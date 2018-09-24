Will General Electric Break $10 On Final Capitulation?

General Electric (GE) can't seem to catch a break. This week the company disclosed a flaw in their gas turbine engines. The stock was trying to stage a rally off a multi year bottom but the bad news sent the stock back to $12.17 to close the week.

Company statement

Russell Stokes, CEO of GE Power, said, “GE engineers and teams identified a fix and have been working proactively with our customers on a case-by-case basis to quickly return impacted units to service and mitigate any future issues.” The component is only used in stage-one blades in GE’s highest-efficiency turbines—HA and 9FB, one of the HA’s predecessors and a legacy fleet that comprises less than one percent of the Company’s global gas turbine fleet. “In all industries and new technologies, developing and launching products at this scale and complexity involves fine-tuning and adjusting the technology,” Stokes said. “We always strive to jointly solve technical issues with our customers as they arise and are committed to delivering on our products.”

This is not the type of news that the street wants to hear. Investors caught in this stock have had a miserable year and this bit of bad news may be the straw that breaks the camels back.

GE investors set up for Final Round of Capitulation

Long term multi year capitulation bottoms happen over time. Market veterans understand that stocks make violent moves near the bottom; shaking out anyone vulnerable to margin calls.

My last article on GE was from June 20th where I advised waiting for the final washout. Interested investors can click here to read the piece in full.

What does final capitulation look like for GE

This clip is from my previous article in June.

I am not trying to scare anyone out of their shares down here at what looks and feels like the bottom, however it is my job to point out potential possibilities that are looking more like probabilities. If you go back to the chart, you can see a low of $9.80 in April of 2009 where I drew an arrow. That is becoming a possibility and here is why: there are many investors gaming the bottom on margin. They can be wiped out with a 20% drop from the $11.76 price of 2009. If you take the opening price of $11.76 from 2009 and take 20% off that number you get to $9.41. In my opinion that is the number that would mark total capitulation.

Here is a chart that I used back in January to show my thesis. I clipped this chart to show how important technical trading is with multi year capitulation trades.

I have a sense of dread as I look at this chart that I created at the beginning of the year. It looks ominous, little did I know my own downside predictions would play out almost to the penny.

My downside thesis of $9.41 looks like it is becoming more of a possibility than a probability. Investors buying Friday's plunge will likely be punished yet again as fear and pain take center stage.

I understand this is a bit technical but let me share the why and how the stock could find total capitulation somewhere near these levels.

Friday's closing price of $12.17 is near the yearly low of $11.94. Take that number and times it by 10% and you get $1.21; subtract that from $12.17 and you have a price of $10.95 a share.

The nuclear scenario is 20% downside from the level of $12.17, that gets you to a price of $9.73. In my view, that will be the mark of total capitulation. I call it the "while we're down here, let's go a little lower" effect.

The $9.41 downside target for GE represents the extreme panic of a market wide selloff that could happen at any time the market decides the trade war with China really does matter.

Headline risk is real

Beware of computer algorithms and black box trading machines. They do not care what value is: they sell and buy with no emotion and they do it very quickly. It would be wise to be off margin in this time of volatility in GE.

It is my firm belief that AI has become so powerful that these programs go after individuals and hedge funds that are vulnerable to margin calls, pushing prices past ridiculous to liquidate people's accounts.

One need look no further than the shenanigans played out this week in Tilray Inc. (TLRY). Tilray is a marijuana stock that rallied from a low of $97 to $300 and back to $123 in a 5-day period.

In my view, the market rarely trades on fundamentals. On August 1st TLRY traded at $21.50. This is a classic example of a short squeeze and, in my view, corruption in the trading system.

Negative catalysts

JPMorgan Downgrades GE again with a price target of $10

Stephen Tousa wasted no time in coming out with another downgrade and a price target of $10 a share. I call it the Tousa effect.

Nothing like a 20% downgrade price target to give you a stomach ache. Long and short term investors alike will have their will and pocket books tested in the coming weeks as we gear up for the next earnings call due out on October 25th.

More undisclosed problems with the gas turbines.

Dividend cut? With limited cash flow and huge unfunded pension liabilities, will GE be able to keep their dividend? Some dividend funds would be forced to sell off shares should the dividend be eliminated.

Another shoe to drop with GE Capital and their money losing legacy insurance division.

Continued weakness in Energy.

Trade war with China Escalates.

Positive catalysts

Though it doesn't look like it at the moment, there are many bright spots hiding in the shadows for GE. They have a fantastic aviation division, the US Government's $700B defense bill should increase revenues flowing to GE's bottom line.

More clarity on GE Capital.

A significant earnings beat, GE will get an opportunity to impress the street on the upcoming earnings report.

Strong earnings from GE healthcare division.

Conclusion

General Electric remains in a strong downward trend that has taken the stock from $32 a share in December of 2016, to $12.17 on September 21st.

CEO Flannery continues to navigate very difficult waters that were handed to him by Ex-CEO Jeff Immelt. The new turbine blade problem is yet another black eye for the energy division.

Investors long the stock are feeling maximum pain and on the verge of extreme capitulation. General Electric is a long-term turnaround story that has yet to gain any traction. Look for enhanced volatility as the shorts circle the wagon, bent on taking the stock below the $10 level.

Interested investors should consider waiting for the final washout which could occur at any time during the next 90 days. While GE may look cheap, keep in mind it could get another 10% to 20% cheaper for a day or two.

I have no position in GE as I sold out in April on the earnings pop at $15. I am waiting for the big capitulation day.

Wild intraday swings of 20% to 30% are always possible in a multi year bottoming process. GE shareholders are reaching extreme exhaustion; a meltdown of a fund or two is possible for those using unprotected leverage to game the bottom.

The upcoming earnings report could act as a catalyst for a sharp rally or continued sell-off; place your bets accordingly.

As always it is imperative to have an exit strategy in place before making any trades. It can help keep you grounded in times of high volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.