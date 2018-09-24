Analyzing Top XES Holdings, This ETF Is Near A Bottom

Due to the bulk of its holdings showing strong fundamentals and improved earnings, XES is a Buy at $16.44 as I write this, which is about three points away from its three-year bottom.

ALL sub sectors are strong within XES - including drilling, pressure pumping, water, and frac sand services - and are reporting strong demand for their services due to the boom in shale worldwide.

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) might be seeing a revival from the dead. Most, if not all, of the stocks it holds are seeing robust demand for their onshore products, and this should ultimately lead the ETF higher. If nothing else, XES is due for a bounce merely because it has been in a consolidation pattern for almost five years, and now upgrades are starting to come in everywhere.

To be sure, service companies have been suffering for years due to their high cost structure and weak offshore businesses. Much to investors' delights, though, who have been holding services, offshore is on its way to a recovery, judging by increased conductor pipe activity and higher day rates seen throughout the world, which usually precede offshore rig market recoveries.

Now, the problem is delays in completions are hurting services players, due to lack of takeaway capacity that exists in these regions, but these issues are temporary. So, as a result of offshore businesses improving and onshore markets booming, despite the air pocket recently, services names are due for a move higher.

XES Snapshot

Here is an official explanation of what XES does:

The investment seeks to provide investment results that- before fees and expenses- correspond generally to the total return performance of an index derived from the oil and gas equipment and services segment of a U.S. total market composite index. In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index- the fund employs a sampling strategy. It generally invests substantially all- but at least 80%- of its total assets in the securities comprising the index. The index represents the oil and gas equipment and services segment of the S&P Total Market Index ("S&P TMI"). The fund is non-diversified.

Not only does XES seek to track the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry, but it yields a dividend of 1.83%, which more than offsets the low expense ratio of .35%.

Source: E*TRADE

XES's chart is also displaying a tremendous drop and consolidation pattern that took about five years to complete, which indicates that a reversal in share prices is imminent as long as the industry is truly seeing a reversal in its activity which, by all accounts, looks to be the case. This point will be expanded on further below.

But, first, here are the top 25 holdings of XES:

Source: YCharts.com Source: us.spdrs.com

It is understandable that Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (SLB) are dragging down the sector with their individual woes, mainly as it relates to the "debundling theme" and their elevated scaling costs. SLB, actually, does have its own frac sand now and is fully integrated to offer all services, bundled or stand alone, which should provide increased earnings and translate to a move up in its share price.

The Case For Services Players

The view should be that completion delays are temporary. They are certainly no reason to bring some of these companies' share prices down to near 2016 crash lows again. After all, other services names with higher weightings, such as ProPetro (PUMP) and Patterson-UTI (PTEN) are flourishing. Let's talk about those holdings:

PUMP reported strong numbers and said that it saw no signs of completions slowing. The company cited that the reasons for its success were mainly due to three factors:

Wear and tear on pumping equipment is causing some horsepower to be taken offline, and new horsepower to be constantly added to the market to meet demand, keeping pricing favorable.

Demand is coming from blue-chip E&Ps which are less concerned about commodity downturns.

Some of these blue-chips have such low breakevens that oil could fall all the way back to $50, and they would still generate revenues with healthy margins.

Patterson is, indeed, waiting for takeaway capacity to come online in order to put idle crews back to work, but those softer numbers on the pressure pumping side are being offset by stronger numbers on the drilling side, which is seeing a resurgence due to onshore fracking companies demanding stronger rigs in order to deal with longer laterals and increased intensity.

National Oilwell Varco (NOV), another holding of XES, echoed what Patterson-UTI said. Land rig orders for unconventional drilling service were strong in North America, and internationally as well. The Vaca Muerta in Argentina showed strong demand for land rigs, and Saudi Arabia placed an order for 50 land rigs, as it continues to expand its unconventional drilling programs as well.

Frac Sand Players Finally Get A Boost

It's almost as if frac sand companies need services players like HAL and SLB to rally before they can. Even though holdings of XES, like U.S. Silica (SLCA) and Covia (CVIA), have been seeing heavy demand for their sand and are completely sold out, shares continue to fall. The negative rumors of delays in completions are apparently just too much for frac sand companies to hurdle, despite the issue being temporary, in that it is due to a lack of pipelines that will be built in 2019.

An oversupply of sand is also leading some to speculate that pricing will be affected adversely and earnings of companies like SLCA will drop. Even if earnings do fall slightly in the next quarter, wells will start to decline in production by then, leaving more room for production again, due to the nature of short cycle economics.

Plus, SLCA and CVIA are fully contracted years out at fixed prices for added security, in many cases. So, this tailwind from short cycle dynamics, contracted volumes, and additional takeaway capacity that is coming online will lead to a wave of new sand demand in 2019.

Conclusion

Many categories of XES are showing strong fundamentals, including offshore, onshore drilling, pressure pumping, and frac sand services, to name a few. Yet, the holdings' share prices have been struggling despite reporting strong revenues and net income, particularly as it relates to frac sand players and pressure pumpers, while offshore drillers' shares rise even though they are still reporting losses. Since XES is near three-year lows while shale is booming, either something is very wrong that the companies are not divulging, or the market is just plain getting these services players wrong. I am siding with the companies, and staying long oil & gas services.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCLP, SLCA, NOV, CVIA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.