How Far Could Roper Technologies Fall?

Introduction

Back in January and February, I wrote 11 articles about cyclical industrial stocks, asking the question "How far could they fall?" if we were to have a market downturn. In March and April, I switched over to the service sector and asked the same question, examining 12 large-cap stocks in that sector. During May and June, I examined 5 stocks from the financial sector. In total, I've written around 30 "How far could they fall?" articles this year. Now, I'm moving beyond the confines of different sectors and simply writing about whatever large-cap stocks I find that: 1) have been publicly traded for over 25 years, 2) have a history of price cyclicality that I think could be informative about the future, 3) are high enough quality businesses that I might want to own them, and 4) are trading near all-time highs.

In addition to Roper Technologies (ROP) checking all those boxes above, I also had a request from a reader a couple months ago to analyze Roper. Since that time, the stock price has continued to rise and make even higher highs. There have been several articles published about Roper on Seeking Alpha, and the consensus is clear: That Roper is a great company, but currently overvalued. For these reasons, it seemed like Roper was a good candidate for me to examine.

This article won't be a comprehensive examination of Roper. Instead, it will mostly serve as a way to simply examine the value of the stock from a different point of view, and serve as a preliminary examination on my part to see if this is a stock I might want to buy during the next market downturn. Generally speaking, I assume most readers already own or are interested in owning Roper and already find the business fundamentals attractive.

Because I employ a medium-term investment strategy, that is the time frame I focus on in the article. That said, I think even if one is a long-term investor, knowing the history of a stock's price fluctuations can be very useful from a psychological standpoint. It can help an investor be mentally prepared for what is "normal" for a certain stock and potentially prevent selling near the bottom. Additionally, I think an article like this can be useful to anyone sitting on cash waiting for a good entry point for the stock.

Why examine Roper Technologies?

The reason I ask this question is that I want to make sure it is reasonable to consider how far the stock might fall from its cyclical peak. If we had just experienced a bear market and the stock had just started climbing again, then it wouldn't make much sense to start questioning how far it might fall. The main thing I examine in this regard is whether the stock is trading near new all-time highs that are significantly higher than previous all-time highs and also how the price of the stock has fared in relation to the S&P 500 from the last market top.

The chart above starts near Roper's highs before the last recession in 2008. As you can see, Roper's stock is over 300% higher than its 2007 highs and has achieved almost triple the performance of the S&P 500 (SPY) during this time period. With performance like that this late in the economic cycle, with the Federal Reserve steadily raising interest rates, I think it's reasonable to start asking how far Roper stock might fall during the next bear market or recession.

Historical Cyclicality

I have three main factors I use when trying to determine good entry points for stocks: historical price cyclicality, historical P/E ratios, and where I think we are in the business cycle. There are many more factors I consider before actually buying a stock, but when it comes to estimating price, these three factors really help narrow my research down to a handful of potential purchases at any given time.

The table below contains historical data on all of the downturns deeper than 35% Roper stock has experienced since it was a publicly traded company. The table shows the approximate year the downturn started, how long the stock took to bottom, how long the entire downturn lasted before the stock fully recovered, and how deep the drawdown was from peak to trough. While it's important to keep in mind that companies change over time, I've found that past price cyclicality, when placed in the proper context, can be a good guide for what to expect in the future. At the very least, it lets investors know what sort of downside is possible for a stock.

~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1992 6 months 1 year 42% 1993 6 months 2 years 44% 1998 6 months 1 year 59% 1999 6 months 1 year 35% 2002 6 months* 2 years 48% 2007 1 year 3 years 50%

*The bulk of the move down happened the first 6 months or so in 2002. The rest of the 'Time Until Bottom' numbers in the table I rounded off to the nearest 3 months and the 'Duration' to the nearest 6 months.

Historically, Roper Technologies appears to demonstrate moderate frequency and moderate depth with regard to its price cycles, most of which tend to fall right in the 40-50% drawdown range. What is really impressive about Roper, though, is the short duration of these drawdowns. Even the Great Recession could only keep Roper's price down from its previous peak for about 3 years, and the steep 59% drawdown the stock saw in 1998 only lasted a little over a year from peak to full recovery.

