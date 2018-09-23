The 3 Essential Investing Lessons Of The Financial Crisis

Most importantly, despite periodic and unavoidable crashes, stocks go up over time. This means the worst thing you can do is avoid the stock market entirely as far too many are doing today.

The second is that times of market panic are the best time to make a long-term fortune by "being greedy when others are fearful".

The first is that despite the market being incredibly volatile at times, stocks are still your best bet to build long-term wealth.

Last week was the 10-year anniversary of the collapse of Lehman Brothers, which many see as the start of the Financial Crisis.

On September 15th, 2008, Lehman Brothers filed for the largest bankruptcy in US history and kicked off the darkest days of the financial crisis. This was the worst capital market collapse since the Great Depression and resulted in the most severe recession since World War II.

During the crisis, the US stock market (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ) alone lost $7.9 trillion in value, while global equity markets saw $34.4 trillion in value wiped out. The total cost to the US economy is estimated by the Government Accounting Office to have been over $22 trillion.

It's taken a decade for the labor market to recover. And in many important avenues, such as wage growth, we have yet to fully heal from the Great Recession.

Like those that lived through the Great Depression, tens of millions of Americans now sadly view the stock market as a dangerous and rigged casino. That's why a 2017 Gallup poll found that just 54% of Americans own stocks in any form (including retirement accounts).

It's important to learn lessons from the past, but it's more important to learn the right ones. So here are the three most essential things investors need to remember about what the worst market crash since 1929 actually taught us.

Lesson 1: Long-Term Investors Need To Be Comfortable With Stock Market Volatility

There can be no doubt that when it comes to building long-term wealth, stocks are your most powerful tool.

Since 1900, the US stock market has generated 9.6% CAGR total returns, which even adjusting for inflation has meant 6.5% real annualized returns. That's more than triple what bonds delivered, and eight times the returns of Treasury bills (cash equivalent).

But as the greatest investor of all time, Warren Buffett, famously said: "You shouldn't own common stocks if a 50% decrease in their value in a short period of time would cause you acute distress."

That's because such market crashes, while rare, are certain to occur over time. But the average bear market (20+% drop from all-time highs) doesn't result in the market getting cut in half.

(Source: Moon Capital Management)

Since WWII, the average bear market has resulted in a 34% market decline. But historical averages are just that, and every recession is different. In the six weeks post Lehman, the S&P 500 fell over 40%, and 25% of all trading days saw daily declines of 4+%.

This is understandably what traumatized so many Americans, including tens of millions of my own generation; the Millennials. According to a recent BankRate.com survey, about 33% of Millennials think the best place for discretionary money you won't need for at least a decade is cash.

As a nation, the figures are slightly better, with 33% of Americans correctly understanding the incredible long-term wealth compounding power of stocks. But note that, thanks in large part to two major crashes in less than 20 years, nearly one in four Americans thinks that cash is the best place for long-term savings.

That's exactly the wrong lesson to take from the Financial Crisis. The correct one, which is most likely to make you rich over time, is that investors need to embrace volatility like a lover. That means harnessing the power of market panic and turning it into your greatest wealth-growing ally.

Lesson 2: Bull Markets Make You Money; Bear Markets Make You Rich

The financial crisis, like all that came before it, turned out to be the best long-term investing opportunity of a generation (perhaps two). That's because even top-quality blue chips were trading at fire-sale prices.

(Source: Motley Fool)

Here's the returns long-term buy-and-hold investors who were brave/disciplined enough to "reach for a bucket" have earned over the past 9.5 years in the above six stocks. That includes those that merely dollar cost averaged during the crisis or continued to DRIP their dividends and thus locked in the market lows.

Company Total Return Yield On Cost Amazon (AMZN) 3070% NA Goldman Sachs (GS) 259% 7.6% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 311% 7.8% Microsoft (MSFT) 856% 12.4% Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) 377% NA Apple (AAPL) 1970% 26.1%

(Sources: YCharts, GuruFocus, CNBC)

For income investors like myself, even more important than the great returns we could have earned is the incredible income that dividend stocks would be generating today. For example, if you had bought dividend king JNJ during the crisis lows, today those shares are paying you 7.8% annual returns from safe and steadily growing dividends alone (yield on cost). And while Apple wasn't a dividend stock at the time, if you had bought it back in March 2009, today those shares are returning 26% of your investment each year from dividends that are likely to grow at double digits for the foreseeable future. The point is that for income investors, including anyone like myself, who dream of living entirely off safe and exponentially rising dividends in retirement, bear markets and crashes are incredible opportunities.

