The Top 20 S&P 500 Companies From 2008 Didn't Need Any Babysitting, At All

Also, rebalancing the top holdings delivered some slight alpha as the process found some value in the beaten up stocks.

You'll see that (not surprising to some) the top holdings did very well; in fact, they delivered better risk adjusted returns than the cap weighted S&P 500.

We'll take a look at the top 20 holdings in the S&P 500 from 2008 to discover how they held up through the financial crisis and beyond.

Much has changed from 2008 with respect to the top holdings and sector weights from 2008 to 2018.

As my readers know, I am a sucker for looking at buy and hold strategies and (buying without looking) strategies. Seeking Alpha author Ploutos provided a wonderful opportunity with this article that compared the composition of the cap weighted S&P 500, then and now. Then is 2008 of course, and now is well, now, 2018, 10 years into a bull market run. Here's The Post-Lehman World: Top Stocks Then and Now.

And here are those stocks, then and now.





With respect to sector weightings, the main observations from Ploutos were that we have a massive 'tech rising' into 2018 and we experience the fall of energy names. We also see the fall of soda and snacks and tobacco. Incredibly 11 names from September of 2008 are still top 20 holdings of the index today.

From September of 2008 to end of August 2018, here is the returns comparison courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com. Of course, past performance does not guarantee future returns. Portfolio 1 excludes Philip Morris (PM) as it is not available for further evaluation from January of 2008. Portfolio 2 is the top 20 from 2008.

And here are the returns from January of 2008. It does not appear that much or any survivorship bias would be present as companies that were hard hit by the financial crisis, General Electric (GE), Bank of America (BAC), and JPMorgan (JPM), were in the index top 20 in September of 2008. If anything, their index weighting would have fallen from January 2008 to September 2008 as their value decreased.

Portfolio 1 is a top 19 list as PM is excluded. This portfolio begins at equal weight and is rebalanced on an annual schedule.

What we see of course, is better risk-adjusted returns compared to the full cap weighted S&P 500. Mega caps with perceived and at times true greater investment moats can hold up better during market turmoil compared to the total index.

Of note is that rebalancing the portfolio does add some slight alpha or 'value'.

Rebalanced = 9.37% annual

Not rebalanced = 9.16% annual

Here are the returns of the assets.

The 5 worst performers from January of 2008 through to the market bottom of February of 2009 were (in order of 'worseness') BAC, GE, AT&T (NYSE:T), Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and JPM. Here are those 5 losers as Portfolio 2. Portfolio 1 is again the top 19 from 2008. The value hunting of the rebalancing approach found some losers that turned into winners for the period.





The winning streak was, not surprisingly, delivered by way of the financials of BAC at 95% for the period, GE at 56% and JPM at 41%. The S&P 500 for the period delivered 35.7%. The energy names XOM and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) provided more of a rebalancing opportunity from bottoms in 2015 and through 2016. Once again, I am a fan of 'investing without looking' or let's say investing without much evaluation. If we buy a large enough group of quality companies and we reinvest into companies when they go out of market favour, we might often find 'enough' value in that group of 'losers'. There was some incredible support for that in my recent article I Told You Indexers Were Smarter, 2008 Agrees.

In that article, I showed how a robotic smart beta fund, the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Portfolio ETF (PRF), found that value in the beaten up US banks by way of the non-thinking selection process. PRF ran into the burning barn and bought those banks and at one point was weighted to 50% banks. That would be a tough move for humans, unless your name is Warren Buffett (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A). He also took his wallet to the banks in 2008 and 2009.

All said, the alpha in the Portfolio of 19 was created courtesy of beta and value. Here's the style box courtesy of portfoliovisualizer. The larger cap top 19 offered greater large cap value, while the S&P 500 index offered greater growth. That growth eventually took hold and the S&P 500 has outperformed the top 19 holdings from 2010 by 1.4% annual.





That outperformance of the largest cap holdings through a major market correction is the reason why I skimmed 15 of the largest cap Dividend Achievers (VIG) in early 2015. Here's my article, Buying Dividend Growth Stocks Without Looking. I also adopted the strategy of moving new monies and reinvested dividends to my 'losers' where there might be greater current earnings yields. I did so, even when a few of my holdings were removed from the index due to those dividend health screens. I trusted smart beta for stock selection and then buy and hold and added to the companies that are out of favour.

In my personal portfolio approach, the goal is to combine that large/mega cap bias with the potential of lesser volatility and draw down in a major correction by way of the dividend growth magic and the initial selection process for the Achievers Index. If we ever get another major market correction, I'll let you know how that worked out.

I will be back with a look at my the Dividend Achievers Index vs. the top holdings of the S&P 500 from 2008. From that insight we might be able to see if those smart beta screens of the Achievers Index are actually adding value.

