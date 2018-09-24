UPS: Why I Am Avoiding This Underperformer

Even though the company is not doing anything wrong, I do not see enough evidence to buy this stock on the mid-term.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), one of America's leading companies in the air delivery & freight services industry, has become both a well-known company and stock over the past few decades. The problem is that the stock is still at 2016 levels after completely ignoring the broader stock market rally over the past few months. The reasons are slow bottom line growth, thanks to higher costs, and lower profitability and low investor expectations when it comes to the company's transformation plan. In this article, I won't become bearish, but rather, will tell you why I believe the stock should be ignored by traders.

EPS Beat Again

Second-quarter adjusted EPS came in at $1.94 versus expectations of $1.92. This is 23% higher compared to the prior-year quarter and the 6th consecutive EPS beat. Also note that the company was able to grow EPS throughout 2015 and 2016, before lagging economic indicators started to improve in 2017. I am saying lagging indicators because leading indicators bottomed in Q1 2016. However, real economic growth started to pick up in 2017, which is essentially the main driver behind the company's quarterly performances.

That said, total sales also beat estimates. Sales came in at $17.46 billion versus expectations of $17.30. Total sales are up 9.6% on a year-on-year basis. The bigger picture below shows that sales growth is at one of its highest levels since 2010, with earnings at a new all-time high. Note that net income is displayed on a trailing twelve-month basis. Furthermore, the growth trend at the start of 2016 is clearly visible, which should be no surprise given the strong economic growth trend.

That said, the company saw strong sales growth in its 3 major segments. US domestic sales increased 6.3% to $10 billion. The sales surge was driven by higher yields and strong volume growth. Daily shipments were up 2.6%. The company mentioned strong growth in several industries, including manufacturing, technology and automotive.

The international segment was able to continue its growth streak as well-supported by a broad UPS product portfolio and hub network. Sales were up 13.6%, while expert shipments per day were up 10%. Both Asia and Europe are showing higher growth. 80% of all cross-border ground volume deliveries are done in 1-2 days, according to the company. This is one of the results of UPS's continuing investments in its network.

The supply chain and freight segment increases sales by 16%, with growth across all business units. Forwarding revenue improved 23%, supported by higher tonnage and improved pricing. Distribution and logistics saw a sales improvement of 9%, thanks to higher demand for healthcare, retail and manufacturing products.

UPS freight sales improved 13% as LTL revenue per hundredweight soared 7.4%, which includes a 280-point increase from fuel surcharges.

So far, it is good to see how well UPS was able to turn high global growth into very strong top line growth. But that's not everything.

Lower Taxes Save The Bottom Line

The good news is the company's ability to generate strong sales, as I already mentioned. However, the problem is that the bottom line is not doing so well. First of all, adjusted operating income in the three key segments I just mentioned was down significantly. US domestic was down 17.3%. International package was down 5.5%, while supply chain and freight declined 12.6%. The overview below shows this even better. Total operating expenses soared almost $2 billion to $15.7 billion in the second quarter. This caused total operating profit to decline to $1.78 billion. The only reason why net income was able to stay positive is the fact that income tax expenses were roughly $300 million lower on a year-on-year basis.

Source: SEC

That said, the company expects full-year sales to grow 9%, which was still not enough to get investor excited. I think Berenberg analyst Joel Spungin said it best.

Rising costs and the company's transformation might not be enough to increase expectations. This transformation plan includes four strategic imperatives: the expansion of high-growth international markets, growing business-to-business and business-to-consumer e-commerce as well as a better penetration of the healthcare and life sciences logistics market and enhanced service for small and medium-sized businesses. This includes the opening of 7 new super hubs to improve delivery times and overall efficiencies.

None of these things sound bad in any way shape or form. And current financial results are already a result of the company's historical investments in higher efficiencies and better network strategies. However, I think the trend of rising input prices and the fact that the company was not able to growth its bottom line are enough to get investors skeptical. There are so many good transportation stocks on the market that investors are simply not willing to settle for a company that is "doing just fine".

The stock price seems to confirm this. It is still trading at 2016 levels, while the market is currently at a new all-time high. Note that the stock is not in a downtrend, which once again displays that the company is not doing anything wrong - it's just not special enough.

The same goes for the company's valuation. At this point, the stock is trading at 21 times earnings with a forward P/E ratio of 15 and a PEG ratio close to 1.9. This shows that future growth expectations are rather low. Investors are neither paying a premium for the stock, nor is the stock trading at levels that can be considered "cheap".

My advice to traders is to avoid UPS. Other transportation companies, like CSX Corp. (NYSE:CSX) or XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO), are doing much better. However, if you are a long-term investor who collects a dividend yield of more than 3% per year, I highly advise you not to sell. I am focussed on the economic with a mid-term horizon, which means that I just want to own the stock with the best potential over the next 3-6 months. This obviously does not include selling a dividend-generating stock that most of you probably bought years ago.

All things considered, I am staying away at this point. Not because I the company is doing things wrong, but because the results and expectations are simply not convincing enough.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSX, XPO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.