But the flip side of incredible bargains is that they require sharp price declines, which usually go hand in hand with gut-wrenching volatility. For example, during the Financial Crisis, there were many days when the S&P 500 rose or fell 5% or more.

(Source: Morningstar)

But it's vital that investors understand two things about volatility. First, the market's best returns come closely (usually within 2 weeks) of its largest declines. For instance, during the meltdown of 2008-2009, the market saw two days of double-digit gains.

Even more important to know is that it's nearly impossible to avoid volatility and still do well in stocks. For example, missing the market's 10 best days over the past 20 years (which all came during times of maximum volatility) would have cut investing returns in half. And missing just the best 50 days, less than 1% of the market's top-gaining days, would have resulted in a 60% portfolio decline over half an investing lifetime.

Many investors naturally want to avoid bear markets entirely, hoping to sell their stocks at the top of the bull market and get back in at the bottom of the bear market. However, as the Morningstar data shows, that's a very dangerous approach to take.

In fact, according to JPMorgan Asset Management, it's precisely this kind of market timing that is why the average investor underperformed the market by 4.6% CAGR or 64% over the last 20 years. Most retail investors barely outpaced inflation and would have been better off buy-and-hold investing pretty much any asset class. Heck, they would have been better off steadily investing in overpriced actively managed mutual funds, over 93% of which underperform the market over time.

(Source: S&P)

But if market timing is so destructive, and volatility is what caused investors lured to the siren song of market timing, how do we minimize the damage that investor psychology can cause? The answer for many, including myself, is dividend growth stocks.

Dividend growth stocks, no matter the yield, have outperformed non-dividend stocks over the decades. And as importantly for helping you sleep well at night during a recession/bear market, they tend to be much less volatile. For example, between 1928 and 2013, dividend growth stocks have enjoyed 71% to 171% better Sharpe Ratios. The Sharpe ratio is the excess return relative to risk-free Treasury bonds divided by downside volatility.

What explains that low volatility? Simply that while short-term share prices are extremely volatile, dividends are far less so.

Since WWII on average while stocks decline 34% during a bear market, dividends only fall 0.5% (78 times less). Note that during the Financial Crisis, dividends fell far more, mostly due to banks being forced by the Federal Reserve to cut their dividends even if they didn't need to. That was part of the financial bailout, which all major banks had to accept regardless of their financial health.

This in turn means that income investors with diversified portfolios of quality blue chips have little to fear from either a recession or a bear market. That's especially true of the venerable dividend aristocrats, blue chips with 25+ straight years of annual dividend hikes under their belt.

Dividend Aristocrats Total Returns

(Source: Ploutos Research)

In this century, the aristocrats have managed to deliver nearly double the annualized total returns of the S&P 500, but with 26% less volatility. That's in the form of 41% smaller declines in 2008, and actually providing gains during the tech bust, when the market fell for three consecutive years. In fact, in 82% of years between 2000 and 2017, dividend aristocrats have outperformed the market. That includes during periods of strong economic growth and strong bull markets.

Even in 2017, when the market saw the lowest volatility in over 50 years and non-dividend tech stocks were the darlings of Wall Street, the aristocrats managed to deliver nearly 22% annual total returns. That should put to rest any ideas that blue-chip dividend investing is no longer an effective, long-term investing strategy.

Ok, so maybe the stock market is the best wealth-building engine ever devised, and dividend stocks are a great way to get rich over time thanks to their lower volatility characteristics. But that's based on long-term historical averages. If you need to retire during a crash, then historical data and long-term strategies might not be that useful.

Indeed that's true. Risk management is important, which brings us to the third essential lesson of the Financial Crisis.

