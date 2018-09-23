Cognizant Technology: The AI Advantage

The company's expertise in providing AI solutions to its customer base will help it deepen existing client relationships and gain new market share.

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 12.20, which is 23.97% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) are down 7.13% since peaking on July 12, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this IT business provider are a strong buy at current price levels. The company has a solid history of generating outstanding earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to continued growth over the next twelve months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

My MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than that of the S&P 100, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than that of the index (for a more detailed explanation of how I calculate the MGQ please see my BlogPost).

As of the end of August 2018, the MGQ for the S&P 100 was 9.84.

The current MGQ for CTSH stands at 12.20, which implies a 23.97% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that CTSH has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel for how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp was 13.30% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 14.60% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 15.40% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 21.90% per year (GuruFocus). Earnings growth has been consistent and strong over the last ten years.

The operating margin % for CTSH came in at 16.72% as of June 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 16.72 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin showed relative strength against its competitors coming in higher than the average of 12.39% for its industry (specific group of companies engaged in similar business activities) (Reuters).

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about CTSH.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: forward P/E and forward rate of return.

I prefer to use the forward P/E ratio (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) rather than historical P/E to gauge a company's expected future earnings power. A high forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

CTSH has a forward P/E of 14.90 compared to a 18.51 forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for CTSH is lower than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are lower than that of the broader market, but I view a Forward P/E above 10.00 as acceptable for a long position.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for CTSH stands at 17.41%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 17.41% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of August was at 8.84%, so CTSH has an implied potential rate of return that is 2.64x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for CTSH would turn bullish with a daily close above $78.50. This would signal a bullish break out of an ascending triangle pattern on the daily charts. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $83.00 level over the next three months.

Today (article publication date) I will buy the CTSH 19OCT18 75 Call Options, which will provide approximately 19x leverage on my long trade. My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $75.00. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs. My target return for the trade is 133% (7% share appreciation x 19x leverage on the call options).

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $83.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe CTSH is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

I like to invest in companies that have a proven record of better execution against the competition, especially in regards to sales growth and profitability ratios. I want to invest in companies that are run efficiently and that are more profitable than their competitors.

Profitability Ratios

CTSH Industry Sales - 5 Yr Growth Rate 15.05% 7.73% Gross Margin (NYSE:TTM) 39.86% 36.78% Operating Margin (TTM) 17.20% 12.39% Net Profit Margin (TTM) 13.33% 10.30%

Source: Reuters

Cognizant Technology is a company that is posting much higher sales growth than its peers with a management team that is very good at turning revenue into profits. The recent price drop in the shares presents a great opportunity to initiate a position in CTSH.

Strong Growth Across The Board

For Q2 2018 the company reported a 9.2% YOY increase in revenue, and an impressive 20% growth in digital revenue. The company posted YOY revenue growth across all of its segments and geographies for the quarter:

Source: Seekingalpha.com

In the earnings call, CEO Francisco D'Souza highlighted one of the company's competitive advantages: its AI solution.

Through our digital business practice, we use data and analytics, optimized with machine learning and artificial intelligence, and, of course, intimate knowledge of our clients' businesses to help them drive greater levels of personalization, productivity, and growth.

Being able to help its customers across its business segments identify and solve problems via the use of artificial intelligence data mining will allow the company to broaden client revenue and grow market share, as evidenced by the strong growth of its digital business in the quarter.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, CTSH is an attractive buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTSH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note that I allocate 3% of my total portfolio to each options trade. To review the performance of my past trades please see my Blog Posts.