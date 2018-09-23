Analyzing Formula One's Sports Betting Deal

This week, Formula One (FWONK) announced that it signed a sponsorship and data rights partnership with Interregional Sports Group and Sportradar to allow live in-play betting information and regionalized gambling sponsorships. No financial details were officially released, but both the Financial Times and CNBC reported that the deal was worth $100M over five years.

Is the Deal Really Worth $100M?

Immediately some journalists began to question the reported financial terms of the deal on Twitter (Screenshots below with names removed for privacy).

The crux of the issue was how ISG, a company with less than GBP10.2M in revenue in 2017 and with only GBP8.9M in cash, could possibly afford to pay $100M. Well, a close reading of CNBC and FT articles reveals that ISG appears to simply be chosen to re-sell the regional rights. The reported $100M will ultimately come from other gambling companies with ISG (and perhaps Sportradar?) keeping anything above the $100M fee. Here's the quote from the FT article:

"Under the terms, ISG will pay an upfront fee to Liberty. The agency will recoup its money - and hope to profit - by striking a series of separate deals with gambling sponsors in different markets worldwide."

The article appears to imply that ISG will be paying upfront, but again there's no clarification of the exact nature and timing of the transactions. There appear to be two possibilities. Either ISG is taking out a loan and literally paying Formula One Group upfront or it is reselling rights and paying Formula One "upfront" from those payments. In both cases, Formula One investors need to assess whether or not ISG can get that $20M per year in sponsorship rights. If it is taking out a loan, it's the exact same thing the bank(s) will be asking. If it is just passing on an upfront portion of future deals, the question is still the same. Are those future deals likely?

So, is $100M a reasonable figure? We took a look at what gambling sponsorships earned other teams. We decided to look at English Premier League (EPL) clubs in the UK since Formula One is based in the UK and about half of all clubs have a sponsor in the gambling industry. We were able to find contract details (all of which look to be annual values) and some global fan base estimates for a total of seven clubs.

We found that average gambling sponsors were willing to pay about $3 per fan per year to sponsor an EPL club. The study used Facebook data to come up with estimates of each club's fan base, so it's probably best to view the data as a range rather than an exact estimate. If we restricted it to domestic TV audience, the per fan value may be higher as the EPL averaged about 1.5M viewers per match. So anywhere in the range of $1.5 to $3 seems to be a good conservative estimate.

Formula One has anywhere from 400M to 600M or more fans depending on how you want to define the word "fan" and how you aggregate and count viewing statistics. Live TV audiences come around 400M, if you add in live and time-delayed audiences across traditional and digital platforms, we've seen estimates above 600M. If you define "fan" as simply people who follow the sport, we've seen estimates as high as one billion for the sport during its peak popularity period years ago. We think it's highly unlikely gambling sponsors are going to be interested in casual fans, so that 400M to 600M range for viewing audiences seems like it would represent the upper range.

Based on that, you might think gambling sponsorships would be worth $1.2B to $1.8B per year! Except they won't be. Gambling is not legal in every country. In some countries where Formula One holds races like Argentina, Brazil, China, and Japan, gambling is either illegal or severely restricted enough to make sponsorship deals unlikely. In other countries like Singapore where gambling is legal, it is restricted to just two licensed companies, so getting significant sponsorship dollars from a place where there is little competition is unlikely (Why pay to sponsor the Grand Prix if fans have to use your service to bet no matter what?).

In reality, the gambling sponsorship opportunities are likely worth far less than that $1.2B figure. However, even taking a hatchet to the numbers. Take the 400M global TV audience at $1 per fan, which gives $400M per year, and then chopping it in a quarter to account for gambling not being legal everywhere still gives you $100M per year. There's likely to be enough money sloshing around for ISG to get $20M worth of deals done per year.

Summary

The point of this exercise isn't to figure out the exact value of what all those sponsorships might be worth. The point is to figure out whether or not investors can trust the news reports of a deal worth $100M over five years. Does it sound reasonable? Are the numbers being reported plausible given the parties involved? We think they are. When you compare the purported deal that Formula One signed to similar sponsorship deals for other sports, you can see that the numbers are in the same ballpark. In our opinion, that's a pretty good sign that the original numbers for Liberty's deal being reported are if not correct substantially close enough that investors can use them in adjusting their valuations for Formula One.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FWONK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.