Nike Earnings Preview: Hard To Bet Against The Momentum

The stock has been moving sharply higher over the past year and is currently in overbought territory.

Athletic apparel and footwear manufacturer Nike (NYSE:NKE) hit a new all-time high this past week, and the stock is up over 60% in the past year. The company made headlines earlier this month when it debuted an ad campaign featuring controversial quarterback Colin Kaepernick, and it will make headlines again this week when it releases its fiscal 2019 first-quarter results. Can Nike report strong enough earnings to keep moving the stock higher?

Analysts expect the company to earn $0.62 per share on revenue of $9.93 billion. That is an increase of 8.7% over last year’s first quarter EPS. Analysts expect earnings growth of 12% on the year and 12.2% annually over the next five years.

The year-over-year results are in line with the pace of the last three years, which have seen earnings grow at a rate of 8% annually. The company did grow earnings by 15% in the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter.

Sales grew by 13% in the fourth quarter and have been growing at a rate of 6% per year over the past three years. Analysts expect sales to grow by 8.2% for 2019.

Nike’s profitability measurements show a return on equity of 35.6%, a profit margin of 11.9%, and an operating margin of 12.2%. The stock is trading at a P/E ratio of 35.7 and a forward P/E of 32.

The Stock Has Been Climbing Quickly Since Last October

Looking at the weekly chart for Nike, we see that the stock has rallied sharply since last October with an incredibly steep trajectory. Looking at the past 48 weeks, the stock has moved higher in 30 of them.

After crossing above its 13-week moving average last October, the stock has only closed below the trend line on two occasions, and it hasn’t been anywhere near its 52-week moving average in the past 10 months.

The sharp rise has caused the weekly overbought/oversold indicators to spend a great deal of time in overbought territory over the past 10 months. The 10-week RSI is in overbought territory currently, and it hasn’t been below the 60 level since April. The weekly stochastic readings are also in overbought territory currently, and they haven’t been below the 50 level since last November.

Sentiment Toward Nike is Mixed

Given Nike’s big rally over the past year, I expected to see extreme optimism toward the stock, but that isn’t exactly what I saw. Of the three indicators I like to look at, one showed some pessimism, one showed some optimism, and one was neutral.

Analysts’ ratings were the indicator that I viewed as somewhat neutral. There are 37 analysts following the stock, with 19 rating the stock as a “Buy”, 17 rating it as a “Hold”, and one rating it as a “Sell”. Looking back to June, there were 21 Buys and 13 Holds. So, as the stock has continued to climb, analysts have shifted their views to slightly more pessimistic.

The short interest ratio is currently at 1.78, with just over 10 million shares sold short as of August 31. This is a somewhat optimistic reading, and the number of shares sold short has dropped in the past few weeks. There were over 12 million shares sold short as of the August 15 report.

Option traders are bearish with a put/call ratio of 1.094 currently. I used the options that expire in the next year to calculate the ratio. Looking at recent readings of the put/call ratio, it has been above the 1.0 mark for most of the past three months. That is reflective of pessimism from option traders.

As Strong as the Rally Has Been, I Wouldn’t Bet Against Nike

Based on the solid fundamentals and the mixed sentiment readings, I find it hard to bet against Nike moving higher. However, I personally have a hard time buying a stock that is as overbought as it is right now. Some investors believe strongly in momentum investing, and others believe in more of a reversion to a mean strategy. I fall in the second camp.

To give you an idea of how tight the rally has been over the past year, I drew a standard deviation channel for Nike stock performance in the past year. In order to get meaningful readings for the upper and lower rail, I had to use a standard deviation of 0.5.

We see on the chart that the stock hit the upper rail on several occasions, and each time it did, the stock went through a consolidation phase. It is interesting that the stock was close to the lower rail on June 28 when Nike reported earnings last. The company beat analysts’ estimates, and the stock jumped 11% higher the next day. That moved the stock up to the upper rail of the channel, but then it moved sideways for just over a month.

Overall, I am bullish on Nike. I wouldn’t mind owning the stock, but I would like for it to move out of overbought territory before buying it. Given the strength of the rally and the fundamentals, I wouldn’t short the stock. I can see the stock moving sideways after earnings again, and that would likely move it out of overbought territory.

Over the last four quarterly reports, Nike has beaten analysts’ estimates all four times. The upside surprise has ranged anywhere from 7.8% to 28%, but the only time we saw a gap higher was in the most recent report, and that was the 7.8% upside surprise. With that in mind, I would have a hard time buying options on Nike ahead of the report - puts or calls.

The bottom line is that I am bullish on Nike for the long term, but I would have a hard time buying in ahead of the report. I definitely can’t see shorting the stock. I don’t have enough conviction about the immediate reaction to earnings to play the options in either direction. So, my suggestion is to wait for a better entry point on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.