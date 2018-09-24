Starwood Property Trust: Another Buying Opportunity?

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) is a high-quality income vehicle for investors that desire high, recurring dividend income. The commercial property REIT and real estate finance company has a promising lending portfolio that is poised to deliver net interest income growth in a rising rate environment. Starwood Property Trust has very good dividend coverage stats, too, which suggests that the dividend is safe for the time being. Shares sell for a sensible core earnings-multiple, and an investment in Starwood Property Trust throws off a dividend yield of 8.8 percent.

Starwood Property Trust - Portfolio Overview

Starwood Property Trust primarily invests in first mortgage loans, which account for the lion's share of the REIT's investment portfolio. First mortgage loans are typically floating-rate, and preferred investments for income investors as long as the Fed pushes interest rates up.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: Starwood Property Trust Investor Relations

Starwood Property Trust's lending portfolio is the REIT's core asset in a rising rate environment. Since most of its loans (95 percent) are linked to floating rates, higher interest rates should translate into higher net interest income going forward.

Here's a breakdown of Starwood Property Trust's lending portfolio.



Source: Starwood Property Trust

The U.S. commercial real estate market remains in good shape as evidenced by Starwood's record originations in the sector. From 2016 to 2017, Starwood Property Trust's total originations increased 29 percent to $4.2 billion.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

It is worth noting that 100 percent of Starwood Property Trust's new originations are floating rate, setting the company up for NII growth during the current rate hiking cycle.

According to management, a 100-basis point increase in LIBOR is set to improve cash flow by $17 million, or $0.06/share annually. The higher rates climb, the bigger the cash flow/earnings impact.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

The Dividend Is Reasonably Safe

Starwood Property Trust has high-quality dividend coverage stats. The commercial property REIT has consistently covered its dividend payout with core earnings in each of the last twelve quarters: Average core earnings of $0.55/share compare against a stable dividend payout of $0.48/share (implying an average core earnings payout ratio of 88 percent).

Here are Starwood Property Trust's major dividend coverage stats, including core earnings payout ratio.

Source: Achilles Research

Buy The Drop?

Investors have taken some profits in REITs including Starwood Property Trust lately, which in turn opens up yet another buying window for income investors hungry for yield.

According to the Relative Strength Index, which flashes a value of 42.30, Starwood Property Trust's shares are currently in neutral territory in terms of investor sentiment.

Source: StockCharts

That said, though, Starwood Property Trust's dividend stream has become more affordable, thanks to the price drop in September. Today, income investors pay ~10.1x Q2-2018 run-rate core earnings in order to access Starwood Property Trust's 8.8 percent dividend yield.

Starwood Property Trust's shares also continue to sell for a premium to accounting book value.

STWD Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

A U.S. recession and a corresponding downturn in commercial real estate would most likely affect Starwood Property Trust negatively. A slower pace of rate hikes going forward could also limit the REIT's potential for net interest income growth. Though I don't see any risks to Starwood's dividend at the moment, income investors need to monitor the REIT's portfolio performance and dividend coverage stats continuously.

Your Takeaway

I think the recent drop in Starwood Property Trust's share price is another buying opportunity for income investors. The U.S. commercial real estate market remains in good shape (strong origination growth), but CRE is also highly cyclical which exposes investors to downside risks if the U.S. economy cools off. The dividend is well-covered by core earnings, and shares are reasonably valued. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'Follow.' I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STWD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.