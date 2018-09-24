Micron: There Will Be Blood

“Things go up, things go down, but at least the Lord is always around”

As a value-oriented guy, I take great delight in pessimism. For it is only in times of peak pessimism when great stocks truly become bargains.

Micron (MU) seems like a great company – its margins are spectacular (~60% GMs; ~50% Op Margins) and so is growth. Plus, CEO Sanjay is a star and there’s a $10bn capital return unfolding. To top it all off, you’ve got a massive tailwind in the form of AI, IoT etc.

But I do not think Micron is a buy here, although at ~3-4x PE, it is optically very cheap. In this note, I highlight my key puts and takes from the Q and surface some key reasons why the Micron long trade could get very bloody – 1) Off-balance sheet inventory concerns, 2) Chinese risk, 3) DRAM capacity/ elasticity concerns and 4) cycle traps.

Great Quarter Guys…

4Q was actually a great quarter - revenue rose ~37% YoY on strong mobile and server demand. Results were strong across all segments, with slight weakness in storage – 1) Mobile (MBU) rose ~60% YoY on multichip (MCPs) and discrete managed NAND, 2) Storage (SBU) fell ~4% YoY on SSD performance, 3) Compute and networking (CNBU) rose ~53% YoY on cloud and graphics, and 4) Embedded (EBU) rose ~12% YoY on automotive and IoT.

Prima facie, no signs of a DRAM slowdown as sales rose ~47% YoY on higher ASPs and shipment growth YoY. On a sequential basis, DRAM bits sold were up and ASPs were flat. GMs for DRAM at 71% was up sequentially on cost benefits from the 1x nm ramp – MU achieved shipment crossover for 1x nm in client and graphics in 4Q with 1Q19 ramp on track. 1y is set for end-CY19 with meaningful production starting in F3Q 2019.

NAND sales rose in the ~21% YoY (mid-teens sequentially) on strong shipment growth (~55% YoY; 34% QoQ) along with a mid-teens percent ASP offset. MU’s ability to defend NAND GMs was particularly impressive at ~48% on cost reductions and product mix improvements. 96L is on track for production in CY18 with an FY19 ramp.

No surprises then, that 4Q delivered a solid beat. Breakdown below:

4Q18 Consensus Sales 8,440 8,254 Gross margin 61.4% 60.8% EBITDA $5,732 5,466 Op. margin 52.6% 51.5% Non-GAAP EPS $3.53 $3.33

(Source: Micron, Factset)

To be fair, 1Q guidance wasn’t all that bad. The $2.88-3.02 range ($2.95 midpoint) missed by ~13c (~4%) which isn’t necessarily indicative of a downturn when you break it down. Three key factors drove the delta – 1) higher taxes (~12% from ~3%), 2) Chinese tariffs (~10% on $200bn of imports from China), and 3) Intel (INTC) CPU shortages, with the remaining impact likely due to cyclical concerns. MU thinks the one-offs are largely temporary and should be resolved over the next 3-4Qs.

1Q19 Guidance Consensus Sales $7.9-8.3bn 8.4bn Gross margin 57-60% 59% Op. margin 47-51% (Implied) 50% Non-GAAP EPS $2.88-3.02 $3.08

(Source: Micron, Factset)

Management did a good job overall of painting a rosy outlook – the stock only dipped ~3% for the day. But sometimes what management doesn’t say is more important than what they do say. The sudden non-disclosure of GMs was particularly interesting:

“…beginning in the fiscal first quarter, we will no longer be disclosing gross margins by our DRAM and NAND product categories. We view this information as sensitive and proprietary”

GS also noted an interesting change in sell-side communication pre-call:

“At the time of writing, Micron had not provided a slide deck (a change from past quarters as the company historically released a detailed deck), so we don’t yet have info on results by segment, ASPs, or technology trends”

(Note: Deck was posted later)

If I had to guess, I’d say there’s more than a bit of concern within MU around ASPs going into the upcoming Qs. With spot DRAM already crossing contract (for the first time in years), contract negotiations going into end-Sep will be tricky.

Another surprise was the disclosed impact of the ~10% Chinese tariffs. Here’s management on the mitigation plan:

“Clearly, tariffs are impacting us, probably to the tune of 50 to 100 basis points…. we have to do some things operationally to get ourselves in a place where it isn’t as impactful. And so, it’ll be a quarter or two probably before we start to see some benefit from the improvement there.”

What’s happening in China is interesting and not widely known. Word is that semi production in China is now seeing much shorter qualification times and closer collaboration than before in response to the trade war. I’m not entirely sure if this “privilege” expands to the non-US fabs (Samsung, Hynix) but it’s something to keep an eye on. In any case, the news seems to tally with recent rumors I’ve heard that Micron is moving some module production out of China.

