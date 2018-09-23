First Look At Anaplan's IPO

Like most software companies, however, Anaplan's push for growth has hampered its profit margins. Operating margins in the first half of FY18 stood at -41%.

Immediately after Eventbrite's (EB) IPO last week, TechCrunch released a headline stating: "Eventbrite's IPO should encourage tech companies to get out while they still can." As evidenced by the last-minute flood of technology companies filing their IPOs this week, many founders and executives have internalized this message and taken it to heart. The latest to do so is Anaplan (PLAN), a San Francisco-based enterprise software tool for business planning.

Anaplan focuses on what it calls "Connected Planning." Anaplan's primary value proposition is the fact that many organizations center their business planning and roadmap decisions on their finance (FP&A) teams, but are in need of a wide source of disconnected data streams in order to produce effective plans. Anaplan's tools enable "connected planning" in the sense that it brings multiple corporate functions together and makes it easier for executives to make agile, informed decisions.

There is abundant evidence that there is traction in this space, among both customers and investors. Earlier this year, one of Anaplan's direct competitors, Adaptive Insights (ADIN), had filed for its IPO. Just days before it went public, HCM giant Workday (WDAY) snapped it up for $1.55 billion, or a valuation of about 11x forward revenues - a premium to what Adaptive Insights would have priced at in its IPO. Workday's acquisition of Adaptive Insights was a major building block as it attempts to expand the scope of its ERP tools.

Anaplan is a slightly larger company than Adaptive Insights and growing slightly faster, though its losses are steeper. It is, in my view, no less impressive (and though I wouldn't bet on another large-cap software company swooping in to buy this company right before the IPO, Workday's precedent this year has set a virtual floor on Anaplan's valuation).

Even before this IPO, Anaplan was already well-traveled in Silicon Valley circles. The company has raised a cumulative $300 million from investors through its lifetime, according to Crunchbase:

Figure 1. Anaplan funding timeline

Source: Crunchbase

Interestingly, among the investors in its Series F round is Salesforce Ventures (CRM), which is highly known for making strategic investments in products that are tangential to the Salesforce suite. Salesforce and Workday have long operated in different spheres - with Salesforce focusing on "front-of-the-house" tools like sales and marketing, and Workday focusing on HR, Finance, and ERP. As these cloud giants expand even further horizontally, however, it's only natural that some of their functions may collide. In short, it wouldn't be implausible to see Salesforce picking up a tool like Anaplan to bolster its capabilities.

In that Series F round, Anaplan notched an impressive $1.4 billion valuation. Given its growth trajectory since then, it's doubtless that Anaplan will see a meaningful valuation expansion in this IPO. Given the recent attention around this space and the presence of large players, Anaplan's IPO looks like an early success.

Connected Planning

Anaplan is a data-driven platform. Powering its applications is something that it calls Hyperblocks technology, which allows the Anaplan suite to deliver high volumes of data to users in real time. Users, in turn, can bring together data from various data sources to construct various complex models.

Anaplan believes that legacy planning processes focused on a centralized organization, such as FP&A, driving disconnected decision-making. It also relied on stale historical data, and tools were often unable to handle the huge volumes of data that we have access to now.

Anaplan's platform, on the other hand, allows data to flow to various decentralized groups within an organization - which jives with a recent organizational trend to empower individual business unit heads and departmental leaders to make faster decisions. It also cuts down on the number of manual processes involved in planning, reducing the window for errors and allowing for quick scalability of modeling methods.

The company believes that use cases for its products are "unbounded," meaning any number of teams can use the platform for any number of use cases. Among the chief use cases are sales planning and incentive compensation, supply chain management, financial budgeting and forecasting, and pricing optimization. Because Anaplan can target any one of these departments within a company and then promote its proliferation throughout a company, it benefits from its "land and expand" sales strategy.

The following snapshot, taken from Anaplan's website, showcases its UI for a typical user:

Figure 2. Anaplan dashboard

Source: Anaplan.com

The company has just under 1,000 customers across 46 countries, with 220 of those customers belonging to the Global 2000. A list of anchor clients is below:

Figure 3. Anaplan key customers

Source: Anaplan S-1 filing

Financial overview

In addition to a compelling product story, Anaplan also backs it up with compelling growth numbers. Here's a look at the company's financials below:

Figure 4. Anaplan financials

Source: Anaplan S-1 filing

Anaplan notched $168.3 million in revenues in FY18, achieving a rather standard 31% y/y growth rate. However, in the first half of FY18, the company has far accelerated its growth rate to 41% y/y, hitting revenues of $109.4 million.

This is a typical strategy for pre-IPO companies to drive an accelerated growth trend in the quarters leading up to going public. As can be seen in the financials above, Anaplan stepped on the gas pedal with its sales and marketing investments (it sells primarily via its direct sales force, so it can choose to accelerate growth by dumping more spend on sales). Sales and marketing expenses jumped to 71% of revenues in 1H19, up sharply from 54% in 1H18 - a common tactic for a company gearing up for an IPO. Growth investors want to see improving growth, after all.

This sales and marketing push has driven Anaplan's operating losses deeper into the red. In 1H19, the company generated operating losses of -$45.2 million, nearly triple that of 1H18 and representing a GAAP operating margin of -41%, far worse than -20% in the year-ago quarter.

Still, with Anaplan's high gross margins, it's difficult to say that investing in growth - especially with recurring SaaS revenues - is the wrong decision. Anaplan generated a high 72.6% gross margin in 1H19, which is 370 bps better than 68.9% in 1H18. This reflects strong unit economics - so even if Anaplan is spending egregiously on sales, as long as the new deals are retained as recurring revenues, it's the right long-term move for the company.

Final thoughts

Workday has set the precedent that companies in this space, at a 30-40% growth rate, should be worth a double-digit revenue multiple. Anaplan is on track to produce ~$230 million in revenues this year (if its first-half growth rate holds), so by that virtue, its IPO should notch a valuation of about ~$2.5 billion.

Anaplan's pricing is still TBD, but recent IPOs have had a tendency to price lower, favoring instead the buzz of a first-day trading pop. Investors should keep a close eye on this IPO, especially given the demonstrated interest in this space. More to come as the IPO draws nearer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.