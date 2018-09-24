PepsiCo And SodaStream: The Dust Has Settled

On August 20, 2018, PepsiCo (PEP) and SodaStream (SODA) announced SodaStream will be acquired for the staggering amount of $3.2 billion. This amounts to $144 per share; considering that only a year ago, the shares traded for less than $60, there are many investors who achieved amazing returns. The deal will allow PepsiCo to strengthen its dominant position in soft drinks industry.

The entire consumer staples sector is full of merger and acquisitions rumors. Obviously, the media is trying to learn about major acquisitions involving mega mergers between the largest players. Therefore, smaller acquisitions don't get much attention, and tend to be more surprising. I am looking for companies dealing consumer staples to add to my dividend growth portfolio, which has given me a great opportunity to look at PepsiCo.

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company was founded in 1898. It offers a variety of products such as snacks, cereals, oatmeal, and soft drinks. The company is one of the largest food and beverage firms in the world, and it operates in every continent around the globe.

The debate among investors, who were surprised by the interest of this giant in a tiny Israeli company, is whether the PepsiCo should absorb SodaStream, keep it as an independent business, or slowly dissolve it to reduce the competition, and maintain PepsiCo's market share.

What to do with SodaStream

The easiest option is to absorb SodaStream. PepsiCo has plenty of factories around the world which will be able to produce the SodaStream products. They will probably be able to do it for cheaper as the labor cost in Israel is not cheap. Moreover, the synergies in such a move will also allow the company to cut costs. If we look at the short-term this is probably the most logical thing to do.

Another option that was discussed at length is that PepsiCo decided to spend $3.2 billion out of its $18 billion cash in hand on eliminating the competition. The company was concerned that SodaStream has the potential to keep growing quickly and gain market share in the stagnated soft drinks market. Spending $3.2 billion is an easy move to eliminate a competitor in one of your main business sectors.

The option that PepsiCo chose was to turn SodaStream into a long-term investment. It will keep the company independent, and PepsiCo will nurture it, and hopefully turn this brand into one of the leading brands in its portfolio. The chances are that PepsiCo will choose this option, and will not absorb SodaStream in the coming decade, and for sure won't let it fade away.

SodaStream will stay an independent company

There are many signs pointing to the probability that PepsiCo is going to keep SodaStream as an independent company. The easiest sign to spot is the comments by Ramón Laguarta, the new CEO of PepsiCo, who will step into the office on October 3rd. He said that he sees this acquisition as a partnership, and that PepsiCo will stay in Israel forever. He emphasized how much they appreciate the infrastructure and the knowledge, and they intend to keep investing and developing it.

Moreover, PepsiCo decided to pay SodaStream CEO a special bonus to stay as the company's CEO. Soda's CEO, Daniel Birnbaum will receive a very impressive compensation of $96 million dollars once the deal is completed. He is the one who led SodaStream to during its tremendous growth period, and PepsiCo is willing to keep him in his job. If you intend to absorb a company or dissolve it, you probably won't pay additional 3.2% just to keep its previous CEO.

Not only the CEO is getting a bonus. Every worker in the company will receive a $5000 bonus. Again, if you plan to assimilate a company and cut the number of workers, or dissolve a company, there is no need to pay a substantial bonus to the acquired company's workers. This is just another sign that PepsiCo plans to keep investing in SodaStream.

And of course, we have the agreement itself, which promises that the SodaStream business will be staying in Israel for the next fifteen years. The agreement itself doesn't mean the PepsiCo is planning to keep investing in the company, but together with the other signs I am certain that PepsiCo has no plans to absorb SodaStream or let it disappear, so it can eliminate its competition and maintain its market share.

What to do now

PepsiCo is one of the largest positions in my portfolio. I am looking at this transaction as a long-term shareholder of the company. I think it is a brilliant move by PepsiCo. The company got rid of a possible competitor while at the same time it's improving its image as a company that cares for the environment. Consumers nowadays appreciate "green" companies, and SodaStream is a move in the right direction.

Moreover, the acquisition will allow PepsiCo to gain a new market. PepsiCo acquired a fast-growing company that operates in a relatively stagnated sector. This is a massive benefit, and together with PepsiCo’s superb logistics, SodaStream will be able to grow much faster and offer its products in new markets.

I think that this is just one step in the right direction. With roughly $15 billion of cash in its balance sheet, PepsiCo should keep buying small brands that are growing quickly. I would like PepsiCo to buy brands that are enjoyed by young consumers, since in the very near future they will be the largest spenders, and businesses should work hard to appeal to their taste.

Valuation

When looking at the valuation, I prefer to look at the forward P/E as the P/E ratio may be misleading. The current forward P/E ratio which considers the estimates for 2018 shows that the company is a little overvalued. My rule of thumb is to look for companies with P/E ratio lower than 20. At 20.1 it's a little bit expensive and can be justified only if fast growth is expected to be seen in the coming years.

This graph from Fastgraphs.com shows analysts predict that PepsiCo will grow in high single digits rate in the next three years. This isn't a growth rate that justifies such a valuation. In addition, the company also trades for a P/E ratio which is slightly higher than its average over the past 8 years. Therefore, in my opinion PepsiCo is slightly overvalued now.

Conclusion

The acquisition of SodaStream by PepsiCo is a brilliant move. Hopefully it signals that PepsiCo is interested in acquiring more fast-growing brands. As a long-term investor in the company I am happy to see that company is deploying cash and investing for long term growth and doesn't concentrate solely on meeting the quarterly and annual guidance. This is a positive move to every investor who is willing to hold PepsiCo for years to come.

Moreover, the company is very healthy. It enjoys a healthy balance sheet while its top and bottom lines are growing on an annual basis. Investors should be very content to see the company bringing short term results while investing for its future. That is exactly what I expect from my core holdings, and hopefully the new CEO will keep performing in this direction.

For investors that consider buying shares in the company, I believe that the company is a little overvalued now. If you don't hold any shares in the company, I think it would be wise to initiate a small position and add if a pullback comes. If you already own shares in the company, like I do, I would wait before adding more shares to the position. I would wait for a pullback, or sell a put option with a strike price of $100 for January 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.