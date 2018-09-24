Boeing: Next Stop $400

While more than half of the Dow components (DIA) continue to trade below their February highs, Boeing (BA) looks like it's ready to join the party of stocks that are in the new high club. The stock briefly put in a new high in June before being rejected from the $370.00 level, but now looks ready to overtake this level after refueling below the $360.00 area. The stock has spent the past eight months trading in a tight range between $310.00 and $370.00, and a breakout through this range would be a very bullish development. The company followed up its lackluster full-year 2016 EPS with a massive year of 67% EPS growth in 2017, and it looks set to continue with strong double-digit growth for full-year 2018 through to 2019. Based on the stock's strong technical picture and robust growth, I remain long the stock from $352.00 and may look to add to my position on an adjacent setup going forward.

Beginning with the fundamental picture for Boeing, we can see a very healthy uptrend in annual earnings per share below. Not only has the company managed to achieve an increase in annual EPS in seven of the last eight years, but we also see some acceleration in its annual EPS growth. The company put up solid double-digit EPS growth in 2017 through to 2018, and this trend is expected to continue for full-year 2019 based on estimates.

We can get a better look at this acceleration in earnings on the below chart. Between 2013 and 2015, the company was seeing annual earnings per share crawl higher at a leisurely pace except for a strong year for full-year 2015. Since breaking out to new highs in 2017 with a massive jump, the trend in annual earnings per share is taking off from the previous runway at a much more brisk ascent. Based on Boeing's strong multiple year backlogs, I would expect this earnings trend to continue.

Taking a look at the monthly chart of Boeing, we've got a stock that has been fueling up for months and is awaiting lift-off. The stock has spent nearly 8 months in a sideways range of less than 20%, which has allowed the stock to digest its massive 120% run higher from its most previous breakout in 2017. This 8-month range is showing that there is clear commitment to this new level and the bulls still have an appetite for shares up here, and a breakout through $370.00 on a weekly close would be very bullish for the stock. The all-time weekly closing high for the stock currently stands at $369.50, and the stock is looking like it wants to get through that level this week. In addition to the weekly close, the stock is also attempting to put in a new monthly closing high as well. The all-time monthly closing high for the stock sits at $362.21 and it's looking like Boeing will surpass this level with ease by month-end next week.

Zooming in a little deeper on the weekly chart, we can see a tight ascending triangle that the stock is trading. While the stock continues to bang its head up against the resistance near the $360.00 level, the buyers have been showing up at successively higher levels over the past several months, which is shown by the higher lows. The March swing low was at $311, the July low was at $327, and the September low came in at $337. This is showing that buyers are more eager to gain control of shares in the company as each passing month goes by, and typically this is indicative of a breakout around the corner.

In addition to this positive development with higher lows, we can see the stock has now made multiple attempts at getting through this $360.00 level. While some technical analysts believe in triple and quadruple tops, I do not. A triple or quadruple top is just a breakout that hasn't occurred yet in the majority of cases. I would expect the bulls to power to new highs before the end of October and would not be surprised to see the stock touch $400 by year-end.

Finally, moving to the daily chart, we can see the higher lows in the stock were all finding support near the stock's 200-day moving average (yellow line). The stock is in a clear uptrend as demonstrated by it trading above its 200-day moving average and it has also spent nearly two weeks now above its 50-day moving average. This is signalling that the stock is likely finally ready to break out.

So how am I positioned?

I am long Boeing from $352.00 since my purchase earlier this year and would consider adding to my position potentially if we see a confirmed breakout to new all-time highs to average up. As long as the stock does not put in a weekly close below $335.00, I plan to stay with this position. A close below $335.00 would signal a break below the 200-day moving average and the stock's first close below the 200-day moving average in over a year. This is why I have chosen this as my line in the sand for the stock on a weekly closing basis. If my stop were to get touched off based on a weekly close below $335.00, this would leave me with a loss on my position of roughly 5.0%, a figure that's in line with my average loss on a trade of 5.2% over the past 18 months. It is worth noting that this is a loss on the trade of 5%, not a 5% loss to the portfolio (assuming I'm wrong on Boeing).

Based on Boeing's strong earnings trend and acceleration in earnings, I believe the stock is on its way to new highs and the $400.00 level is a chip-shot from here by year-end. The stock is breaking out of a massive base on increasing volume as it approaches this breakout and is clearly firing on all cylinders from a fundamental standpoint. I plan to stick with my position from $352.00 per share and may add to this position next week if we confirm a weekly close above $369.50 of the September 21st close.

Boeing is currently my favorite looking stock in the Dow (DIA) as it heads towards new all-time highs from a long consolidation. My other Dow holdings are Visa (V), JPMorgan (JPM), and UnitedHealth (UNH).

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, V, UNH, JPM, UPRO.