Additionally, it's worth noting that in both of the past two recessions, Roper stock has fallen a little bit less than the S&P 500. So, for the past 20 years, Roper Technologies has actually been less cyclical than the wider market. And given how brief the 1998 downcycle was, I feel comfortable saying that Roper isn't really a "cyclical" stock at all anymore relative to the market. It is extraordinarily rare to find a stock that outperformed the S&P 500 during both of the past two recessions and on an overall total return basis for the past two decades, but Roper has managed to do it.

Risk/Reward

The goal of the risk/reward analysis is to try to compare Roper's potential for price appreciation over the medium term (3-5 years) with its potential if the company were to have a downcycle during that time period. My goal is to find the most optimistic, yet realistic, forecasts and compare them with the historically pessimistic, yet realistic, numbers I presented earlier. I have chosen to use the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator in order to produce a consistent methodology and one that is independent of my own psychological biases. Let's take a look:

What the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecaster does is estimate future price appreciation of a stock. It allows you to attach a wide range of P/E multiples to the earnings forecast and calculates future dividends as well. I chose to use a future P/E of 28.5 since that is where the stock is trading today and it's well above Roper's 'normal' historical multiple of 22.9. Using a 28.5 P/E, and adding in expected growth and dividends, we get an expected price gain of $73.12 in a little over two years' time. Adding that to Roper's current price of $310.83 would give us a price of $383.95 about two years from now.

If at that point we experienced a bear market or a recession, I think it's fair to say that based on history we could see a price decline of 45% in about 6 months to a year after that, which would produce a price of $249.57. Roper's current price would have to drop about 20% to get it down to that price. While that's lower than today's prices, it's not dramatically lower, and if history is a reasonable guide, the price would only stay that low for a matter of months. It would be pretty hard to find many other investments in the market right now that would make a better alternative investment compared to Roper, but let's explore our options, and perhaps set up some guidelines on what conditions would be reasonable to rotate out of Roper stock.

Are there alternatives?

For those readers unfamiliar with my 'How far could they fall?' articles, this is usually the point in the article where I highlight an alternative stock or ETF that I think would be more defensive than the target stock (which is in this case, Roper Technologies). But what we have established so far with our research on Roper is that 1) Roper is not that cyclical, and 2) Roper is a little overvalued, but not a lot overvalued. In order for a rotational strategy to work, we need exactly the opposite of what we have with Roper because we need the target stock to either be significantly overvalued or to be deeply cyclical (and preferably both) in order to create a spread between the defensive alternative and the target stock during a downcycle.

For example, if one rotated out of the target stock and into the defensive ETF while they were both priced at $100 per share, then during a bear market the ETF might drop to $80, and the target company to $40 per share. At that point, you can rotate back into the target company stock and own twice the number of shares at no extra cost. Then when the stock eventually recovers, you have doubled your wealth compared to what it would have been if you held the company through the entire period (minus taxes, of course).

In order for all this to work one needs to 1) identify a quality company 2) understand when it is overvalued 3) get somewhat close at identifying the late-stages of the business cycle 4) correctly identify a more defensive alternative 5) have the guts to rotate back into the stock when it looks like the world is ending near the bottom of the cycle.

In the case of Roper, there are two difficulties in implementing this strategy. The first is that, based on the history of the past two downcycles, it would be hard to find another equity investment that would fall less than Roper if we calculate in 2-3 years more growth for Roper stock before the downturn happens. For example, let's go back to two years before the last recession and look at Roper versus the S&P 500 and the Vanguard Utilities EFT (VPU), which I consider to be a pretty good defensive ETF.

Roper stock experienced enough growth in the two years leading up to the Great Recession that if one bought in January of 2006 their investment never went negative even in the deepest depths of the recession in 2009. VPU did well, too, but unless one rotated out of Roper and into VPU near the very peak in late 2007, they wouldn't have benefitted from the rotation. Which brings us to our second difficulty.

Our second difficulty is being realistic about timing the top of the economic cycle. There might be some people out there who have the talent to get very close to timing the peak of the cycle, but I claim no such ability. I think I can get reasonably close (within 2 or 3 years perhaps), but for Roper, we would probably have to get within 6 or 12 months, and I don't have that sort of talent.

