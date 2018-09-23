Realty Income Corporation: Business Update And Financial Performance Q2 2018

Realty Income Corporation continues to show solid financial strength and has room to grow its distributions to shareholders, despite pressure from e-commerce giants and rising interest rates.

Distributions paid to shareholders continue to be well covered by FFO and AFFO.

Investment Thesis

Realty Income Corporation (O) has a long track record of paying out a monthly dividend to its shareholders and delivered 83 consecutive quarters of dividend increases. The company has delivered a 15.8% compounded average annual shareholder return since its NYSE listing in 1994.

O has demonstrated in the past that it can maintain and grow its dividend over economic cycles and provide dependable passive income to its shareholders. E-commerce giants have put considerable pressure on some REIT stocks, and rising interest rates are also a concern for investors.

The most important valuation factors for Realty Income investors are cash flow growth and dividends. In this article, we will continue to focus on the financial aspects of the company by analyzing the latest Q2 '18 results and provide a business update on its operations and outlook. This will show us if rising interest rates and pressure from the e-commerce giants have had an impact on the results.

Financial Position Q2 2018 and Outlook

Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Total revenue increased to $328,886, growing +9.6% vs. SPLY (Same Period Last Year). This was driven by significantly higher rental revenues vs. SPLY. Total expenses amounted to $239,976, growing 8.2% vs. SPLY. The main expense was depreciation and amortization ($133,999, amortized over 25-35 years) followed by interest payments ($66,628, up +4.6%). The company had a gain on sales of real estate amounting to $7,787.

Net income for the company amounted to $96,380, up +18.8%. The increase in net income for the company was driven by the growing top-line results (higher rental revenue). Net income available to common stockholders was $96,380, growing by the same amount, +18.8% vs. SPLY.

Amounts available to common stockholders per common share were $0.34, up +13.3%. Weighted average common shares outstanding amounted to 285,372,256, increasing +4.5% vs. SPLY.

Issuing more shares is part of O's capital philosophy in order to maintain a conservative capital structure. O stated in its annual report that:

"Over the long term, we believe that common stock should be the majority of our capital structure; however, we may issue additional preferred stock or debt securities."

In order to better understand the financial position of Realty Income and the net income development, we need to analyze the cash flow statement, which is more relevant for O and REITs in general.

Cash Flow Statement

FFO

Funds from operations (FFO) increased to $226,082, up 11.2%, driven by a higher net income vs. SPLY. Diluted FFO amounted to $226,314, also up 11.2% vs. SPLY. On a diluted common share basis, FFO amounted to $0.79 per share, representing an increase of 5.3% vs. SPLY. FFO more than offset the higher amount of weighted average common shares outstanding.

Distributions to shareholders amounted to $187,488, meaning that the company paid out 82.8% of diluted FFO in Q2 '18 as compared to 84.9% in Q2 '17. O continues to be able to sustain its current dividend from funds from its continuing operations, and there is additional room for further increases going forward. We will also take a look at AFFO to better understand the FFO results excluding one-time items in the latest quarter.

AFFO

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) increased to $226,988, up +8.9% vs. SPLY. Diluted AFFO amounted to $227,224, up +8.9% vs. SPLY. On a diluted per common share basis, AFFO amounted to $0.80 per share Q2 '18, representing an increase of 5.3% vs. SPLY. Distributions to shareholders amounted to $187,488, meaning that O paid out 82.5% of diluted AFFO (82.8% in Q2 '17). This also confirms that the company is able to sustain its current dividend from funds from its continuing operations, and there is room for further increases going forward.

Competitive Advantages and Business Update

O is one of only 9 US REITs in the market with at least one "A" credit rating due to its conservative capital structure. This enables it to access capital markets and borrow at lower rates vs. its competitors. Its market cap and track record of dividend increases are not only good for current shareholders, but it enables the company to issue more shares at favorable terms. This allows it to expand its real estate portfolio in order to grow its free cash flow long term.

The company invested $347 MM (Million) in property acquisitions that were leased to investment-grade-rated tenants. The company continued to show a strong occupancy rate of 98.7%, which is one of the highest quarter-end occupancy rates in over 10 years.

The company raised its acquisition guidance to approximately $1.75 billion (previous guidance range: $1-1.5 billion) which was based on the continued strength of the business.

During the quarter, same-store rents under lease increased by 1.0% amounting to $272.6 MM. O also added 190 new properties leased to 100% with a weighted average lease term of 13.6 years and an initial average cash lease yield of 6.5%.

The company raised its AFFO per share guidance for FY2018 to be between $3.16 and $3.31 (previous guidance Q1 '18 was $3.14-3.20).

Conclusions

The business fundamentals remain solid, and there is room to grow its dividend based on current FFO and AFFO.

The share is currently trading at $57.27, which translates to an AFFO multiple of 18.12 based on the lowest per share guidance figure provided by O. The dividend yield is currently at 4.6% based on the latest share price.

Current investors are recommended to hold O as a reliable passive income investment that generates a monthly cash flow. Dividends should be reinvested in other stocks showing more growth potential. New investors should wait for a possible downturn in the market before investing in O (AFFO multiple below 15) in order to get a sufficient margin of safety and better dividend yield.