Lesson 3: No Matter How Big A Crash, Stocks Recover Over Time

(Source: Moon Capital Management)

Since WWII, the median time it takes the market to recover (hit new all-time highs) from a bear market low has been 15 months.

(Source: Morningstar)

And as you can see, over time stocks almost always go up. For example between 1926 and 2017, stocks went up on an annual basis 74% of the time. And over a rolling five-year period, the probability of a positive return rises to 86%. Over a 15-year time horizon, stocks have never posted a negative return. Not even those who bought during the 1929 peak and then watched stocks fall 90% during the Great Depression lost money by 1944. That's even if they failed to take advantage of the greatest bargains in the US market history or reinvest their dividends.

But who cares if the market is all but guaranteed to deliver strong returns over time?! If you're retiring next year, then a bear market is a very real threat to your standard of living. Especially if your portfolio isn't large enough to live off dividends supplementing Social Security and any pension you may have. After all, following major market crashes, stocks have sometimes taken nearly six years to recover to new highs.

This is where risk management comes in. Everyone's risk profile is different, depending on the size of their retirement savings, their retirement age (and thus likely retirement duration), and sources of income.

(Source: Charles Schwab)

As a result of proper asset allocation, the mix of cash/bonds/stocks that's right for you will be different. This is where sitting down with a fee-based certified financial advisor, who has a fiduciary responsibility to put your needs first (no fund kickbacks), can be very useful. For example, as the above model portfolios show even older investors, such as those in their late 60s, should probably have significant exposure to stocks (about 60%). But it's the 40% of their portfolios in cash and bonds that help to minimize the risks of having to sell stocks during a bear market. That's because bonds are a safe-haven asset that tends to appreciate in value when stocks fall. That's partially due to interest rates falling during recessions, which increases the value of bonds.

Depending on your age and exact circumstances/needs/risk tolerances, your ideal asset mix will change over time. But note that most financial advisors will always recommend owning some stocks, because their superior, long-term, wealth-generating power is the best chance you have to avoid running out of money during your golden years.

Bottom Line: To Get Rich Over Time, You Need To Learn The Right Lessons From The Past

Despite my young age (32) I've lived, and more importantly, invested through three 50+% market/industry crashes:

Tech bubble crash

Financial Crisis

Great Oil Crash of 2014 to 2016

Thus I've learned the hard way just how volatile the stock market can be. But over 20 years of studying the markets have thankfully taught me the right lessons to take away from such times of economic/industry turmoil and panic.

An important one being that bear markets are unpredictable, unavoidable, but also healthy. They allow crazy valuations and capital misallocation to correct itself so that the economy and stock market can grow strongly over the long-term. In fact, despite periodic crises, recessions, and crashes, stocks in general go up 74% of the time (annual basis). This is why recoveries from bear markets tend to take less than 18 months. And market recoveries from the most severe downturns tend to only take a few years. This shows the importance of good risk management, but not in the form of market timing (a nearly impossible thing to do successfully). Rather it's the right capital allocation, meaning the proper mix of cash/bonds/stocks, that is what will ultimately protect and grow your wealth.

But the most essential lesson we all need to take away from the Great Recession is that the bigger the crisis, the bigger the long-term opportunity for profit. As I like to say, "bull markets make you money, bear markets make you rich". It's at precisely the times of peak market panic, when Wall Street runs red with the shattered dreams of fearful traders, that the seeds of long-term fortunes are best sown.

I don't expect the next recession or bear market to result in a similar collapse as 2008-2009. History teaches us the next downturn is likely to be far milder, on the order of a 1% to 2% GDP contraction, and a 34% peak to trough market decline. But at some point (in next 20 to 40 years) another crisis will hit, and the market will fall 50% or more. Such a thing may strike terror in the hearts of most investors, and understandably so.

But it's essential to remember that stocks in general, and dividend growth stocks in particular, are still your best long-term bet to achieve your financial goals. So make sure you mark the 10-year anniversary of the Financial Crisis the right way. By learning the correct lessons, and dedicating yourself to the time-tested and proven strategies that are your best chance to become financially independent and ensure a prosperous retirement.

