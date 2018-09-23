Energize Your Portfolio?

Photo Source

Energizer's (ENR) shares are near their 52-week high, but still trade at a reasonable valuation compared to other consumer goods companies. Known for its namesake battery business, the other operating units it owns are often overlooked.

With brands such as Eagle 1, Lexol, and the acquisition of Nu-Finish, the brands in its portfolio are considered leaders in their space. The company has been active in acquiring brands and expanding its offerings. This will present an opportunity for margin expansion with many of the brands it's acquiring. Since the company already distributes to the same customer base, synergies should be easy to come by.

Performance Review

In the latest quarter, Energizer beat on both the top and bottom lines.

The was driven by strong organic growth of 5.3%. Compared to a rise in sales of 5.6%, it is evident that it is not just due to pricing increases that the company is growing. Alongside it margins improve from 42.5% to 44.8%. Much of this was due to the company optimizing its portfolio and eliminating less profitable offerings. Year-to-date cash flow was strong as well, rising $34 million to $194 million. The company guided for $240-$250 million in cash flow for the full year. This would represent a pretty strong cash flow conversion of 108%.

Below we see a snapshot of the company's fundamental operations.

Sales should continue to improve as the company will soon be owning additional brands in which it can control product pricing and promotion. By doing so, it may be able to drive consumers to purchase certain battery lines which are more profitable. At the same time, this shouldn't cost the company any more money to do. Margins should also continue to expand as online sales grow. Recently, the U.S. e-commerce battery category grew 30%. Energizer captured 24% of the market which is up 5% from a year ago. It will most likely become the dominant player once it combines the sales of its $2.0 billion acquisition of Spectrum Brands (SPB) battery division. This division generated $866 million in sales in 2017 and, once combined, will give the company combined sales of $2.6 billion. This should put it toe to toe with Duracell, a Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) company which had $2 billion in sales in 2017.

With Energizer owning Rayovac, Eveready, and the others in the line up, its combined market share should become the same as Duracell. The company will also gain further access into international markets and will only be recognizing 50% of sales from North America compared to 57% currently.

While the acquisition comes at a cost of increased leverage, the company should be able to quickly lower its Debt/EBITDA. The company currently has slightly over $500 million in cash on the balance sheet which should offer some support as it will have a Debt/EBITDA of 5x once it closes on its acquisition. The company expects to reduce this to a more reasonable 3x by the third year. This of course is assuming the company recognizes synergies on time and doesn't face a recession.

Consumer Goods & Valuation

What is more of interest is that despite the stock trading near highs, it still offers value compared to its peers.

While these companies may not operate in the battery space, they do sell consumer goods alongside Energizer. As we can see above, Energizer offers a lower forward P/E and P/S than others in the same space. Furthermore, as Energizer continues to expand its portfolio of offerings, it should become worth more to investors. The company will be less reliant upon one brand driving a majority of its sales. An expanded presence inside retail store fronts should also allow it have stronger negotiating power with its retail partners.

Energizer has a short history of trading as it spun out of Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) in 2015. So comparing historical trading valuation metrics is not as relevant as they normally would be. Instead, we take a look at DCF valuation and determine whether shares should be trading higher.

In the last 12 months, the company earned $3.08 per share. This year's earnings are growing more than the 9% we estimated, but we presumed the company can keep this pace for the next 5 years. This of course should not be incredibly hard with the acquisitions helping improve earnings along with any organic gains. Presuming the market can return around 9%, thus the discount rate, the DCF of Energizer shares is around $96 a share or 54% higher than where shares are currently trading.

Conclusion

Buying what you know is often fun for investors. It gives us the chance to own shares in a company whose products we can use ourselves or when we see in the store give us a sense of pride. Energizer has been an independent company for a short while now, but in the last 3 years has worked hard to prove itself. The company is finally starting to see strong organic revenue growth and should continue to recognize gains in market share as it expands its portfolio of offerings. Energizer may hold off on doing any acquisitions until its leverage is back to normal levels, but should be fine for the next 3 years without adding brands. With a long-term picture in front of us, the company should see growth from the rise of the IoT (Internet of Things) trend as more wireless devices will need batteries to run. Additionally, the company currently offers value in a very overvalued space. Any pullback in the shares should offer exceptional value to investors, and starting a small position today may be a great way to diversify your portfolio. The company is somewhat recession resistant due to the necessity of its products, so investors need not to worry as much as other consumer good oriented companies. There is plenty of upside left in the shares for those willing to wait, so for those investors with cash, Energizer deserves another look.

