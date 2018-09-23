Altagas dividend safety analysis

We give our take as to why the dividend will eventually be cut.

Our negative AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) articles have not been well received. We have been accused of trying to manipulate the stock lower (we have zero influence), being short (we aren't), or being clueless about how utilities work (we have at least one clue). Since our initial bear call, the stock is down about 25%. Of course, price action can go horribly away from fundamentals, something we as value investors are acutely aware of. But we do believe here that the fundamentals supported at least the move to date. With the yield now crossing 10%, investors are wondering if the dividend is safe. We give you our take as to why it isn't.

Funds from operations (FFO), the most useless metric for AltaGas

There are various estimates floating around for AltaGas 2019 FFO. The wide range has to do with very large unknowns on AltaGas asset sales and growth funding. Regardless, one thing they have in common is that they all forecast dividends to be less than 65% of FFO. That, on the surface appears to be a very conservative payout ratio. One that would make AltaGas ripe for dividend hikes.

However, we are baffled that the investment community is not worried about the gigantic capex that is scheduled.

Source: AltaGas presentation

Leaving aside the growth versus maintenance debate, most of this is not deferrable. That means that AltaGas will have to stay on this asset selling treadmill for a long, long time.

2019 Numbers

Just as a guide post we are using our 2019 numbers prior to any asset sales. These also disregard the spin-off just announced. We are using these as a starting point to make the case that asset sales are not one way to deal with this problem, they are the only way.

Source: Author calculations

What we would like to draw your attention to is the fact that FFO per share hardly moves while debt, interest and EBITDA rise substantially from pre-acquisition days. The reason is of course due to the extremely hefty price tag. AltaGas has paid close to $3.4 billion in goodwill for WGL and that is a rather hefty sum considering that WGL was spending and capitalizing (into plant property and equipment) over $0.5 billion annually for a long time. Now these numbers will be changed by the spin-off and the asset sales. The spin-off is likely to happen at very high multiples, while the California asset sales were done at about 4.3X EBITDA multiples. For the time being, we will ignore this and proceed with what happens in the subsequent years should AltaGas grow FFO at 12% rates and continue paying the same dividend.

Debt to EBITDA shows a nice upward trajectory, despite growing EBITDA at 12% a year. You can juggle these numbers around should you like and come up with your own estimates, but this target the company has (debt to EBITDA under 5X) will take some rather incredible metrics on asset sales to accomplish.

With a bunch of midstream and utility assets, we think optimistically AltaGas can average 10X EBITDA multiples on sale. Remember the California assets went for 4.3X, so some rather low values are not out of the question. But using our 10X base case overall and keeping the EBITDA base growing at 12%, we see that we need a truckload of asset sales to reach our target debt to EBITDA by 2022.

The interesting thing is that if this materializes, FFO will have grown at about 1% a year since 2017. Please do note that we have dialed down our capex to account for asset sales.

Now, what if we go "stir-crazy" and use 12.5X multiples. It does not improve the timeline much, but ending FFO goes to a 6% compounded growth.

Now how many people think that we will not hit a speed bump/recession between now and 2022? The biggest issue here is that WGL assets require rather huge capital spending, and even if you call that growth capital and ultimately recoverable over several years, it does not matter one bit for debt to EBITDA metrics blowing sky high.

Back to dividend

So the answer on the dividend is that if AltaGas can sell assets at 12X multiples, the dividend is possibly safe until the next recession. If AltaGas realizes that it can only average 10X or less EBITDA multiples today, the dividend is safe till this Christmas or Thanksgiving, whichever comes first. The market is pricing in the distress already as AltaGas preferreds are joining the cliff diving experience.

Source: TMX.com

The stresses seem unique to AltaGas as the preferred index has had just 1% move recently.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Conclusion

In this discussion, we have completely bypassed our arguments that AltaGas is spending a lot on maintenance capital. Instead, we have accepted that it is "growth capital". We are just looking at how AltaGas will reach its 5X target, and even with 12.5X asset sale multiples, we see it as a challenging journey.

The current balance sheet has a lot of repair work ahead of it. There is about $4.2 billion of goodwill on it.

Source: Sedar, AltaGas Balance sheet post consolidation

Excluding the goodwill, there is a tangible value of about C$11.75 per share.

We don't doubt for a second that the assets are worth more than the tangible book value of C$11.75. AltaGas had a set of remarkable assets that we would have loved to purchase standalone at C$30/share. The WGL acquisition, however, has lowered the fair value of the company to C$18. We will see how this plays out, and if the price is right, we will jump in. At the moment, the stock appears very oversold and due for a bounce.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. All amounts are referred to in Canadian dollars.

