Core Laboratories Will Continue To Be Steady

Core Laboratories (CLB) provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry. CLB will suit investors who seek steady growth with a safe dividend income opportunity. Its strategy is to generate income from enhancing recovery in the legacy wells, and finding production optimization solutions for the completions wells. Core Laboratories’ top-line and bottom-line have been relatively steady over the past three years. In 2018 so far, Core Laboratories’ stock price has gone up 2% and outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) which declined by nearly 6% during this period. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry. Before we get into the details, let us understand the business first.

CLB’s Reservoir Description segment performs characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid and gas samples to increase production and improve recovery of oil and gas. CLB’s Production Enhancement segment provides integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions. It develops solutions aimed at increasing the efficiency of enhanced oil recovery projects. As of December 31, 2017, non-U.S. operations accounted for 57% of CLB’s revenues, while the U.S. accounted for 43%.

How CLB can benefit from the new industry trends

The number of pressure-volume-temperature (or PVT) related projects have been increasing for the last several years. Over the years, completion and stimulation design in horizontal wells have progressed from exploration mode to full development and from single-well pads to multi-well pads and stacked laterals. In the Q2 earnings conference call, CLB estimates that pad sizes can further increase with as many as 24 or more wells per pad being drilled. This will add to drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUCs) over the next year, as operators will fracture the pad after drilling all the wells. Reservoir fluid analyses contribute ~60% of CLB’s Reservoir Description segment revenue.

According to CLB’s management, the industry is likely to continue to add perforation clusters per stage, which yields fewer stages per drill. Perf clusters per stage could increase from 5 to 6 to as many as 15 per stage, which reduces the time and cost for well completion and stimulation program. However, according to a study by Society of Petroleum Engineers, increasing the number of perforation clusters in one stage does not necessarily increase the initial production rate.

Another new emerging trend will be the upsizing of well spacing in the more mature energy resource regions. This will bring a change in the parent-child well relationship. (Parents are pre-existing wells and a child well is derived through an infill drilling). Completion strategies for the upstream producers have also been improving. For example, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) is operating with 20 rigs and is expecting to add another four to the fold by the end of the year. That has rather large implications for PXD’s production outlook, and OFS companies, who should see more work from a DUC (drilled-but-uncompleted) build-up. Read more on this here.

Will crude oil price change?

The energy demand-and-supply gap has been tightening over the past few years through increases in global demand for energy, increases in net decline curve rates and decreases in global inventories. A steeply falling production in Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, Angola, China, and the North Sea has re-fuelled that tightness. Geopolitical factors like Iran supply being eliminated from the global supply have exacerbated the pressure. However, steadily increasing supply from the U.S. has largely offset the supply decline. As a result of this interplay of various factors, crude oil price recovered in the first half of 2018 from a bearish state in the first half of 2017. It’s likely to stay at a similar level in the second half of the year as well. The EIA expects Brent spot prices will average $73/b in 2018 and $74/b in 2019, compared to an average $73 per barrel in August 2018. A steady (but not increasing) crude oil price paves the way for more emphasis on completions activity, rather than E&P, to ensure steady returns on investment.

CLB’s offerings for unconventional drilling and completions

What’s interesting about CLB is its resilience during 2016-17, when majority of the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) companies were racing to new lows. CLB’s strategy of enhancing production from the legacy wells, which have declined to their lows over the years, kept it relatively insulated from the adverse effects of upstream capex decline. Core Laboratories targets the more stable, less volatile, production and production enhancement component of the oil companies’ capital and operating budgets. CLB’s Reservoir Description products and services include digital rock characteristics services which include Dual Energy CT and Micro CT. Dual Energy CT is a non-destructive petrophysical evaluation technique, while Micro CT is a high-resolution pore imaging service.

CLB has been making a considerable focus on unconventional reservoir study and optimization techniques. Its systems dedicated to unconventional resources include High Frequency Nuclear Magnetic Resonance measurements and Enhanced Oil Recovery (or EOR) of shale reservoirs. Of late, CLB is utilizing EOR more often. EOR’s purpose is to increase long-term production rates and volumes by evaluating the effectiveness of gas cycling in nano-pore structures. While on average, unconventional reservoirs currently yield a recovery factor of approximately 9%, the light hydrocarbon gas injections, cycling, and absorption efficiencies have produced recoveries of up to 15% on average in CLB’s laboratory.

