Breakout Alert: Buy Bank Stocks

For most of this year, the banking sector has been off of the radar for a large majority of the investment community. This has been understandable, given the fact that the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) has traded sideways (or even downward) for most of this period. This was particularly true for the summer period. But those trends seem to be turning in favor of banking bulls, as the XLF ETF is now in full-breakout mode en route to its highest levels in six months. There is strong reason to believe that these upside moves could continue, and strength in the core holdings of XLF suggests that it could be the early phases of a major run higher in the ETF.

For many investors, the weakness in banking sector stocks has come as something of a surprise. Global interest rates are tightening on broad-based economic strength, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that the plan is to continue raising interest rates even if it receives negative criticism from the White House. This has improved expectations for the banking sector and sent XLF to its recent breakout levels.

Large banks depend on the income generated as a result of the differences collected in deposit rates and loan rates. For the banking sector, this creates the all-important net interest income (NII) figure, which measures the differences between the money a bank can make borrowing and lending. Generally speaking, higher interest rates boost profitability as NII margins expand. Through the middle of September, bond yields have rallied, and this is helping to propel the recent moves higher in the XLF ETF. During this period, the two-year Treasury yield hit its highest mark since the end of July, and the ten-year note rose to 3.09% (its highest levels in four months).

The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund is heavily-weighted to the stocks which will benefit most from these trends, and this makes it an excellent instrument to play the trends in the recent market moves. The fund carries a low expense ratio (at 0.13%) and offers diversified exposure to the banking services, insurance, and investment banking sectors. These sectors create a combined total equal to more than 97% of the fund.

In actuality, the sideways moves in the banking sector do not match with the longer-term trends. Most of the major banking stocks have rallied strongly since the 2016 U.S. Presidential election. It is easier to see the impact on these trends if we look at the longer-term inflows which have benefited those with long positions in XLF. Over the last year, XLF has seen inflows of $2,494.5 million. Over the last five years, the fund has seen inflows of $9,675.9 million. This puts the fund near the category high for both periods, and this is likely due to the diversified nature of the fund itself.

Individual holdings within the fund have benefited from the market’s broader trends, as well. Citigroup (C) makes up 5.34% of the total XLF holdings, and the stock has risen sharply after posting its yearly lows in July. The bank’s second-quarter earnings results showed annualized EPS growth of 27% at $1.63 a share. This was well above the analyst forecasts calling for $1.56 a share.

The positive earnings surprise was propelled by a 16% quarterly gain in net income and an 8% drop in outstanding shares for the period. A drop in Citigroup’s effective tax rate (to 24% from 32% previously) helped drive second-quarter net income levels to $4.5 billion. Sales from institutional clients showed growth of 3% (at $9.691 billion) and sales from the consumer banking segment showed growth of 2% (at $8.25 billion). Annualized revenues grew by 2% from the $18.16 billion seen during the second quarter of 2017. The improved fundamentals have pushed C to new highs above $75 per share, and the latest breakout suggests further gains in its valuation.

Bank of America (BAC) makes up 8.52% of the XLF ETF. The bank posted 33% gains in its second-quarter earnings figure (at $6.8 billion). This was firmly above the analyst estimates of $5.92 billion, and the bank showed positive operating leverage for the 14th consecutive quarter. Cost-cutting helped improve revenues, and Bank of America reduced costs 5% (at $13.3 billion).

Revenues gained by 3% on an annualized basis (beating estimates at $22.6 billion), and EPS showed massive growth of 43% (beating estimates at 63 cents). Additional positives could be seen in the advantageous tax benefits reported for the period, which showed a 43% decline in tax liabilities (from $3 billion to $1.7 billion). These reduced costs enable Bank of America to devote another $500 million to its technology investments designed to improve operational efficiencies. The stock is now headed back toward its August highs after reclaiming the $30 per share level, and the limited declines from here suggest further gains could be in store for those long the stock.

Even more impressive has been the rally in JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) stock, which makes up 11.43% of the XLF ETF. JPMorgan posted record profits during the second quarter (at $8.32 billion). EPS came in at $2.29 for the second quarter, which marked an annualized gain of 18% and was firmly above the $2.22 EPS expected by analysts. JPMorgan has beaten analyst expectations in 14 consecutive quarters, and so the gains in share prices look justified. Revenues rose by 6% (at $28.4 billion) for the period, and markets revenue was higher by 13% (at $5.4 billion).

Looking at the banking group as a whole, it looks almost certain that JPM will be the first stock to break out above its March highs. Once this occurs, it is likely we will see a new set of market headlines devoted to the banking sector - and this should continue to drive valuations in XLF. The macro environment remains supportive, and each of these banks has shown significant growth rates during the most recent reporting period. As long as we don’t see any significantly bearish surprises in the next set of earnings reports, XLF looks positioned for an extended rally higher and investors still have an opportunity to gain access cheaply at these lower levels in the ETF.

