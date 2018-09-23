Papa John's: Valuing A Slice After Dad Burned The PZZA

It's hard to take a long-term view of the company until the turnaround shows traction. The company had problems it needed to address before the Schnatter drama.

Shares could pop in the next 12 months if the turnaround shows signs of success. Expectations are low with 10% drop in revenue expected this year.

In addition to turnaround post-Schnatter, company faces challenges in competitive environment - it was never America's favorite pizza to begin with.

The company has removed Schnatter from company identity (except for "Papa John's" moniker) with new advertising campaign.

Papa John's stock price pummeled in last 12 months due to drama with founder and former CEO/Chairman John Schnatter.

“I always tried to turn every disaster into an opportunity.” - John D. Rockefeller

Thesis

Papa John's (PZZA) is a buy for short-term investors willing to accept a lot of uncertainty with a company attempting a dramatic and very public turnaround. For long-term investors, it's hard to make the case for an investment at this time.

The company has endured 11 months of company leadership drama and plenty of negative media coverage. Sales have plummeted as a result of the bad news. After hitting $75 in late 2017, the stock price has been pummeled this year, dropping to a low of $38 in early August. As of this writing, the stock is at $47, nearly 40% off its 52-week high.

The company recently launched an advertising campaign to wash itself of an identity wholly linked to John Schnatter, the founder and former CEO of the company. Schnatter is also the person responsible for bad publicity that has plagued the company since late 2017.

How to Create a Public Relations Nightmare

Papa John’s was experiencing revenue growth problems last year. Quarterly comparables were down and an analyst questioned why on the Q3-17 earnings call. The company had marketed heavily to NFL fans in recent years. And though NFL viewership had been down in 2016, company sales comparables had continued to grow at 4-5%. But things took a turn for the worst in Q3 2017, when comparables increased just 2%.

Then-CEO John Schnatter attributed the poor sales numbers to poor NFL TV ratings due to some players taking a knee during national anthems that were televised prior to each game. Since 2016, some players had taken a knee to protest police brutality. Some speculated that NFL viewership had dropped as a result of the kneeling players, which may have offended some fans who viewed the move as unpatriotic.

Papa John’s, an advertising partner of the NFL (the relationship ended Feb. 2018), pursued NFL fans as customers. More NFL viewers equaled a greater likelihood that people would order Papa John’s while watching the game on Sundays.

“...The NFL has been a long and valued partner over the years, but we are certainly disappointed that the NFL and its leadership did not resolve the ongoing situation to the satisfaction of all parties long ago. This should have been nipped in the bud a year-and-a-half ago. Like many sponsors, we are in contact with NFL, and once the issue's resolved between the players and the owners, we are optimistic that the NFL's best years are ahead. For good or bad, leadership starts at the top, and this is an example of poor leadership.” - Then CEO John Schnatter, Q3-17 earnings call.

What has followed since that fateful Q3-17 earnings call is a cascading series of public embarrassments that have culminated with the new advertising campaign as the company attempts to move forward:

Date Papa John's News Oct. 2017 CEO John Schnatter blames NFL’s handling of player protests as one reason for poor Papa John’s sales numbers. Dec. 2017 John Schnatter steps down as CEO, but remains as Chairman of the Board. July 2018 John Schnatter steps down as Chairman of the Board after being accused of the using a racial epithet in a company meeting. Aug. 2018 Papa John’s Board of Directors issues letter that is sharply critical of John Schnatter and his attempts to thwart the company’s management efforts. Sept. 2018 Papa John’s launches advertising campaign that attempts to convince consumers that John Schnatter is no longer the identity of the company.

Below is a visual of how the Schnatter debacle has affected shareholders over the last 12 months. I threw in the Domino's (DPZ) and S&P 500 returns for comparison:

What’s Next

What we know with certainty is that the company has an image problem and sales are dropping. In Q1-18, comparable sales dropped 4.9%. In Q2-18, comparable sales dropped 6.2%.

In the wake of these poor sales figures, the company announced it would provide financial assistance to franchisees through the remainder of the year to weather the storm.

"...While we are still finalizing the level of support, we expect that it may include short-term royalty reductions, reimbursement for certain costs related to individual restaurant's decor and other assistance. We will make every effort possible to mitigate closures and ensure our franchisees have the ability to be highly successful once again..." - CEO Steve Ritchie, Q2-18 earnings call.

By launching the new advertising campaign this week, the company is telling consumers that Papa John's is about more than one man. The company is doing everything it can to change its image and remove Schnatter from its identity.

"...the research and analysis we conducted after the NFL comments by our founder in November of 2017 have made it clear that we needed to move away from a founder-centric marketing plan. Obviously, the recent events have further evidenced that we need to move on..." - CEO Steve Ritchie, Q2-18 call.

But what's not certain is if these new efforts will be enough to bring customers back. The "Papa John's" name remains. And the company faces a lot of competition. Papa John's ranks fifth among the most popular pizza brands in America, dropping from position number two after Schnatter's NFL comments in 2017.

Following his appointment as CEO in late 2017, Steve Ritchie outlined five strategic priorities for improving the business, and these were priorities designed to address problems that preceded the Schnatter public relations nightmare:

1. Improve marketing about product quality.

2. Improve value perception.

3. Embrace data and analytics.

4. Operate more efficiently.

5. Invest in employees.

It is impossible to predict if the company can repair its image and repair its business. If the company can gain some traction with consumers and report sales that are better than expected in coming quarters, shares could pop in the short-term.

Longer term, it's uncertain if the company can return to the 5%+ revenue growth levels it generated in recent years. It is also uncertain how future potential franchisees will view the company. If Papa John's represents nothing but risk at the moment, why would somebody open a Papa John's franchise as opposed to a more stable brand alternative?

Valuation

Is Papa John's undervalued? I don't know. It trades at a forward PE of 31 compared to a PE of 34 for Domino's (DPZ). However, Domino's is a stronger brand, has a market cap about 10x that of Papa John's, and has exhibited stronger revenue growth than Papa John's in recent years:

Domino's (DPZ) Papa John's (PZZA) CAGR Rev Growth Rate 2013-2017 10.7% 5.8%

Domino's has also grown free cash flow at a much stronger rate than Papa John's:

Domino's (DPZ) Papa John's (PZZA) CAGR FCF Growth Rate 2013-2017 11.1% 5.9%

On the Q2-18 earnings call, Papa John's guided for a 10% reduction in sales for the full year. To this point, quarterly revenue growth has not fallen by more than 6.2%. It remains to be seen what the revenue growth damage will be in future quarters or what the financial costs will be to repairing the brand.

Conclusion

Papa John's PR damage control efforts may result in revenue growth numbers that won't be as terrible as the company expects. Shares will probably pop in the short-term as a result. But longer term, I don't view Papa John's as an investment. There is a lot of uncertainty about the future. The company was facing business challenges before the Schnatter drama, and it remains to be seen if the new CEO can both fix the brand's image and improve the overall health of the business long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.