On top of these, CLB’s completion products technology is designed to minimize formation damage and maximize incremental recovery. CLB uses a technique known as High Efficiency Reservoir Optimization (or HERO). CLB’s HEROPerFRAC is the newest next generation of charges using HERO technology. HEROPerFRAC charges are explicitly designed for optimizing fracture stimulation well completions by providing a uniform hole size during well stimulation. This typically results in less surface horsepower and less time, translating into lower costs in hydraulic fracturing.

How do these technologies help?

Core Laboratories’ product technology is designed to increase ultimate recovery (or EUR) from the reservoir through an increased contribution of perforating clusters, requiring minimal hydraulic horsepower. CLB’s offerings help enhance proppant deployment and maximize stimulated reservoir volume (or SRV) by using techniques such as HEROPerFRAC. In Q2, CLB also saw the increasing adoption of reservoir-condition engineered gas injection laboratory experiments as a means to validate EOR opportunities in unconventional reservoirs. In CLB's Aberdeen facility, the rock and reservoir fluids labs are working on a project for an E&P major on carbon capture and storage techniques.

CLB’s Production Enhancement segment mainly focuses on North American unconventional tight-oil reservoirs and complex completions and stimulations. In a recent field application, in a tight unconventional reservoir in West Texas, the operator confirmed that initial production had increased by 15% by using CLB's KODIAK Enhanced Perforating System. To cite some of its primary offerings, CLB’s SPECTRACHEM is a patented technology developed for optimizing hydraulic fracture performance. As an extension of SPECTRACHEM, CLB’s hydrocarbon-based tracer technology quantifies the hydrocarbon production in multi-stage horizontal well completions and stimulations in the unconventional tight-oil or gas plays. More recently, CLB is using chemically engineered mesh particles to bond with the oil tracers.

As a comparison to CLB’s tracer products offerings, NCS Multistage Holdings (NCSM) offers completion products and services suite. This includes chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services through its Spectrum Tracer Services division. Read more on this in NCS Multistage Offers Growth, But Expect Turbulence.

The trend towards complex drilling process increases demand

CLB focuses on large-scale core analyses and reservoir fluids characterization studies in the Eagle Ford, the Permian Basin and the Gulf of Mexico. In the international market, it focuses on Guyana, Malaysia, offshore South America, and the Middle East, including Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. It aims to serve the complex completions in unconventional tight-oil reservoirs, technological solutions, and services for increasing daily productions and EURs.

Increasingly, there is a trend towards more complex well completions has also resulted in increased use of tracer diagnostics services, which can be utilized to assess the effectiveness of various well completion techniques. Typically, with rising lateral lengths in horizontal wells, more stages are required to ensure effective stimulation occurs. This widens the scope for CLB’s offerings.

Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) management has a similar view on lateral length and productivity. In the Q2 earnings conference call, it said, “Based on industry figures, the average length of laterals have increased by 30% over the past four years and new well designs that balance lateral length with optimized stimulated reservoir volume to maximize productivity and manage cost continue to be tested.”

CLB’s recent growth drivers

CLB’s Reservoir Description segment, which accounted for 58% of its Q2 revenues, saw a weakened performance. Revenue from the Reservoir Description segment decreased 2% in Q2 2018 compared to a year ago. This was primarily attributable to delays in the recovery of international field development activity in the North Sea, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific regions. The segment operating income declined 21% year over year due to lower international activity levels during Q2 and increased costs associated with the deployment of new laboratory technology and infrastructure to service markets.

If you compare CLB’s performance with Schlumberger’s Reservoir Characterization segment, its year-over-year segment revenue declined 4% in Q2 2018 due primarily to lower revenue on a long-term surface facility project in the Middle East.

Revenues from the Production Enhancement (accounting for 48% of Q2 revenues), on the other hand, saw a 23% revenue rise and a 70% jump in operating income year over year in Q2 2018. The segment’s success is tied the increasing completion activity in the U.S. Plus, clients' acceptance of new services and products, led by the higher-margin products like FLOWPROFILER and HERO PerFRAC technologies, sent revenues and operating income soaring in Q2.

What are CLB's near-term risks?

The Permian headwind: Although CLB does not disclose how much revenue it generates from the Permian, one of its stated objectives is to focus on large-scale core analyses and reservoir fluids characterization studies in various shales including the Permian. CLB assesses the petrophysical, geochemical, completion and production characteristics of the Basin to evaluate E&P activities, and any potential acquisition and divestiture opportunities.

