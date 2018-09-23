Why Has Facebook Not Rebounded Yet?

Until Facebook can reduce its own risk profile, investors will not be able to recoup the 19% losses.

It is the same 19% that led us to conclude that Facebook investors have shifted their attention from revenue to free cash flow. The shift is to reduce investors' risk.

By K C Ma and Matthew Sweeney

Facebook (FB) has lost more than 23% of its market capitalization since its Q2 earnings release (ER), The losses have been attributed mainly to the unexpected downside Q3 revenue guidance, Trump Administration’s tighter regulations, and several class action lawsuits recently filed. In this post, we first estimated the sources of the loss and assess investors’ chance to recoup the losses.

Losses from Downside Q3 Revenue Guidance

Our thought process of estimating financial loss starts with identifying how the forecast financials changed in response to Q3 revenue guide down. The revisions on forecast financials are then converted to share price changes. Upon the lowering of the Q3 revenue guidance, analysts have subsequently revised Facebook’s revenue, earnings and free cash flow estimates downward for the 6 quarters between Q3 2018 and Q4 2019 (Figure 1 and Figure 2).

The revenue revisions, at a smaller magnitude, range from –2.7% to -6.69% for revenue between Q3 2018 and Q4 2019 (Table 1). Similarly, free cash flow has also been reduced by a larger degree between -8% and -28% for the next 6 quarters (Table 2). It is expected that Facebook’s future revenue will grow at a lower rate due to the tighter security. The crackdown of fake accounts will increase the expenses and the free cash flow will be reduced at a proportionally faster rate. Accordingly, it is plausible that free cash flow estimate were revised down more than the revenue estimate on a relative basis (%).

Furthermore, since the % of downward revisions grow larger into the next 6 quarters, analysts suggest that Facebook will not complete its “housecleaning” within next 6 quarters. From these downward revisions for future quarterly revenue and free cash flow, we were able to translate them into share price losses by discounting the expected revenue losses or free cash flow losses into today’s stock price changes. The procedure of conversion between future financial changes to today’s stock price changes can be described by the following steps:

Identifying the change in revenue estimates for each future quarter in percentage term Since the changes in current stock prices are associated with the present value of the changes in estimated future revenue or free cash flow, an equity discount rate is estimated between 14%-15%, considering the increasing regulatory and litigation risk that Facebook currently faces. The percentage drop in revenue or free cash flow estimates is discounted to today from each of the next 6 quarters (the last row in Table 1 and Table 2). We also assume that the new strategy will be fully implemented by then and there will be no further adverse impact on financials. The discounted revision percentage changes are weighted by scale and summed up. Accordingly, the downside in revenue guidance should translate to a -5% drop in prices. The corresponding downside in free cash flow also converts to a -19% drop in Facebook stock prices.

What this means is that if investors had used Facebook’s revenue growth as the base for valuation, the stock should have lost 5% in response to analysts’ 5% revenue downward revisions. On the other hand, if the market used free cash flow as the valuation base, the stock price should have dropped about 19% in response to the subsequent 18% downward revisions in free cash flow. Incidentally, guess how much Facebook’s stock price lost the day following the Q2 ER? Yes, you guessed it, -19%.

The fact that the stock price actually dropped exactly by the same percentage (-19%) as the free cash flow valuation predicts offers an unambiguous testimony. There is strong evidence that, at least at Q2 ER, Facebook shareholders have priced the stock based on the forecast changes of the future free cash flow, not future revenue.

When To Watch Free Cash Flow Over Revenue

Most may argue that Facebook, being the bellwether social media stock, has been always valued based on the traditional revenue metric, such as monthly active users (MAU) and average revenue per user (ARPU). It seem counter-intuitive that a young high growth company will be looked at using the most conservative measure of value, i. e., cash flow. To investigate this, we obtained several metrics that were shown to relate to stock returns. Historically, the most important factors that affect Facebook returns include revenue surprise, gross margin surprise, revenue and gross margin guidance, and short volume (Table 3), while free cash flow has not been as important as to Facebook valuation.

In other words, in most normal time periods, Facebook shareholders have been concerned with revenue growth, not free cash flow. However, the market valuation tends to return to the basic, i.e., cash flow, in the mist of high uncertainty and risk perceived. For example, after the burst of 2001 internet bubble and 2008's housing bubble, stock market abandoned the "eyeball pricing" or "self-declaration income" valuation methods and valued assets based on cash flow. We believe that Facebook has migrated to this new phase of valuation.

Recoup the Losses?

Facebook shareholders are on edge to recapture the 23% losses since Q2 ER. We were able to attribute -5% to the subsequent downside revenue guidance, but a much larger -19% to the declining free cash flow estimates. Since investors reacted instantaneously with a -19% loss the day after Q2 ER, it led us to believe that they were placing emphasis only on free cash flow, a sign of cautiousness during a period of significant risk and uncertainty. For Facebook, the perception of higher risk is also confirmed by the administration’s recent anti-trust concern as well as several litigation currently filed against Facebook.

When investors look at high revenue growth, they are looking for high returns. When they look more at free cash flow, they are more risk averse with a goal to reduce risk. Whether investors can recoup the losses depends on whether investors’ concern is temporary or permanent. For Facebook, since the -19% loss at Q2 ER was most likely reacting to future free cash flow downside, a sign of being risk averse. Accordingly, Facebook current risk, regulatory or legal, have to be reduced or eliminated before shareholders will get their 19% back.