Careless (Supply Chain) Whispers

If there’s one truth in the world of semis, it’s that cycles exist. The consensus view seems to be that “this time is different” and we’re headed for a soft landing, especially in DRAM. I suspect this optimism will be tempered soon. The key difference with this cycle is the extent of demand-side diversification vs prior cycles (which were primarily PC and smartphone-led). These days, demand is spread over a wider range of applications and so, one could argue for less demand cyclicality. But supply cyclicality remains – the ups and downs from changes in supply chain behaviors and expectations are the real drivers behind the latest downcycle, in my view.

Thus, to take a call on the cycle, listening to supply chain whispers is crucial. Now, it’s already widely known that inventory is elevated across the supply chain.

What is less widely known, however, is the extent of the inventory build-up.

Here’s the thing - inventory numbers today just are not adding up, and that’s largely attributable to overbooking. During times of tight supply, customers tend to overbook i.e. place multiple orders with different suppliers. What typically follows is customers sitting on excess inventory while supply further tightens on artificially inflated demand. At the supplier level, this gets perceived as demand strength, which leads to capex ramps and higher supply after a certain lag period. The up-cycle stops when orders slow down from excess inventory build, prices fall, and excess supply comes online, which brings prices down further.

Possibly the most telling sign that we’ve hit peak is this – some customers have started to re-sell these excessive inventories to the market. Yet, they haven’t cancelled order backlog with suppliers, creating the impression of inflated demand. A big reset is coming, and I don’t think the market has quite priced this in.

The second key point is this - aggregate (“real”) inventory is a lot higher than what is being reported. You see, there are two types of inventory at play - on ledger and off-ledger. On-balance sheet inventory may seem elevated, but off-balance sheet inventory is worse. The lack of visibility into the latter is I think, leading to a divergence in views. I think there’s a good chance we see an off-balance sheet correction, which should put added pressure on DRAM ASPs going into the upcoming Qs.

But there first needs to be a demand-side catalyst to burst the overbooking bubble. Data center demand could well be the first shoe to drop.

In recent weeks, the latest commentary indicates a pullback in servers, a key DRAM end-market. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), for instance, is reportedly pulling back on server orders, with cuts primarily in C4Q. Contrary to consensus, this isn’t limited to Chinese server clients – major US data centers may also be cutting into 4Q. US-China tensions have likely played a big part here, as customers are increasingly looking to pull orders forward ahead of new retaliatory waves.

With server DRAM pricing already flat on weak comps, an inventory correction should easily push pricing into decline.

To be clear, this still entails growth for the year, and plenty of secular tailwind for the years ahead. But server demand looks to be decelerating in the near future and that should kickstart a reset in pricing and inventory levels.

Rumble in the Chinese Jungle

I think China-US tensions are a far bigger risk than is being priced into the stock. The recent United Microelectronics (UMC)/ Fujian patent infringement battle was surprisingly brushed off as a minor impact. My view is that the timing as well as Fujian’s outsized involvement is highly suspicious, and a bigger picture perspective may be warranted.

Here’s a timeline compiled from the Qs and press releases:

Date Event December, 2017 Micron files civil lawsuit, accusing UMC of secret infringement of intellectual property related to its DRAM chips January, 2018 UMC files a patent infringement lawsuit against Micron in China March 19, 2018 Micron Xi’an (MXA) served with patent infringement complaint filed by Fujian Jinhua (“manufacturing and selling certain Crucial DDR4 DRAM modules”) March 21, 2018 MXA served with a patent infringement complaint filed by UMC in Fujian (“manufacturing and selling certain Crucial DDR4 DRAM modules”) April 3, 2018 Micron Shanghai (MSS) served with the same complaints April 3, 2018 MSS served with another patent infringement complaint filed by Jinhua (“infringes three Chinese patents by manufacturing and selling certain Crucial MX300 SSDs and certain GDDR514 memory chips”) April 3, 2018 MSS served with two patent infringement complaints filed by UMC (“infringes three Chinese patents by manufacturing and selling certain Crucial MX300 SSDs and certain GDDR514 memory chips”) May 31, 2018 Micron’s Chinese offices are raided on the grounds of DRAM price-fixing July 3, 2018 Micron temporarily barred from selling 26 DRAM and NAND-related products in mainland China July 5, 2018 Micron claims patent infringement claims were in “retaliation for criminal indictments filed by Taiwan authorities against UMC and three of its employees and a civil lawsuit filed by Micron against UMC and Jinhua in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California for the misappropriation of Micron trade secrets.” Impact sized at ~1% revs.

(Source: Micron)

Now, I don’t think this issue stops at an ~1% top-line impact. The recent quarterly call offered some clues. Here’s management:

“Clearly, tariffs are impacting us, probably to the tune of 50 to 100 basis points…. we have to do some things operationally to get ourselves in a place where it isn’t as impactful. And so, it’ll be a quarter or two probably before we start to see some benefit from the improvement there.”

