Buy This 5%-Yielding Dividend Stock For 20% Annual Returns

By Bob Ciura for Sure Dividend

Stocks with high dividend yields should be approached with caution. Sometimes stocks have abnormally high dividend yields because their stock prices are crashing, possibly due to deteriorating fundamentals. But at other times, the market becomes irrational. A heightened sense of fear can cause a stock to decline in the short term, but might actually represent a great buying opportunity for investors. Companies that engineer successful turnarounds not only offer high dividend yields, but excellent total returns from a rising share price.

We believe Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) is the latter. While the stock price has declined 33% since the start of the year, Invesco's stock appears to be significantly undervalued today. It also offers a nearly 5% dividend yield. We expect total returns of nearly 20% per year over the next five years, due to a combination of earnings growth, dividends, and an expanding valuation multiple.

Business Overview

Invesco is an investment management firm. It serves retail, institutional, and wealth management customers around the world. It has more than 7,000 employees, and it serves clients in more than 150 countries. The company has a market capitalization of $10.9 billion, with assets under management of $988 billion.

Source: Earnings Slides, page 21

The business climate for Invesco is challenged right now, as it is for the entire asset management industry. Retail investors are increasingly handling their own investments, presumably put off by the high annual fees of many traditional mutual funds. The explosive growth of low-cost exchange-traded funds has hit the professional asset management industry very hard. This has caused asset management firms to engage in a price war of sorts. For example, Fidelity recently rolled out a number of no-fee mutual funds, such as the Fidelity Zero Total Market Index Fund and the Fidelity Zero International Index Fund. Soon after, Fidelity announced its zero-fee funds had collected nearly $1 billion in AUM in just their first month.

Price wars are never good for business. The good news is, Invesco reported strong results for the 2018 second quarter. Operating revenue increased 7.5% year over year, thanks to 15% growth in average AUM. And even with downward pressure on fee generation, Invesco still managed 3% earnings per share growth for the quarter. Outperformance is one reason why Invesco’s AUM has held up well in the current environment.

Source: Earnings Slides, page 7

The asset management industry is about to become intensely competitive, due to the coming war for assets. This is generally negative for Invesco, but the company is taking its own steps to adapt to the changing climate. We expect Invesco to continue generating earnings growth in the years ahead.

Growth Prospects

Invesco’s two growth catalysts are, increase assets under management and earn a higher rate of return on assets managed. While asset managers have come under pressure from the boom in “do-it-yourself” investing, Invesco’s AUM has held up decently well. The company reported flat overall AUM for August, as compared with the same month last year. Invesco has had to cut fees across a wide range of products, which will hurt its fee generation. However, this is a necessary step to take. Invesco continues to invest to remain competitive with the rest of the industry.

Source: Earnings Slides, page 17

Broadly speaking, global markets continue to perform well, which helps the asset management industry overall remain healthy. Invesco is accelerating its growth through acquisitions. For example, Invesco acquired the ETF business from Guggenheim Investments for $1.2 billion. This acquisition will enhance Invesco’s product offerings in exchange-traded funds, a growing asset class. Invesco is also investing in financial technology. In June, Invesco acquired Intelliflo, a leading U.K. technology platform for financial advisors. Intelliflo supports approximately 30% of financial advisors in the U.K., and assists advisors with client relationship management, financial planning, reporting, portfolio valuation, and automated advice.

We expect Invesco to grow earnings per share by 6% per year over the next five years, as Invesco has significant competitive advantages in the asset management industry. The company has credit ratings of A2 and A from Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s, respectively. Strong credit ratings allow an investment management firm to uphold a reputation of financial integrity, which helps retain and grow the client base. Strong performance of the company’s funds is also a competitive advantage, as it has allowed Invesco to generate nine consecutive years of positive long-term net inflows.

Valuation & Dividend Analysis

Due to the steep decline in the company’s share price, Invesco's stock appears to be significantly undervalued today. The stock trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8, based on expected earnings per share of $2.80 for 2018. We believe a fair valuation for Invesco is a price-to-earnings ratio of 14, which is actually below its 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 16. With a fair value estimate of 14 times this year’s earnings, a rising valuation could add approximately 9.7% to the stock’s total returns over the next five years. This indicates how undervalued Invesco appears to be today.

As previously mentioned, we expect 6% annual earnings growth for the company, which will also drive shareholder returns. Lastly, Invesco’s high dividend yield of 4.9% will add even more to future returns. The combination of an expanding valuation multiple, earnings growth, and dividends is expected to result in 20.6% annual returns for Invesco's stock over the next five years.

Importantly, Invesco’s dividend appears to be safe. The annual dividend payout of $1.20 per share represents less than 50% of expected earnings per share for 2018. A dividend payout ratio of less than 50% indicates a sustainable dividend payout, with room for dividend increases as Invesco continues to grow earnings each year.

Final Thoughts

Dark clouds are gathering over the active management industry. Investors are gravitating away from traditional mutual funds, which can have annual fees of 1% or more, in favor of low-cost ETFs. The industry has responded, with Fidelity moving to no-fee mutual funds. This presents a broadly negative backdrop for investment managers like Invesco, but the company is adapting to a changing environment.

Through acquisitions and investments in technology, Invesco is turning itself around to meet the demands of its clients. This will allow it to remain competitive, and continue to grow earnings at a modest pace. Investors should not expect high earnings growth for Invesco over the next several years, but the stock can still generate returns exceeding 20% per year, thanks to deep undervaluation and a high dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.