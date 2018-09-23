Interactive Brokers - Asia-Pacific Calendar: The Week Ahead

India's Visa Steel holds its annual shareholder meeting Saturday, which will likely interest metals investors, after the Reserve Bank of India warned about rising trade tensions on the country's exports.

China’s Caixin manufacturing PMI had slipped further in August, indicating the weakest improvement in the sector’s health in fifteen months.

Investors will also be watching for any signs of adverse effects on the Asia-Pacific economy as trade-related tensions between the U.S. and China escalate.

Highlights for the week ahead will include an update on Chinese manufacturing, as well as on rate decisions from the central banks of New Zealand and Australia.

Interactive Brokers senior market analyst Steven Levine provides some highlights for what to look for in the Asia-Pacific region in the week beginning September 24.

Note: This material was originally published on IBKR Traders' Insight on September 21, 2018.

