank of Japan (BoJ) are still pursuing very expansionary monetary policies, so there is plenty of 'easy money' slushing around the world to allow much of a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates. The U.S. ten-year Treasury note (10Y UST) now yields approximately 2.34%.

A floor under the dollar and a ceiling over U.S. long-term interest rates?

Global investment flows are unlikely to let the dollar fall much beyond current levels (or let U.S. long-term yields rise much). Over three years ago, I wrote What are 2.3% 10 year U.S. Treasury yields really telling us?, in which I discussed a "growing possibility that the 10Y UST yield will remain lower for longer." The U.S. benchmark government security continues to hover very near those levels well over 1,000 days later.

The interest rate differential between the 10Y UST and its German equivalent (the ten-year Bund) hovers around historic wides. This even in the wake of failed coalition talks to form the next German government. Remember my advice on politics? The German economy is quite robust, and nothing that the next few weeks and months might bring on the political front is likely to significantly alter the favorable long-term outlook of German investments, in my view.

A case in point dismissing the current flat yield curves predicting economic woes is indeed Germany. The yield curve has been very flat for a long time now (even inverting at points in the last couple of years), without this presaging an economic slowdown. In fact, the German economy has been exceeding expectations, prompting economists and strategists to revise growth targets higher…"

I've repeatedly written that the more things change, the more they stay the same. That is certainly the case in some segments of what I wrote 10 months ago. Yellen was replaced by Powell as chair of the Fed, but the gradual removal of excess monetary accommodation in the U.S. stayed the course. I still see an actual inverted yield curve as unlikely, but do not fret over the possibility that the 2-year Treasury yield indeed ends up increasing enough to exceed that of the benchmark 10-year note.

So-called inverted yield curves have 'predicted' many more recessions than have in reality materialized, and as I note in the text from 10 months ago, other countries have experienced (or actually currently have) inverted yield curves concurring with robust (and even strengthening) economic activity. All the above notwithstanding, a growing chorus of strategists and financial media coverage are increasingly concerned that the yield curve is flashing danger ahead.

I always respect (and constantly try to learn from) the wisdom of the markets, in the long run. In the short term, while always humbling, the markets do act as a popularity contest and often result in mispricing that may offer fantastic long-term buying opportunities. This is precisely the concept behind my time horizon arbitrage (THA) strategy.

While the calls of the top in U.S. equities have intensified of late, there are always buying opportunities in individual equities. Right now, supported by my proprietary net positive score (NPS) methodology, I am still sanguine even on U.S. blue-chip equities broadly. I see no sign of bubbles or euphoria regarding high-quality U.S. stocks.

In 'normal' broad and deep markets, there are often isolated bubbles happening in narrow asset classes. We had a cryptocurrency bubble towards the turn of the year, and there's some bubbly action in the cannabis-related space. Ironically, one of my favorite asset classes of the last few years, big-city real estate in Germany, notably Berlin, is showing signs of a bubble. Other than that, I do not see euphoria across equity markets globally, and emerging markets show some cases of the complete opposite.

Some of the same pundits who were just recently concerned that only a handful of technology-related megacaps accounted for much of the strength in equity indices now worry that their rallies have stalled.

We are seeing some rotation out of strongly outperforming technology-related stocks into financials, supported by the rise in 10-year U.S. Treasury yields. The broader indices are making new highs even as some tech bellwethers struggle of late.

The increase over the last few months in 10Y UST yields is indeed noteworthy. We finally broke out of the long-standing 2.3% area, now hovering above the 3% mark. The U.S. dollar did respond to the break-out in Treasury yields, particularly since they were not accompanied by proportionate moves in other major sovereign bond markets, such as those of Japan and Germany.

That said, the dollar rally seems to have stalled, and I don't hear the (at other times loud) calls for imminent parity between the U.S. dollar and the euro. Maybe, as a contrarian, I should brace for renewed dollar strength and an eventual move to parity.

On the other hand, when it comes to U.S., Japanese and German sovereign debt and the currencies used in those countries, let alone derivative securities involving all of them, there is enough liquidity and aggregate market wisdom that I do believe there is an important signal there. I acknowledge that quantitative easing is playing a role in those securities, but at the end of the day, I do believe fundamentals are dictating bulk of the divergence.

I continue to see fundamental fair value for the euro based on purchasing power parity at $1.20 per unit of European common currency. Despite the fact that the Fed is increasingly given market credit for a continuation of its process of normalization of U.S. rates, the markets implicitly expect a stable to weakening U.S. currency. Since this concurs with my own assessment of fair value, I see no call for action. I would continue to own European equities on an unhedged basis.

Finally, what the yields and currency action do, at the margin, is increase my conviction on U.S. financials. Only JPMorgan (JPM) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) made my 2018 top picks. I have long liked Goldman Sachs (GS), which I continue to recommend on a long-term basis, and would buy it now if I did not own it.

Another financial that has been an important holding of mine for a long time but I have nonetheless not written about is Morgan Stanley (MS). Like with U.S. blue-chip stocks more broadly, I see no reason not to own MS for the long haul. The net positive score remains solidly positive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, GS, JPM, MS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.