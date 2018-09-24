Walmart Is Expensive But Well-Run - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/21/18)

AT&T can go up by 10%.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, September 21.

Bullish Calls

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS): Cramer thinks the stock is okay after seeing the company's analyst meeting. He prefers FedEx (NYSE:FDX), which is bouncing back despite a not-so-hot quarter.

AT&T (NYSE:T): The stock yields 5.9%, and it has the potential to rise 10% quickly, as it is trading behind the market.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC): It's not the right time to buy, but if someone is holding the stock, it's fine, as they are disrupting the doctor-patient relationship in a positive way.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR): "If you buy MZOR, you're now buying Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), which, by the way, wouldn't be so bad because Medtronic got Mazor much too cheap and I think MDT is terrific."

Walmart (NYSE:WMT): "I like Walmart very much. It's expensive, but you know what? It's incredibly well-run. Now, be careful here. The one thing I would tell you is that because of the tariffs, there are probably going to be some guys cutting ratings next week, but that's when you want to buy it, not sell it."

Bearish Calls

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK): Don't go down the speculative food chain in oil & gas. Cramer recommends buying BP plc (NYSE:BP) instead, which yields 5% till the oil stock bounces back. He holds the stock for his charitable trust as well.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC): The company doesn't have a CEO. Buy the low-risk Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) instead. Cramer also likes Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) for the long term.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP): The balance sheet is not good, but the dividend seems safe.

