Should You Buy NFI Group And Its Growing Dividend?

The company’s top and bottom lines should continue to perform well in the next few quarters thanks to record number of new orders.

Investment Thesis

NFI Group (OTCPK:NFYEF) (TSX:NFI) (“NFI”) delivered strong Q1 fiscal 2019 earnings with its top and bottom lines growth. Its record number of new orders should help it to maintain its revenue growth rate in the next few quarters. The company’s recent acquisition of ARBOC specialty vehicles should provide a long runway of growth. This business will benefit from the high demand for low-floor body-on-chassis due to an ageing population in North America. The company’s EBITDA margin is expected to improve in 2019 thanks to its investments in facilities and technology. Its shares are currently undervalued. The company has increased its dividend for three consecutive years. Its current dividend yield of 2.9% is safe with a low payout ratio.

Solid Top and Bottom Lines Growth in Q2 2018

NFI delivered strong Q2 2018 earnings result with strong top and bottom lines growth. The company’s revenue of US$673 million was an increase of 9.7% year over year. Its adjusted EBITDA of US$88.3 million was an increase of 7.4% year over year. Its EBITDA margin declined slightly by 30 basis points to 13.6% in Q2 2018.

Reasons why we like NFI and its business

New orders continue to grow

We like the fact that bus market in North America remains quite robust in the past few quarters. Although quarterly results can be lumpy, the trend is quite positive (see table below). Looking forward, management expects robust bus procurement in the public transit agencies through North America. This robust bus procurement is supported by multi-year U.S. federal government funding, anticipated customer fleet replacement plans, and active or anticipated procurement programs.

Its newly acquired ARBOC business should bring a long runway of growth

Late 2017, NFI announced to acquire ARBOC specialty vehicles, a North American manufacturer of low-floor body-on-chassis buses. We like its US$97 million acquisition because it allows NFI to enter cutaway buses market, a new product vertical with lots of growth opportunities. As can be seen from the chart below, it allows NFI to enter small and medium cutaway, medium duty transit, and trolley. This market is also supported by favorable demographic trend in North America. As we know, North American populations are ageing quickly. In fact, some even project that there will be over 98 million seniors (65 years of age or older) by 2060, a significant increase from the 46 million of seniors in 2016. The demand for low-floor body-on-chassis buses should continue to grow in the next few decades. This will provide NFI a product vertical with long runway of growth. There will likely be synergies from this acquisition as many parts and components to build cutaway buses can be obtained from NFI’s existing manufacturing facilities.

Capital expenditures should result in EBITDA margin expansion

NFI continues to invest in different areas to strengthen its competitive position. We believe these investments will result in some EBITDA margin expansion in 2019. The company is ramping up its US$30 million investment in a new part fabrication facility in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. This facility is expected to reach completion in the first half of 2019. Additionally, the company is also in the process of expanding its Anniston, Alabama production and innovation facility. This US$25 million investment is expected to reach completion in Q4 2018. Once completed, the facility will have increased part fabrication capability and repatriated its weld process. Beside investment in fabrication facilities, the company is also implementing new IT platforms. Management believes these new platforms will allow the company to better monitor its inventory, control costs, and provide enhanced customer experience.

Potential accretive M&A Activities

Management has indicated that they are also looking for merger & acquisition opportunities both domestically and internationally. The company has made several key and accretive acquisitions in the past (see chart below), and are looking for future acquisitions to grow its business.

Valuation: Slightly Overvalued

Share price of NFI has risen by only 2% in the past year. Its EV to EBITDA ratio of 10.23x is lower than its 5-year average of 11.60x.

Possible future dividend increases

NFI has increased its dividend for three consecutive years. As a result, its monthly dividend has increased from C$0.175 per share in 2016 to C$0.375 per share in 2018. Its payout ratio (declared dividends divided by free cash flow) in Q2 2018 is 37.5%. The ratio is 37.9% in the first half of 2018. This ratio is quite low. Since NFI’s several investments are expected to reach completion very soon (late this year, and early next year), we believe this payout ratio will further decline to the low 30s range. This will give management room to increase its dividend again next year. Its current dividend yield is 2.9%.

Risks and Challenges

Trade Tensions and NAFTA may be a concern

NFI has manufacturing facilities in both sides of the Canadian/U.S. border. These manufacturing facilities are highly integrated with parts and components shipping in both directions over the border. The uncertainty around the fate of NAFTA creates risks for NFI. If tariffs are imposed on its components, parts, or finish products, it will impact its gross margin.

Business depends on government policy

NFI’s business also faces the risk of changing government policy. Demand for the company’s transit bus market largely depends on government funding, which is often prone to change.

Competition

While the company has managed to keep its North American market share in transit bus and coaches above 40%, there are also competitions. The company faces the risk of losing bids if its competitors intentionally lower their bidding prices.

Investor Takeaway

We believe NFI is a well-managed company as it has consistently captured over 40% of the markets in North America in the past few years. The company’s ARBOC acquisition will provide a long runway of growth for the company. Its shares are currently undervalued. We believe the stock is a good candidate for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