This news came as a surprise to the analyst community. Here’s one reaction:

“We hadn’t factored in the cost of tariffs in our model, which Micron said is a 50-100 bp gross margin headwind”

In my view, the margin headwind likely comes from Micron having to move some module production out of China, into Taiwan. Per Micron, this “one-off” will be worked through the next 3-4Qs but I’m not entirely convinced.

In fiscal 2017, Micron shipped ~$10bn to China (~51%). Assuming Chinese revenue is sourced from production facilities in China (per 10-K – “ we maintain inventory at locations in close proximity to certain key customers to facilitate rapid delivery of products), moving outside China should serve as a structural margin headwind as long as trade tensions persist.

But the bigger picture is this – at ~51% revenue contribution, China is a crucial part of the Micron story. With trade tensions with the US at all-time highs, however, this may be at risk of moving to the Koreans. It is no coincidence that government raids of Micron’s China offices came right on the heels of the ZTE dispute (the raids occurred ~6 days after the US imposed a $1.3bn fine on ZTE). Or that Micron was the first to be raided (Samsung and Hynix were investigated later) and faces fines of up to $8bn if found guilty of DRAM price fixing.

The potential liability here runs anywhere from the billions to tens of billions, yet this risk has flown completely under the radar of the analyst community. If base case materializes and US-China relations continue to deteriorate near-term, the potential downside from China alone is massive. The Chinese mean business and Micron, a direct beneficiary of Chinese wealth transfer, is a prime target.

The Forgotten Ones

I’ve also been watching “specialty DRAM” players like Nanya (OTCPK:NNYAF) and Winbond with great interest. Now, these players are typically dismissed by the “fab three” investor community for not having the best tech. No wonder then that Nanya’s recent re-entry into server DRAM has flown completely under the radar of most investors.

In response to the outsized margins being enjoyed in commodity DRAM, Nanya has been qualifying DRAM for server customers with volume shipment set for 4Q18 (10-20% of its mix). Because this coincides with major data center order cuts (also set for 4Q), I’m inclined to think a near-term downturn would be more severe as a result. With the production shift to commodity server DRAM already in full swing, best case for Micron – a Nanya reversal, will take a few Qs at the very least.

Nanya is also aiming to develop its own 1xnm DRAM process (currently licensed from Micron) in response to an anticipated downcycle, with the ramp set for 2020 (when most believe China will ramp). The decision to allocate more capacity to server/ commodity DRAM may seem ill-timed but is a necessary one to support margin and ASPs in a downcycle scenario.

I don’t think bulls fully appreciate the impact of a DRAM downturn - DRAM elasticity is lower than NAND, which benefits from HDD replacement. A downcycle would hit revenue a lot harder than what we’re seeing in NAND.

On Cycle Traps and Floors

One of the biggest fallacies with the Micron narrative is that the low multiple somehow equates to cheapness. Not so. In keeping with the “this time is different” theme, most have forgotten the timeless cycle trap. Here’s Peter Lynch:

“With most stocks, a low price/earnings ratio is regarded as a good thing, but not with the cyclicals. When the p/e ratios of cyclical companies are very low, it’s usually a sign that they are at the end of a prosperous interlude”

The rule of thumb with cyclicals has always been to buy when the P/E is high (depressed earnings) and sell when the P/E is low (peak earnings). Yes, demand is more diversified this time, but the supply-side factors remain the same - fluctuations in supply chain behavior and expectations have resulted in a protracted NAND downcycle and DRAM will soon follow.

With cycle turns, one can never be too trusting of management - the factors that historically contribute to a downcycle tend to be outside of management's control. I think management understands this well and the sudden non-disclosures (see above) are telling. The ~20% multi-year equity shrink is timely.

So, when does Micron become a buy? I think there are three key approaches – 1) Buy at peak pessimism, 2) Buy when Micron draws closer to its “floor” (EV/ Replacement Value is my choice metric) and 3) Assess valuations based on trough cycle earnings.

Buying at or close to “peak pessimism” has always been my choice. This theory is based around my belief that it’s pointless trying to bottom tick “cheap” stocks. History has shown that this approach plays out well in the context of DRAM cycles as well – Samsung and Hynix took ~4Qs post-downturn to rebound.

The sell-side community seems to be favoring a trough cycle earnings approach which I think will introduce some added volatility. If anything, history has shown that directional calls are hard enough - sizing the magnitude is an exercise in futility. My feel is that the over/ under will be massive in either direction.

From what I can gather, sentiment around Micron has become increasingly negative, but it hasn’t gotten dark yet. This is still a consensus buy with a lofty consensus price target. There’s a fair bit of caution being expressed through a lack of exposure, but I don’t sense a strong commitment to lay on the short trade just yet. Until we get there, I’m staying on hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.