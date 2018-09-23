American Woodmark: Recent Acquisition A Game Changer

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 12.89, which is 30.99% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) are down 19.74% since peaking on June 4, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this manufacturer of kitchen cabinets and vanities are a compelling buy at current price levels. The company has a solid history of generating outstanding earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to continued growth over the next 12 months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

My MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than that of the S&P 100, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than that of the index (for a more detailed explanation of how I calculate the MGQ please see my blog post).

As of the end of August 2018, the MGQ for the S&P 100 was 9.84.

The current MGQ for AMWD stands at 12.89, which implies a 30.99% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that AMWD has a strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per share growth rate of American Woodmark was 36.90% per year. During the past three years, the average EBITDA per share growth rate was 28.50% per year. During the past five years, the rate was 34.00% per year (GuruFocus). Earnings growth has been excellent over the last five years.

The operating margin % for AMWD came in at 10.02% as of June 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 10.02 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin has grown an average of 26.30% per year over the last five years.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about AMWD.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

I prefer to use the Forward P/E ratio (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) rather than historical P/E to gauge a company's expected future earnings power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

AMWD has a Forward P/E of 11.66 compared to an 18.51 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for AMWD is lower than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are lower than that of the broader market, but I view a Forward P/E above 10.00 as acceptable for a long position.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for AMWD stands at 23.54%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 23.54% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of August was at 8.84%, so AMWD has an implied potential rate of return that is 2.66x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for AMWD turned bullish with a daily close above $73.00 on September 20. This signaled a bullish break above a downtrend line on the daily charts which began on August 28. The shares recently bounced off the $81.00 support level which should encourage buyers to jump on the bullish breakout. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $97.00 level over the next three months.

Today (article publication date), I will trade shares of AMWD - the options market for the stock is not liquid enough for my liking. My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $81.00. When trading, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses. My target return for the trade is 16.00%.

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for three months or $97.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe AMWD is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

Strategic Acquisition

In January 2018, the company completed its $1.07 billion acquisition of RSI Home Products. When the deal was announced, AMWD stated that it would be immediately accretive to the top and bottom lines. The revenue and net income numbers from the company's Q1 2019 earnings report testify to the accretive nature of the acquisition. Thanks to RSI, net sales were up 55% YOY and dealer distributor business revenues were up 91% (excluding RSI, both revenue numbers were up 9% and 8% respectively).

The company also managed to improve both gross margin and EBITDA margin after absorbing RSI - gross margin increased to 22.3% from 20.1%, and EBITDA margin increased to 15.9% from 13.5% YOY.

CEO Cary Dunston summarized the competitive advantage of the combined new entity:

By merging the capability of the special order platform with RSI's highly efficient low cost platform, we firmly believe we have the most competitive supply chain in the industry.

The addition of RSI's low-cost product line to AMWD's direct-to-builder platform provides the company with more firepower to grow market share and increase revenues.

Tariffs, What Tariffs?

Another factor that gives me confidence in investing in the company is that it is not as exposed to potential negative impacts from tariffs as other companies in the industry. As Dunston points out, this is due to the fact that AMWD is one of the few vertically integrated cabinet companies in the US:

We still purchase green lumber from the Appalachian Mountains and dry it in our kilns here in Virginia and in Kentucky. With our growth rates coming out of the recession, we have clearly proven the industry leading capability of our core special order manufacturing and service platform.

Although not completely immune to potential tariffs costs, the company is mostly sheltered from tariffs having a crippling effect on its ability to grow revenue and earnings.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, AMWD is an attractive buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMWD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note that I allocate 3% of my total portfolio to each trade. To review the performance of my past trades please see my Blog Posts.