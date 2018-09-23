AMD: A New Hope

The short thesis: Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) run has been a victory of hope and hype over facts. Revenues are projected to actually decline as we go into Q4 of this year, and bulls will have a hard time sustaining these high multiples when the cycle looks like it is peaking.

The performance

AMD has had a spectacular run, outperforming the semiconductor index by about 1,400%.

One would think that AMD had cured cancer in the interim via nanochips. Revenues have gone up and have beaten those of Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC), but nowhere close to justifying the gains we have seen in our opinion.

AMD Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Yes, we were early in shorting AMD, and yes, it has gone against us. We have added to our position and now average $26.11/share on the short side. This remains a high-conviction short, and we are not about to give up on this yet. These are now the reasons why we think this is due to go to $15 or lower:

Revenues are likely to contract

AMD delivered rather nice growth for the first half of the year, coming in at $3.41 billion. A few days ago, the company guided for revenues of "slightly over $6 billion":

As you know, overall TAM with the products that we have and we'll introduce is about $75 billion. We have revenue of about $6 billion right now, projecting to be about slightly over $6 billion this year. And obviously there's a lot of opportunity but this is just the beginning and I feel very excited about some of the things that we're going to do over the next multiple number of years.

AMD also guided for Q3 at $1.7 billion recently:

For the third quarter of 2018, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $1.7 billion, plus or minus $50 million, an increase of approximately 7 percent year-over-year, and non-GAAP gross margin to increase to approximately 38 percent, driven by the sales growth of Ryzen and EPYC products, partially offset by lower sales of GPU products in the blockchain market.

Based on our estimates and the company's own guidance, we think revenues will hit the $6.25 billion mark this year. It does not take a math whiz to figure that it is guiding for close to $1.1-1.2 billion in Q4-2018. To put that in context, AMD delivered $1.48 billion in revenues last year. To put it further in context, these were the same revenues we saw a little while back. As far back as Q2-2016!

The stock back then traded at a not-so-lofty range of $3 to $5.

AMD data by YCharts

While analysts have been quick to raise price targets, we think they have been more influenced by price action than fundamentals, and they will slowly start downgrading when the visibility of the next few quarters becomes clear.

Semiconductor space is ripe for a selloff

It is not uncommon for people to extrapolate extremely high growth from semiconductors. The reason is that every once in a while, people get that growth. However, over long periods, semiconductor revenues grow at the rate slower than that of nominal GDP.

You can see this especially from peaks in revenues. 2000-2009 revenues grew at about 1% compounded. Remember, the euphoria in 2000? Those days when 30% revenue growth was considered a "good, steady target"? Well, from there, revenues grew at about one quarter the rate of nominal GDP, or 1% a year. Over longer time frames (2000 actual-2019 projected), we see a 4% growth, which too comes in under nominal GDP, but this rate is likely looking rather strong as we are approaching a cyclical peak. We believe we are late in this cycle, and the stocks furthest from pricing this in are due to crash the most. AMD is a poster child for what comes next.

Peak cycle earnings multiples are not pretty

Before we get to that, let's put AMD's euphoria in context. AMD now runs about 200% above its 200-week average.

We can see what happened there as AMD dived 90% over the next two years. But more importantly, can anyone guess how much AMD made as it briefly charted towards $50? The company briefly had peak earnings of $2.20. The stock in hindsight traded at about 22X peak earnings. Remember that as AMD will struggle to clear a $0.70 in EPS this year. If this does turn out to be a peak year, even if for a couple of years, AMD will be priced in the teens very soon.

AMD data by YCharts

Price to sales also shows how the move has been built on market psychology rather than any real improvement in fundamentals. The far more consistently profitable INTC trades at a price to sales ratio of 3.37.

AMD PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

This brings us to our next point.

AMD has never made any money

The statement above is true at least over the long haul.

The audacious $2.20 of earnings were replaced by even larger losses approaching $4 a share just two years later. Earnings did peek into positive territory briefly before hitting EPYC (yes, that was purposeful) losses. We think on a rolling 12-month basis, the peak will be hit in Q3-2018.

What exactly does the company do to keep financing new ventures when it cannot make money over the long haul? It issues a lot of new shares.

AMD Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Conclusion

Sure, AMD might win a few rounds against Intel, but it has never shown any mettle to compete long term. Intel's delays are giving AMD so much opportunity, and AMD cannot keep revenues flat going into that. The truth of the matter is that AMD is seeing significant pressure on the cryptocurrency side whether it admits or not, and that drag is what is producing the significant declines projected in Q4-2018 and beyond.

The server and the desktop stories are there for sure. But beyond 2019, Intel will once again be flexing its muscle and we will by then most likely have a significant slowdown. That is the point at which margins and revenue growth will peak. AMD has given everyone a new hope, perhaps this time is different. But its history shows that the more things change, the more it remains the same. We recommend shorting this until reality hits the AMD bulls squarely in the face.

We leave with two rules from Bob Farrell:

Excesses in one direction will lead to an opposite excess in the other direction Think of the market baseline as attached to a rubber string. Any action too far in one direction not only brings you back to the baseline but also leads to an overshoot in the opposite direction. Exponential rapidly rising or falling markets usually go further than you think, but they do not correct by going sideways Regardless of how hot a sector is, don't expect a plateau to work off the excesses. Profits are locked in by selling, and that invariably leads to a significant correction.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