All this is not to say that Roper Technologies stock won't fall quite a bit, during the next downcycle. If history is any sort of guide, it will probably fall between 40-50%. But, I am of the opinion, that this is one stock current owners should plan on simply holding through the downturn unless it gets extremely overvalued.

Under what conditions would I sell?

Since we've determined that Roper Technologies' stock isn't particularly cyclical, we can use more traditional valuation methods to help us determine under what conditions we might want to sell the stock.

When I evaluate stocks I usually do it over the medium-term of 2-5 years. In a few rare cases I might make an investment that I expect to work out with 12-24 months, but I usually still take into account what might happen in that 2-5 year time-frame and plan for it. So I'm not completely rigid in my approach if I happen to see a good risk/reward opportunity in the market. The same goes for longer-term investments. If I buy a stock that isn't particularly cyclical like Roper and it has a good medium-term outlook, so long as it continues to do so, and the valuation doesn't get too high, then I have no problem holding longer than 5 years. It just doesn't happen very often.

Currently, I only hold two "long-term" stocks, Apple (AAPL) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B). The Apple stock I bought around July of 2013 and I'm still holding it. I think it might be useful for me to use that stock as an example of when I might sell a long-term holding, and to use that as a guideline as for what sort of valuation it might be a good idea to sell Roper should that high valuation occur.

I consider Apple to be a high-quality mega-cap stock with lots of growth still in front of it. For stocks like this, I think, generally speaking, a 20 P/E is reasonable to consider as fair value if everything looks good for the next 5 years, and if the stock were to trade at 150% of that multiple, a 30 P/E, then it would be overvalued enough for me to sell it and know that I would likely be able to buy the stock back at a cheaper price. If I use F.A.S.T Graphs and start the graph from 2007 when the iPhone was first introduced, the 'normal' P/E ratio is a little bit less than that 20 at 17.4:

So, if I were to use a more neutral and analytical approach rather than my gut estimate of 20 P/E for fair value, I could say that 17.4 is a reasonable P/E for the stock right now and if in the next couple months it traded up to 150% of that, or a 26.1 multiple, then it might be time to sell. (Though we should keep in mind if the rise in price followed a future rise in earnings, then the 'normal' P/E would rise as well, so it's possible that the normal P/E might be calculated at my rough estimate of 20 eventually as time goes on, in which case the 'sell' multiple would increase from 26.1 to 30.)

Now, this isn't perfect, there are probably going to be times when we sell good companies too early and hold less-than-stellar companies too long. But having a good guideline in place ahead of time can go a long way toward helping us make more rational decisions.

Applying the 150% of 'normal' multiple to Roper, whose 'normal' multiple is about 23, would look for us to take profits if the multiple hits 34.5. Since the stock currently trades around a blended P/E of 28.5, the price would have to rise another 20% or so before I would consider selling the stock. Looking back at Roper's monthly average multiples over the past 20 years, it doesn't look like there is any point at which the stock would have become a 'sell' during this entire time period.

Conclusion

Even though in the 1990s Roper Technologies was a fairly cyclical stock, over time it has become less cyclical than the overall market while demonstrating great earnings growth. For this reason, it is not a good candidate for my rotational strategy. Using more traditional measures of valuation, Roper stock is currently trading at a premium to where it historically trades, but it's not trading high enough to make it a sell.

During my research this year, other than Apple and Berkshire Hathaway, which I already own, I've only come across one other stock with similar properties as Roper, and that was Fiserv (FISV). In the case of Fiserv, I recommended it as part of a defensive alternative, but I didn't buy the stock myself yet even though I really like the company. I was fortunate to buy Apple and Berkshire at very good prices mostly because they were highly visible stocks that happened to catch my attention when they were cheap. But I never really developed a system for how to go about buying ultra-high-quality stocks that weren't especially cyclical. I've decided I need to do that now that I've discovered a couple of them. So, in my next article, I'm going to lay out a rough buying strategy for these types of stocks because I would like to build a position in Roper and Fiserv at the best prices possible over the next few years in the hopes that they could become longer-term holdings like Berkshire and Apple have become.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.