Zillow: Tremendous Value In Beaten-Down Stock

The company is down 35% over the last three months alone.

Additional concerns about a slowdown in residential real estate have also driven pessimism for Zillow, despite the fact that its revenue streams are largely insulated from a home sales downturn.

Zillow has faced a host of downgrades and investor pessimism since last quarter, when a slower ramp of its controversial home-flipping business (Instant Offers) led to a miss on guidance.

It's no secret that the Internet space has been taking a beating over the past few months. Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) have both fallen hard on regulatory pressure as well as a re-classification into the new so-called "communications services" sector, and Netflix (NFLX) is still reeling from a bad subscriber print in its most recent quarter. Only Amazon (AMZN) continues to defy gravity, with its valuation expanding much faster than its profit growth.

Among the hardest-hit internet names, in my opinion, is long overdue for a rebound, and that name is Zillow (Z). I began steadily building a position in this online real estate leader after its Q2 guidance fiasco, and continue to believe this stock represents one of the best values in an otherwise expensive internet sector.

Make no mistake - Zillow is not without its fair share of issues. Most controversial among these is the rollout of Zillow Instant Offers, which is a new Zillow program targeted in certain markets that will offer to buy homes from Zillow users with the goal of eventually flipping them.

Unsurprisingly, investors resisted Zillow's expansion of Instant Offers. They decried the balance sheet risk it entails, as well as the lumpiness of its revenue streams. I have always thought of Instant Offers as purely additive to Zillow's revenue growth, especially as its core advertising revenue streams saturate and begin to slow down. If the investing public is praising Blackstone (BX) for its push into residential real estate (a big driver of home-price increases in 2017 and 2018 has been the entry of large buy-side firms, buying up thousands of single-family homes via targeted screening algorithms), why don't we trust Zillow to have similar success?

Equally confusing is the fact that even though investors punished Zillow's stock for expanding Instant Offers, investors also punished the company for a lackluster Q3 guidance last quarter in connection with a slower Instant Offers rollout. In my view, Zillow has been twice punished unfairly and is long overdue for a rebound.

Though I've sustained losses on my position, I remain fervently long on Zillow. Recall that Zillow has one of the largest data assets in the real estate industry. Almost every prospective home buyer or renter passes through one of Zillow's sites to do their research, and Zillow has become an irreplaceable marketing channel for real estate agents and mortgage lenders. The value of this data - and the audience it attracts - is, in my view, worth much more than Zillow's present ~$6 billion market cap. Real estate is a huge space, and so far the underpenetration of the technology sector into real estate presents huge opportunities for Zillow, especially as it rolls out new revenue-generating products such as property management tools. Zillow may have fallen out of favor now, but its long-term story is still very much intact.

Valuation doesn't reflect strong underlying fundamentals

Recall that it wasn't long ago that Zillow was a top-performing stock. It notched all-time highs as recently as June, when the stock briefly soared above $65. Since then, shares have plummeted more than 35%:

Z data by YCharts

Zillow is now trading at just over 6x forward revenues, at a time when the rest of the internet and software sectors have greatly ballooned in their valuations.

In addition, Zillow's profits and margins are still in the process of expanding, and against that backdrop, Zillow's ~30x forward EBITDA multiple also represents a tremendous opportunity. Gross margins in its core advertising business, after all, are sky-high and carry tremendous unit economics.

Insulated from any housing pullback

To some degree, Zillow has become highly correlated with fellow online real estate company Redfin (RDFN), despite their vastly differing business models. All real estate technology stocks, in turn, have fallen on widespread fears of a housing slowdown.

The National Association of Realtors, most commonly referred to as NAR, released its highly authoritative, monthly report on home sales last week. In that report, the company noted that existing-home sales are down 1.5% y/y.

Two primary factors are to blame, and they're the same factors that have been driving the meager home-sales action all year. Inventory remains low, and limited supply of both existing homes and new construction have dampened listing volumes. In recent months, however, the demand side of the equation has also seen a shift: rising interest rates, as well as a broader realization of the Trump tax code (which no longer allows for full deduction of property taxes, by capping both state/local and property taxes to a maximum of $10,000 in deductions) has driven many would-be buyers to renting.

This is really bad news for a company like Redfin, which depends on real estate commissions to drive revenues. It wouldn't be surprising for Redfin's growth to decelerate meaningfully over the next few quarters (perhaps even dip into negative territory), as its small market share gains can't forever cancel out a broader slowdown in the housing market.

These same concerns, however, largely don't apply to Zillow. In fact, with many real estate agents facing the prospect of lower sales, they might choose to increase their advertising activities in an effort to drum up business, which helps Zillow's Premier Agent business. The real estate market has always been prone to boom-and-bust cycles, but Zillow's revenue streams are somewhat uncorrelated - as long as agents keep advertising, Zillow can keep growing.

New revenue streams offer further diversification

Zillow's most recent efforts into property management tools, in my opinion, is a far more worthwhile news item for investors to be focusing on. Over the past few months, Zillow has broadened its intentions of moving into the rental services/software space.

The new Zillow tools offer an all-in-one solution for the rental process. On the renter side, prospective renters can now submit a single application for multiple properties, which includes a background check and landlord eviction history as well as the standard credit checks that are typically done by a human landlord or management company. Aside from the upfront application, Zillow also offers a host of ongoing tools to smooth the rental process, including the ability to pay rent online via Zillow.

Property management is a large business. Almost every apartment complex, and even many single-family investment properties (including several of mine) are managed by professional property managers. Zillow's tools are still nascent, but have the ability to disrupt a multi-billion dollar industry that is largely paper-based and underpenetrated by technology.

And best of all, Zillow's tools are scalable. Unlike Redfin - which requires increased realtor hires in order to drive growth into new markets - Zillow's technology platform can grow enormously without adding significant operating expenses. As revenue growth in Premier Agent slows down (and even if real estate advertising faces a cyclical downturn), Zillow can take advantage of the rising tide in rentals to capture a new, diversified revenue stream.

Key takeaways

While a pullback in Zillow from its June highs was likely a healthy move for the long-term growth of the stock, the ~35% drop it's sustained since has gone too far. Zillow's invaluable data platform now incorporates a wide breadth of fast-growing revenue opportunities, from its core advertising business to rental management and Instant Offers.

Remain long on Zillow. Virtually no other company has the data asset that Zillow has, nor its brand dominance among consumers. It won't be difficult for Zillow to touch new all-time highs within the next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long Z.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.