Textainer Group Holdings: In The Eye Of The Beholder

The executives assuming the top two leadership roles at Textainer simply need to steer the ship. Oh, and, completely change the market's perception.

In the midst of the activity, Textainer reported impressive second quarter results. But, it missed analysts' average estimates. Projections for the third quarter were quite positive.

Though there were potential influences in the mix, it could all be coincidence.

The thing about coincidence is it's hard to prove whether it is or isn't. For the most part, like beauty, coincidence may well be in the eye of the beholder. So, whether the following sequence of events is coincidence or not will be left to the conjecture of the reader.

Events

Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) lost its top two executives in the thirty days from mid-August to mid-September.

On August 13, 2018, Textainer CEO and President, Philip Brewer, retired. He was a 22-year veteran of the company and had been CEO since 2011.

On September 13, 2018, Textainer announced its CFO and Executive Vice President, Hilliard Terry III, would be leaving on September 30th to “pursue other opportunities outside the industry”. Mr. Terry had been with Textainer since 2012.

In The Mix

On May 23, 2018, Textainer held its annual general meeting. The reelection of Mr. Brewer as a Class II director was on the ballot. The vote passed.

In July, 2018, Business Live reported minority shareholders of Trencor Limited were using a never-before-used section of its Companies Act to propose resolutions at the annual general meeting. Trencor Limited is an investment holding company headquartered in South Africa. It is the largest Textainer shareholder and owns a 48% interest in the shipping container lessor. Trencor's annual general meeting was scheduled for August 14, 2018. The proposed resolutions called for Trencor to support, through the two directors on the Textainer board, the removal of “Textainer bylaws that protect the directors and executives from legal action by shareholders” (the anti-takeover bylaws).

The majority of Trencor's value, approximately 76% as of year-end 2017, is based on its interest in Textainer. The frustration fueling the shareholders' activism was based on the decline in Textainer's share price from 2013. Naturally, it had led to a similar downtrend in Trencor's share price, from its high in 2014 at R84 to a low of R30 in 2018. As well, Textainer's share price is now well below its book value. Comparatively, Textainer competitor, Triton International (TRTN), consistently trades at a P/B ratio above 1. And, of course, it doesn't help that Textainer eliminated its dividend in 2016.

In mid-July, Trencor informed the minority shareholders their proposed resolutions would not be presented at the general meeting. The company determined the proposals were not “matters on which shareholders are entitled to vote”.

On August 7, 2018, Textainer reported second quarter results. Revenue in the second quarter improved 18% compared to 2017 from $119.2 million to $140.7 million. For the first half of 2018, revenue improved 16% from $235.9 million to $273.9 million. The company swung to a profit of $0.31 and $0.60 per diluted share for the quarter and the first half respectively. This compared to losses in the prior year quarter of -$0.02 and in the first half of 2017 of -$0.18. The 260,000+ TEU (twenty foot equivalent unit) leased in the first half of 2018 set a six month record for Textainer. But, the company missed analysts' average estimates on both revenue and earnings...and the share price began its latest descent of around 16%.

Less than a week later and a day before Trencor's general meeting, Mr. Brewer (Textainer CEO) retired on August 13. Business Live reported it as “unexpected” and a “surprise” and pointed to his recent reelection to Textainer's board.

Though no votes took place on the proposals at the general meeting on August 14, the frustration was still a hot topic. The minority shareholders voiced their concern about Textainer's “underperformance”. The Trencor directors on Textainer's board defended the company's “noteworthy improvement" in 2017 and to-date in 2018. Trencor even conceded it would consider reinstating its dividend if Textainer's performance continued.

Mr. Terry (Textainer CFO) resigned September 13.

In Fairness

In fairness, some of the coverage took some liberty with some of the facts. In its description of Mr. Brewer's tenure at Textainer, Business Live seemed to attribute the company's position in its industry directly to his performance.

“Shortly after his appointment, the performance of the group, which was then the largest lessor of shipping containers in the world, started to deteriorate. The group lost its top position to Triton...”

In reality, Textainer lost its top position (relative to size) when two of its competitors, Triton Container International and TAL International Group, merged in the summer of 2016. When the merger was announced in late 2015, the deal seemed to be a reaction to the slowdown in trading from Asia that began in 2014 and lingered into 2015.

Thus, it's not as if Textainer simply lost market share in a robust environment to a rival. Although, it is entirely possible the lessor has lost some business to the combined force. If Business Live was criticizing Mr. Brewer for not taking advantage of M&A opportunities during challenging times in the industry, the critique was certainly not clearly articulated. Beyond that, it's unclear what Mr. Brewer could have done to upend two rivals merging forces.

