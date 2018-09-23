Farfetch: Valuation A Bit Far Fetched?

The very fat revenue multiples, already based on very high fees, makes it easy for me to avoid as I wonder about the long term viability of this business model.

The company has gone public in an offering which has been a great success thanks to rapid growth and high expectations of investors.

Farfetch (FTCH) has gone public in an offering which can be labelled as a success. Farfetch is a platform for luxury fashion goods and has been doing something very good as it is able to take a huge cut in relation to the gross merchandise value processed on the platform.

The rapidly growing revenues of the company are attracting investors, yet with shares now trading at a 14 times sales multiple, the expectations are getting a bit rich for me despite the growth. I wonder if the fat ¨fees¨ can be maintained as well in the future.

The Company

Farfetch is an interesting business as it describes itself as a leading technology platform for the global luxury fashion industry. This is in essence a luxury marketplace which connects brands, retailers and consumers.

The company positions itself as a trusted partner for all these three groups through its focus on technology, innovation and data. The Farfetch Marketplace generates 90% of total sales by connecting nearly a 1,000 luxury sellers to 2.3 million consumers all over the world. Establishing the relationships with these sellers is very difficult as they are often very hesitant to share data and use partnerships which can impair their brand image, but somehow Farfetch has succeeded to sign up most of these luxury names.

The marketplace run by Farfetch has over 5 million units available with a value of more than $2 billion, for an average listing price of roughly $400. The marketplace offers a one-stop solution for those involved as Farfetch offers a digital forefront, inventory management and global logistics capabilities.

The technology and working of the platform inspired a subsidiary of JD.com into acquiring a minority stake in the business back in the summer of 2017, providing another vote of confidence for investors.

The Offering & Valuation Talks

A total of 44.2 million shares were offered in the IPO at $20 per share, including 10.6 million shares being offered by selling shareholders. Demand for the offering has been strong as the final pricing was set above the preliminary offering range of $17-$19 per share.

This means that Farfetch is raising $672 million in connection to the offering, a rather sizeable amount. With nearly 290 million shares outstanding, this means that the business is valued at $5.8 billion at the offer price. With cash holdings amounting to $337 million ahead of the offering, and adding back the cash being raised in the offering, Farfetch operates with nearly a billion in net cash, implying that operating assets are valued at $4.8 billion at $20 per share.

This multi-billion valuation is driven by the rapid growth in sales. The company grew sales by 70% in 2016 to $242 million, as this growth was followed by near 60% revenue growth in 2017 with revenues amounting to $386 million. Unfortunately the company is posting rather large losses, although they have been coming down a bit on a relative basis as operating losses increased from $88 million in 2016 to $95 million last year.

Based on the revenue number reported for 2017, shares now trade at 12 times sales at the offer price, although forwards sales multiples continue to come down amidst rapid growth. Revenues were up by 55% in the first half of the year and came in at more than $267 million, implying that sales comfortably surpass the half a billion mark. This makes that sales multiples have come down to about 9 times sales, that is at the offer price.

This continuation of growth came at another expense and that is increasing losses as operating losses more than doubled from $31 million to $72 million.

I Am Avoiding

With shares having risen to more than $28 per share, the market valuation of the firm now tops $8 billion, or close to $7 billion if we account for net cash holdings. This makes valuations very steep at a revenue multiple of roughly 14 times annualised sales, especially as the company is losing quite a bit of money and losses have been on the increase in the first half of the year.

The bigger worry in my book is the business model and that relates to the ratio of revenues to gross merchandise value. GMV represents the total dollar value of orders processed, including shipping and duties.

To put this number into perspective, we first have to note that the company has a few physical ¨test¨ stores as well. The core platform generated revenues of $296 million in 2017 on a GMV of $894 million, a 33% cut as this percentage increased even slightly in the first half of the year.

This percentage is so high that it could be prohibitive for long term growth in my book. Most certainly, it might invite competition to enter the market with similar solutions as well. This is certainly the case in combination with prices attached to the merchandise on the website, often totalling more than a thousand dollars each. This implies that the fee for Farfetch often amounts to a few hundred dollars on a single item!

At these levels the valuations are simply far too steep for me at around 14 times annualised sales based on such a big fee. While it is true that similar platforms like Etsy and Shopify trade at very rich sales multiples as well, I believe that those platforms have more leverage over their ¨suppliers¨. Given all the features discussed above, I find it rather easy to pass on this opportunity.