Now, here is what’s happening in the Permian Basin. The takeaway capacity bottleneck in the Permian has led to reduced local crude oil pricing as compared to WTI and Brent-linked benchmarks. Some E&P companies have indicated that they plan to reduce their drilling and completion activity in the Permian Basin as a result of the lower realized prices. Plus, the shortage of qualified personnel for those positions has driven significant labor inflation. I have discussed how other oilfield equipment & services companies will get affected by the Permian capacity constraint issue in MRC Global Has Some Hitches, But Growth Story Is Intact. However, I don’t think the Permian issue will alter CLB’s outlook massively because of non-U.S. operations accounts for the majority of CLB’s revenues (57% in FY2017).

Offshore project delays: CLB’s management expects offshore energy market projects to revive in 2018. According to Wood Mackenzie, approximately 25-30 final investment decisions (or FIDs) are estimated to be announced in 2018.

However, the management may have overestimated their offshore opportunities. The delays in the recovery of international field development activity have slowed down growth opportunities in 2018. I have already discussed the effects of stalled projects in my article on Helix Energy (HLX). Now, let’s look at CLB’s balance sheet and cash flow strength.

Debt and steady cash flow

As disclosed in CLB’s 2017 10-K, $87 million debt is scheduled to for repayment in the next one to three years, and another $86 million in the next three to five years. CLB still has more than five years to meet its obligations of repaying the rest $91 million of debt. On June 19, CLB extended its revolving credit facility for an additional five years. Its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 1.5x, which is quite comfortable from the financial-risk angle. Compared to CLB, its larger market cap peer Schlumberger’s net debt stood at $14.5 billion as of June 30, while National Oilwell Varco’s (NOV) net debt was $1.57 billion as of June 30.

CLB’s free cash flow was $103 million in the past four quarters until Q2. CLB’s 2018 capex budget is ~$20 million. As a result of steady cash flows, financing the 2018 capex is not likely to require outside funding.

Steady dividend

CLB is one of the most regular dividend payers in the OFS industry. It pays $0.55 quarterly dividend or $2.20 annualized. Its forward dividend yield is 2.02%. In the past five years, its dividend has grown nearly 16%. During Q2 2018, CLB’s quarterly dividend and share repurchases totaled $24 million. It plans to continue to make returns to its shareholders in future as well.

Management guidance

I have already discussed the drivers in CLB’s segments that are likely to guide its revenue and operating margin growth/decline. CLB’s management does not expect the positive impact of the growing FIDs to take effect before Q4 2018 and in 2019. It also expects “Production Enhancement segment is expected to experience continued growth with year-over-year incremental margins in line with historical average”, although the Permian Basin take-away issues could moderate the growth rate.

Revenues and EBITDA estimates

For Q3 of 2018, I expect CLB’s revenue growth rate to decline moderately compared to Q2 as the Permian capacity constraint issue affects it negatively. I expect the Production Enhancement segment to perform steadily as upstream companies look to find efficient oilfield-related services and solutions. I estimate growth to improve again in Q4, but slow down in Q1 of 2019, as the seasonality factor comes into play. Historically, inclement weather negatively impacts OFS companies’ business during the winter months. I also expect the adjusted EBITDA margin to remain relatively steady in the next three quarters and improve in Q2 2019 as the adverse issues get alleviated.

What does CLB’s relative valuation say?

Core Laboratories is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 33.1x. Based on my EBITDA estimates in the next four quarters, CLB’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 29.2x. Between 2013 and 2017, CLB’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 25.3x. So, CLB is currently trading at a premium to its past five-year average.

CLB’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing twelve-month EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to the industry peers’ average multiple compression, as noted in the table above. This is because I expect CLB’s EBITDA to improve less sharply compared to the rise in the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. However, CLB’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (NOV, Weatherford (NYSE:WFT), and Superior Energy (NYSE:SPN)) average of 18.8x. For NOV, WFT, and SPN, I have used sell-side analysts’ estimates provided by Reuters Thomson.

What’s the take on CLB?

Core Laboratories is not for the investors who are looking for rapid growth. Its growth trajectory is low but steady. CLB will suit the investors who seek steady growth with a safe dividend income opportunity. Plus, its steady cash flow and balance sheet have enough strength to back investors’ confidence. Core Laboratories’ trading valuation multiples are at a premium to its past average, as well as to its peers. CLB’s strategy is to grow primarily on the completions activity, based on increased DUC wells. Of course, when new projects are added, its growth curve will steepen, making it a more exciting investment option. Till then, with some headwinds from some of the U.S. shales, look to hold the stock without much appreciation in prices.

