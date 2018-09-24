Week 39 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Continuing from last year now makes it 65 out of 76 trading weeks (85.53%) with at least one stock move 10% or greater within a 4 or 5 day trading week. Currently 20 consecutive weeks with a 10%+ move.

The Momentum Gauges ended the week with positive momentum increasing significantly to 65 and negative momentum down only slightly to 36 from the prior week.

Performance Results for the 1-week YTD (+52.94%) and total returns (+94.13%) are both significantly outperforming the S&P 500 and other benchmark indexes.

Publishing two of the eight new Week 38 breakout stocks that are available only to subscribers, with better than 10% short-term upside potential.

Breakout Forecast Selections for Week 39:

Market conditions generated a strong increase in positive breakout momentum this week and with little change in negative momentum. The positive momentum gauge moved higher to 65 up from a value of 39 at the end of last week. The yellow positive momentum conditions signal momentum is holding at medium levels.

In Week 34 of last year, the positive momentum gauge set its all time highest score of 120 since the momentum gauge has been put to use. The all time low for the positive momentum selection gauge is 8 during week 14 of 2018

The negative momentum score decreased slightly this week to 36 from a medium condition of 38 last week. In relative scaled values the positive momentum is now higher than positive momentum heading into Week 39.

My momentum gauges are based on the count of the momentum stocks screened as either positive accelerating or negative accelerating stocks based on my research algorithm. The combination of the two different types of momentum categories screened by segments 2 and 6 of my algorithm may help validate the quality of the overall market momentum strength.

Total Return Chart: +94.13%

The Total Return Chart reflects total return of all stocks in the weekly portfolio.

Last week Windstream Holdings (WIN) gained as much as +14.38% through Tuesday, but settled back as the portfolio finished the week with a net decline. This week I have selected 8 breakout stocks from the following sectors: 4 stocks are from the service sector, 2 basic materials, 1 tech and 1 consumer goods.

The two sampled selections of positive momentum stocks for this week include:

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) - Services / Education & Training Services Farmmi (FAMI) - Consumer Goods / Processed & Packaged Goods

Caution: These stocks are not necessarily recommended for long term buy/hold unless you are comfortable with very large price swings. These are the most volatile selections I offer from among all the different Value & Momentum portfolios.

As I continue to observe, strong momentum events usually last from one to three weeks and may encounter some substantial decline before returning again to positive gains. Proposed entry points for each of the selected stocks are as close to the highlighted prices in yellow on the charts at market open.

Breakout Stock Selections for Week 39

Note: all breakout stocks are selected based on my algorithm to increase the frequency of 10% gains within a very short period of time. Price targets are estimated through an unrelated technical charting process for those who are looking for estimated exit points, however it is possible the momentum in these selections may move well beyond the initial target.

Sample #1: Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) - Services / Education & Training Services Price Target: 15.00

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs.

Sample #2: Farmmi (FAMI) - Consumer Goods / Processed & Packaged Goods Price Target: 7.00

Farmmi, Inc. processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

2018 YTD Chart: +52.94%

Cumulative return with 1-Week holding period.

A detailed holding period analysis for Q1 2018 sampled Breakout Stocks is available here for review: Value & Momentum Breakout Stock Returns For Q1 2018

Top BO Gainers last four weeks: Pixelworks (PXLW) +22.69%, Compugen (CGEN) +11.27%, Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) +17.33%, MedicNova (MNOV) +15.15%, Avid Bioservices (CDMO) +11.69%, Cytokinetics (CYTK) +8.28%, STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) +31.12%, Zymeworks (ZYME) +14.22%, Jumei International Holdings (JMEI) +7.88%, Windstream Holdings (WIN) +7.41%.

Long Term Portfolio Returns

As a reminder of the other longer term portfolios being tracked and updated regularly with portfolio spreadsheets listed in the Tools section, here are the returns through Week 38.

I think these breakout stocks will serve you well in Week 39 and beyond. I hope you all do well with these stocks and always diversify to minimize some of the market risks.

All the very best and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I am/we are long CDMO, MEIP, PACB, MDXG, ADT, TEUM, SWIR, SORL, AGEN, PTEN, QEP IOTS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.