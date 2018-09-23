Titan Logix - Turning The Corner

Readers of my blog will know that I recently published a post as to why I went long on Titan earlier this year. Since then, both the most recent financials of Titan and the share price have indicated to me that things are looking better rather than worse. In this article I highlight the reasons as to why Titan can move higher yet.

Who are they and what do they do ?

Titan is based out of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and specializes in fluid level gauges, primarily for producers of oil, although they do operate in other segments. Producers of oil have an interest in very accurate monitoring, as accurate transfer of product ensures they are capturing all of the revenue entitled to them. Additionally, monitoring & storage of the product (OIL) is a "hot button" issue, as producers of oil face scrutiny about any potential environmental risk that occurs as a result of spillage. Accurate measurement and monitoring allows them to mitigate this risk to some degree.

Why is Titan attractive today ?

Readers of my blog will know that I went long on Titan earlier this year at an average price of $0.52. This being said, I believe over the long term, they still have upside over their current price of $0.60. Readers should note that since Titan is listed in Canada, all references to dollar values are in Canadian dollars.

Low debt: Unlike many companies in the oil patch, Titan is debt free. Clearly, with no debt, Titan doesn't have to worry about a sudden debt covenant violation impinging upon their business.

Cash rich: At the time of writing this (Sept. 20 2018), Titan has $0.29 of cash and short term investments on the balance sheet. They previously held more cash, but deployed some of it ($5.0 MM) in a secured loan. As per the most recent financials, this investment bears interest at ~ 9% annually.

Increasing revenues: On a year over year basis, Titans revenues are up 21%, up from $2.52 MM at this time last year to $3.05 MM for the 9 months ended May 2018.

Improving margins: Despite the fact that the Western Canadian energy sector is still arguably in recovery mode, Titans gross margins improved vs those of last year, up from 35% in 2017 to 52% as of May 2018.

Reasonable cost control: The most recent financials (9 months ending May 2018) indicate that Titans cash costs (excludes amortization & FX gains/losses) came in at $1.92 MM, which works out to $2.56 MM over a full fiscal year. When compared with the prior year for the same period, costs are up slightly, as the 9 months ending May 2017 came in at $1.77 MM, or about 8% lower.

Titan has no little or no analyst/institutional following: Given the small size of Titan (current market cap of $17 MM), few if any institutions would have an interest in it, and we could not find any evidence of any institutional holdings. Additionally, given their strong cash position, it is unlikely they will require a capital raise anytime soon. Both of these factors suggest that the upside / downside risk is asymmetric, as any "buy-in" by a larger entity could push the share price significantly higher, whereas any selling will likely be driven by smaller shareholders.

Current technical chart appears favorable: Titan has been "bouncing off the bottom" for a number of years, as the energy sector has been heavily out of favor for some time. This, in addition to the fact that the company has recorded losses since 2016 means that interest in Titan has been muted at best. However, strength in revenues and gross margins has caused the shares to move into what appears to be a bullish technical trend.

Wildcard - ownership by Jerry Zucker trust: The Jerry Zucker trust owns about 7.2 MM shares, which is 25% of the total Titan share outstanding. While we obviously can't know the intentions of what the Jerry Zucker trust might be, usually one expects that the intent is usually to maximize shareholder value. However, since we have no other insight other than this assumption, we regard this holding as neither negative or positive at this point.

Valuation / share price expectations:

We expect that Titan will continue to show improved revenues and earnings as the sector continues to recover from low commodity prices. At the current share price of $0.60, Titan could conceivably revisit a 52 week low of $0.42, a decline of 30%. However, given that the balance sheet is as strong as it is, the company has a tangible book value of $0.50, and revenues have improved, we find this unlikely. On the other hand, if the sector as a whole continues to recover, Titan stands to gain from increased business, given that other competitors have likely exited the marketplace due to insolvency. Titan has traded as high as $1.60 (2014), suggesting a potential return in excess of 160% for patient and risk tolerant investors. This being said, Titan is a nano-cap with severely limited liquidity. Investors should be aware of this before making an investment in Titan.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPCFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.