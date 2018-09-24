The Case For VWO As A Way To Capitalize On The Emerging Market Selloff

The chaotic price swings plaguing emerging markets since June continue to rattle investors, reminding us that the existing currents beneath the surprisingly calm market surface could easily disrupt financial stability once again. Yet, crises tend to generate highly remunerative opportunities for astute investors with sufficient patience and risk tolerance. A case could be made that the ongoing EM crisis, which is admittedly far from over, could be the herald of a new era, ushering in a period of profound structural change that will, in many respects, reshape the global economy. Such a scenario would require significant portfolio adjustments to optimally capture the potential of the resulting change. One relatively simple but effective approach to ride the current storm in emerging markets and position for a possibly revolutionary recovery phase is to incrementally increase EM exposure through carefully selected ETFs. Toward that end, the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) presents one of the most credible and safe choices.

With total net assets in excess of $81 billion, VWO is the largest and most liquid ETF of its kind. This is important, especially during periods of market duress, when the risk of illiquidity often makes its presence felt in a rapid and violent fashion. It is also cheaper than most similar funds - its 0.14 percent ratio is roughly 90 percent lower than the average cost of ETFs with similar holdings. And that is a major factor behind the fund’s popularity. In fact, VWO not only offers very affordable EM exposure, but is also available for commission-free trading across several platforms, which further enhances its appeal.

The number of stocks in which VWO invests (4658 to be precise) and the level of diversification across different countries and sectors are remarkable. There is, however, a notable focus on Asia and, specifically, China. Interestingly VWO also includes Chinese mainland shares, while covering the entire capitalization spectrum. This has translated into disappointing returns in recent months and partly explains the funds mediocre price performance year to date. Meanwhile, the fact that VWO excludes South Korea may continue to be consequential in the coming years. That is because the prospects for a Korean reunification could start creating new dynamics in the region, possibly stimulating business growth and supercharging investment returns.

With market allocation so heavily centered on China, VWO investors would be wise to monitor carefully the escalating trade tensions and formulate a separate investment strategy depending on the final outcome. While the probability of a full-blown trade war remains relatively low, it represents a major tail risk, which would inevitably trigger a period of economic slowdown, financial instability and sharp losses for emerging market investors. Conversely, a favorable outcome of the trade negotiations would likely result in a positive rebalancing of global trade, boosting efficiency, fairness and transparency, which are all supportive of corporate profitability and would function as a potent growth stimulus for struggling emerging economies.

If this benign scenario were to be realized, China would initially have to undergo a period of painful adaptation, having to follow the same set of rules as its major trading partners, but the long-term net result would promote trade liberalization, undergird sustainable growth and cement the status of China as a prudent and reliable power. Amid the endless drama surrounding this volatile trade dispute of recent months, it is worth remembering that the baseline view remains that in the end an agreement will be reached - a result that could serve as a catalyst for a durable rebound in emerging markets, in which case, Chinese stocks are poised to outperform.

From a purely technical perspective, the latest rout in emerging markets should be taken with a grain of salt. In essence, recent declines appear to be more a reflection of a healthy repricing of risk, especially following the phenomenal EM rally in 2016 and 2017, than a signal of something more ominous. As such, panic at this point is unwarranted. In fact, as valuations become more and more attractive, the lure for value-conscious investors could become irresistible. Yet, this can only occur if the current EM crisis does not metastasize to developed economies, manifesting into a global crisis that saps risk appetite and threatening the world economy as a whole. As such, timing will be key in identifying the moment when this underlying risk has actually dissipated in order to start positioning for a sizable and likely durable rebound in emerging economies.

While the case for a rebound in emerging markets is strong, we should not lose sight of present risks. It is premature to dismiss the possibility of a perfect storm, where the problems in countries ailing the most, such as Turkey and Argentina, intensify, while the already murky outlook in the external environment sours further, delivering a one-two punch that destabilizes the financial system, unleashing a cascade of market dislocations. Nonetheless, we already have a compelling body of evidence suggesting that the worst of the crisis is behind us as relates to the EM asset class. This is why the prospects for the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF as a safe and accessible vehicle to invest in emerging markets are likely to grow increasingly brighter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.