The Replacements

The executives tagged to replace Mr. Brewer as CEO and Mr. Terry as CFO are both Textainer insiders. Thus, it could quite reasonably be determined the Textainer Board, inclusive of the Trencor directors, is not looking to “shake up” the company's strategy or direction. The mix of events could well be coincidence.

Replacing Mr. Brewer is Mr. Olivier Ghesquiere, a 25-year veteran of the asset management business. He joined Textainer in December 2015 from Ermewa Group, the second largest railcar lessor in Europe. His career has taken him to Australia as well as Europe and the United States. From 2004 to 2008, he was the Managing Director for Eurotainer SA's tank container business. He served on the International Tank Container Organization Leasing Committee from 2006 to 2010.

Textainer's press release detailing Mr. Brewer's retirement and Mr. Ghesquiere's appointment referred to the company's succession planning process. Mr. Brewer referred to the “timing” in his parting remarks.

“Given Textainer’s improving financial performance, strong financial position and a customer base which is increasingly relying on container lessors for support, I believe the time is right for Textainer to move forward with a new CEO.”

Indeed, supporting this claim of an active succession planning process, Mr. Ghesquiere has been joining Mr. Brewer for the Q&A portion of earnings calls since the 2017 first quarter.

Replacing Mr. Terry is Michael Chan, a returning Textainer executive. From 1994 to 2006, Mr. Chan was the company's Corporate Controller. In the interim, his career took him to Ygrene Energy Fund, The Cronos Group and The Chartres Lodging Group, all in the San Francisco Bay area. In April, 2017, Mr. Chan returned to Textainer as the Senior Vice-President of Finance.

Similar to the wording in the press release concerning Mr. Brewer and Mr. Ghesquiere, there was an air of purpose and timing in the remarks about Mr. Terry and Mr. Chan.

“We are confident that Hilliard is leaving Textainer in a sound financial position and with a capable successor in Michael Chan.”

Still, because of the minority shareholder frustration and activism, there's no doubt Mr. Ghesquiere and Mr. Chan will assume their leadership roles under a spotlight.

Looking Forward

In fact, there should be little wiggle room in the company's near-term performance as so many signs are pointing upward. Mr. Brewer highlighted upcoming improvements in the second quarter report.

“Over the past two months, our customers picked up more than 110 thousand TEU, yielding a lease-out to turn-in ratio of 2.5 to 1. The associated revenue will be fully reflected in our third quarter results.” “We believe the increased lease-out demand we have seen in June and July will continue through the third quarter.” “ Lease rates for new production and depot inventory provide very attractive yields and are well above our current fleet average. Adding these new containers will improve the overall yield of our fleet and increase lease rental income during the second half of the year.” “We expect our utilization to trend up into the third quarter.” “The demand for new containers this year has been very strong. Total output through the end of July is estimated at 2.5 million TEU, which if annualized would be the second largest production year in history.” (emphasis added)

As well, for some time, Textainer has pointed out its expiring lease rates fall below current market rates. This means future revenue should be greater as new leases are negotiated in line with current rates. Additionally, units purchased in 2015 and 2016 cost less and were leased initially at lower rates. As those leases expire, the units should command higher rates when leases are renegotiated.

To be clear, it's not as if there's future decline predicted for Textainer and the new leadership will be attempting to execute a turn-around. Rather, there's already clear increase outlined supporting the claim of "noteworthy improvement". Ultimately, Mr. Ghesquiere and Mr. Chan may even get credit when it comes to fruition.

However, apparently, analysts are not yet convinced. The average revenue estimate for the third quarter is $146 million, only $4 million greater than the second quarter estimate. The average EPS estimate is $0.35, only one cent above the second quarter estimate. If these estimates remain soft, meeting and even beating estimates in the third quarter should be quite easily accomplished. This means the immediate goal of Mr. Ghesquiere and Mr. Chan, in regard to internal business, should simply be to steer the ship and protect its cargo (pun intended).

Now, in regard to influencing market perception and soothing shareholder frustrations, the two are facing quite a task. Any progress on these fronts will be welcomed.

If the two new leaders truly want to make a good first impression with shareholders, the very first word from their mouths should be “dividend”. Whether it is reinstated at that point or not matters less. Acknowledge the issue exists and it is important. Assure the matter is being prioritized by Textainer's board. Openly communicate their intentions inclusive of specific target dates for reinstatement. Now that would be "noteworthy improvement".

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in TGH.