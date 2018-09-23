Tamarack Valley Energy: Profitable Steady Growth

The company is prudently managed with a low net debt, some oil hedges, and a gas market diversification.

The small Canadian oil and gas producer is growing at a steady pace. The prudent management operates the company with a low net debt. The oil hedges and the diversification of gas markets also contribute to the stability of Tamarack Valley Energy (OTC:TNEYF).

At current prices and costs, the company can operate at a profit if it chooses to keep its production flat.

The market takes into account the positive developments by valuing the company at a premium. From a flowing barrel perspective, the company does not look cheap either, compared with some other oil and gas producers.

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

The growth continues

With liquids production at about 63% of the total production during Q2 2018, the company realized more than 92% of its revenue from oil and NGL. The table below shows the improvement in oil prices against the weakness of gas prices compared to last quarter.

Source: Q2 2018 earnings

For the rest of the year, liquids will represent an even bigger part of the revenue. The management expects the liquids to represent 64% to 67% of the production.

The company is trying to avoid the AECO prices by selling its gas to the gas markets listed in the table below.

Source: Q2 2018 earnings

For the oil prices, the WTI/Edmonton Par differential represents another challenge. If Western Canadian takeaway capacity challenges continue, the Edmonton prices will underperform the WTI pricing.

For 2019, the company has hedged 16% of its oil production at an average price of US$63.27/boe, as shown in the table below.

Source: presentation September 2018

And for this first half year, the company has invested within its cash flow, as shown on the cash flow statement below.

Source: Q2 2018 earnings

As a result, the debt stayed low at 0.7x the annualized adjusted operating field netback.

Source: Q2 2018 earnings

With a capex of C$125 million so far, the company has spent more than half of its $195 to 205 million capital budget. Thus, Tamarack Valley is ahead of expectations and has increased the 2018 production guidance to the 23,500 boe/d - 24,000 boe/d range. The company has already communicated a 2019 preliminary budget.

Source: Q2 2018 earnings

The management expects moderate production growth in 2019. And the liquids will represent an increasing part of the production.

Valuation

The table below summarizes the netbacks the company has realized over the last few quarters.

Source: presentation September 2018

I keep the Q2 2018 adjusted operating field netback of C$28.11/boe as a base. This netback includes hedges.

We still need to take into account the costs to replace the depleted reserves. For this, the reserves reports from 2016 and 2017 provide the proved FD&A costs as shown in the two tables below.

Source: reserves report 2017

Source: reserves report 2016

The last four years proved FD&A costs average at C$22.7/boe. The Q2 2018 depletion and amortization costs amount to C$20.56.

Thus, an average of these costs gives an approximation of the costs to replace reserves at (C$22.7 + C$20.56) / 2 = C$21.63.

With operating field netback of C$28.11/boe, the company generates a profit of C$28.11/boe - C$21.63/boe = C$6.48/boe.

Considering the mid-range of the production guidance, the company would realize a profit of 23,750 boe/d * 365 * C$6.48/boe = C$56.2 million in 2018 while keeping production flat.

Applying a 12x multiple values the equity of the company at C$56.2 * 12 = C$674.4 million. This valuation corresponds to C$2.9/share (US$2.25/share).

At a current share price of C$4.89 (US$3.8), the market overvalues the company. The market probably gives a premium to the low net debt. The potential higher netback for the second half of the year due to a higher share of oil production can also justify a part of the premium.

The flowing barrel valuation calculated below amounts to C$47,837 boe/d.

The market values Bonterra (OTCPK:BNEFF), with a similar production mix, at about C$70,000 boe/d. But Bonterra realizes higher netbacks due to higher realized prices and lower costs to replace the depleted reserves.

Seven Generations (OTC:SVRGF), with a similar production mix and comparable netbacks, but at a much bigger scale, is valued at about C$38,000 boe/d.

Thus, from a flowing barrel perspective, Tamarack Valley does not appear cheap either.

Conclusion

Tamarack Valley will continue its steady growth into 2019. The prudent management is taking advantage of the low debt and improved oil prices environment to keep on growing the production.

If the management decides to keep the production flat, the company will generate free cash flow.

The market seems to take into account the free cash flow potential. It also seems to give a premium to the quality of the management. As a result, from an intrinsic valuation perspective and from a flowing barrel valuation point of view, the company does not look cheap.

